WORK UP WITH PATIENT WITH NIPPLE DISCHARGE Presented by : Samarah Majid Supervised by : Dr.Suhad
Anatomy & Physiologyfv • Mammary ducts lined by actively dividing epithelial cells which slough • Orifice of non lactating...
Breast cancer studies have shown that majority of lesions are multifocal within the confines of single duct
Definition of Discharge When Secretions abundant/persistent enough to DISCHARGE SPONTANEOUSLY from DUCT ORIFICE DISCHARGE
If Ductal system is Normal Physiological If Ductal system affected Pathological
Types of discharges associated with cancer Watery: 45% • Sanguineous: 25% • Serosanguinous: 12% • Serous: 6% •Bloody: < 3%
Types of Discharges with etiology • Milk • Colostrum (can last up to 2 years post partum) • Bloody/Guiac Postive in 30% wo...
Etiology of Physiological Discharges • Neurogenic stimulation • Stress • Sleep • Exercise • Excessive Stimulation • High M...
Evaluation Physical examination Induced / spontaneous, B /L / Unilateral, Single / multiple Duct, Color, Texture / Consist...
Investigations USG , Mammography, Ductography, Cytology, FNAC, HPR CEMRI, Direct / Indirect MR Ductography, Intraductal Ap...
Mammography • Standard Imaging Technique • Microcalcifications/Other signs of malignancy But Not useful for diagnosis of e...
USG •Non invasive •• Limitations in small lesions without dialation •& with dense fatty tissue. •• Duct Dilation, solid in...
ND CYTOLOGY • Simple and useful • • Controversial as aspirate is normally very less. • • Recent Studied revealed Sensitivi...
FNAC • Quite Sensitive • If Aspirate is less • Indicated
DUCTOGRAPHY Secreting Duct is identified Canulated Dye is Injected • More Sensitive than ND Cytology & MMG But invasive, t...
CEMRI •Increasingly being used. •• Diagnostic Sensitivity is 86-100% for invasive •Ca. •• Diagnostic Sensitivity is 46-100...
HPR Haptoglobin-related protein • Excision of duct
Duct Ectasia (periductal mastitis) Benign Disease in middle aged to elderly females Can mimic malignancy Pathological feat...
• Etiology: Not known. Smoking is implicated in pathogenesis. • Investigations: • o Mammogram: opaque mass of dilated duct...
Intraduct papilloma Benign Occurring in middle-aged women. Clinical features: - Bloodstained discharge. - Bleeding from a ...
Thank you
  2. 2. Anatomy & Physiologyfv • Mammary ducts lined by actively dividing epithelial cells which slough • Orifice of non lactating women blocked by keratin plug • Ductal system responds to estrogen, progesterone and prolactin.(Pituitary Gland) • Hormones interplay in Pregnancy, lactation and in non lactating women Pathological discharge is caused by growth or proliferation of mammary ductal epithelial lining • Mammary ducts are the seat of origin of Breast cancer and hence of significance. Stagnant pool
  3. 3. Breast cancer studies have shown that majority of lesions are multifocal within the confines of single duct
  4. 4. Definition of Discharge When Secretions abundant/persistent enough to DISCHARGE SPONTANEOUSLY from DUCT ORIFICE DISCHARGE
  5. 5. If Ductal system is Normal Physiological If Ductal system affected Pathological
  6. 6. Types of discharges associated with cancer Watery: 45% • Sanguineous: 25% • Serosanguinous: 12% • Serous: 6% •Bloody: < 3%
  7. 7. Types of Discharges with etiology • Milk • Colostrum (can last up to 2 years post partum) • Bloody/Guiac Postive in 30% women in 2nd/3rd trimester • Hyperprolactnaemia: Neurogenic stimulation, medications, stress • Exogenous/Endogenous Hormones, Endocrine abnormalities • Medical & surgical conditions • Papilloma • Duct Ectasia • Eczema of skin • DCIS ( ductal carcinoma in situ) / Malignancy Lactation Physiologic al Pathologica l
  8. 8. Etiology of Physiological Discharges • Neurogenic stimulation • Stress • Sleep • Exercise • Excessive Stimulation • High Midday Protein Meal • Medications • • Hormones • • Antidepressants • • Antianxiolytics • • H2Receptor Antagonists • • Phenothiazines • • Amphetamines • • Antiemetics • • Danazol • • INH • • Opiates • • Antifungals • Medical & Surgical • Conditions • • Pituitary Adenoma • • Hypothyroidism • • Herpes Zoster • • Thoractomy scar • • Hypernephroma • • Bronchogenic Carcinoma
  9. 9. Evaluation Physical examination Induced / spontaneous, B /L / Unilateral, Single / multiple Duct, Color, Texture / Consistency Examine for Lump, lympnodes, Examine Subareolar tissue
  10. 10. Investigations USG , Mammography, Ductography, Cytology, FNAC, HPR CEMRI, Direct / Indirect MR Ductography, Intraductal Approach
  11. 11. Mammography • Standard Imaging Technique • Microcalcifications/Other signs of malignancy But Not useful for diagnosis of etiology of ND But High NPV and Specificity(94%)
  12. 12. USG •Non invasive •• Limitations in small lesions without dialation •& with dense fatty tissue. •• Duct Dilation, solid internal echoes, Duct wall •thickening in central or subareolar areas. •• Important for FNAC
  13. 13. ND CYTOLOGY • Simple and useful • • Controversial as aspirate is normally very less. • • Recent Studied revealed Sensitivity of 85% • and Specificity of 97%. • • Should always be done
  14. 14. FNAC • Quite Sensitive • If Aspirate is less • Indicated
  15. 15. DUCTOGRAPHY Secreting Duct is identified Canulated Dye is Injected • More Sensitive than ND Cytology & MMG But invasive, time consuming complications • Can’t Differentiate between benign & Malignant
  16. 16. CEMRI •Increasingly being used. •• Diagnostic Sensitivity is 86-100% for invasive •Ca. •• Diagnostic Sensitivity is 46-100% for •intraductal Ca. •• Useful for evaluation of ND with occult •disease •• Useful for differentiating Benign & Malignant
  17. 17. HPR Haptoglobin-related protein • Excision of duct
  18. 18. Duct Ectasia (periductal mastitis) Benign Disease in middle aged to elderly females Can mimic malignancy Pathological feature: Dilated duct → engorged with breast secretion → infection →retroareolar abscess → fibrosis → nipple retraction. Clinical features: Non Cyclical Mastalgia. Periareolar erythema. Nipple discharge: thick & creamy or greenish brown. Periareolar tender mass. -Nipple retraction (when healing occurs by fibrosis).
  19. 19. • Etiology: Not known. Smoking is implicated in pathogenesis. • Investigations: • o Mammogram: opaque mass of dilated ducts & skin indentation. • - Cytology: for discharge • Management: - Infection: aspiration & antibiotic. - Abscess: drainage. - Severe discharge or recurrent sepsis: mammadochectomy (nipple ducts excised through a circumareolar incision preserving the nipple).
  20. 20. Intraduct papilloma Benign Occurring in middle-aged women. Clinical features: - Bloodstained discharge. - Bleeding from a single duct orifice - (pressure over a certain spot or the palpable mass). - Small mass: NOT usually. Investigation: - Mammogram (exclude carcinoma). - Cytology assessment. Management: - Duct orifice (bleeding) is identified: microdochectomy. - If not: excision of the major nipple ducts.
  21. 21. Thank you

