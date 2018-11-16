Successfully reported this slideshow.
Mercati e borse 16 novembre 2018
  1. 1. Sintesi dei Mercati . Variazione % Valore Indice Giornaliera Annuale Euro/Dollaro Materie Prime Crb Mercati Azionari Msci FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET SINTESI DEI MERCATI 1,1349 186 2026 0,09 -1,34 0,55 -5,37 -5,79 -3,67
  2. 2. Valute . Variazione % Cambio Giornaliera Annuale Euro/Dollaro Euro/Yen Euro/Sterlina Euro/Franchi Svizzeri FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET VALUTE 1,1349 128,54 0,8860 1,1411 0,09 -0,13 1,75 0,08 -5,37 -4,50 -0,18 -2,68
  3. 3. Criptovalute . Prezzo Variazione Giornaliera % Bitcoin Ethereum Bitcoin (in $) FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET CRIPTOVALUTE 4899 179 5596 -0,18 0,95 0,09
  4. 4. Materie Prime . Variazione % Prezzo dollari Giornaliera Annuale Oro Argento Greggio - Wti Rame FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET MATERIE PRIME 0,26 0,95 1,43 0,86 -7,16 -16,68 -5,78 -15,00 1216 14,29 57 275
  5. 5. Tassi per Finanziamenti . Variazione % Valore Parametro Giornaliera Annuale Euribor 3 mesi Euribor 6 mesi Irs 10 anni Irs 15 anni Irs 30 anni FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET TASSI PER FINANZIAMENTI -0,32 -0,26 0,94 1,29 1,51 0,00 0,00 -2,08 -1,53 -1,31 -13,51 -3,70 1,08 -0,77 -1,95
  6. 6. Spread Btp - Bund . Rendimento% Btp 2,8% 1 Dicembre 2028 Bund 0,5% 15 Agosto 2028 SPREAD FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET SPREAD – BTP BUND 3,50 0,36 314
  7. 7. t Borse Asiatiche - chiuse . Variazione % Valore Indice Giornaliera Annuale Nikkey 225 Hang Seng Sidney FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET BORSE ASIATICHE 21680 26096 5731 -0,57 0,71 -0,09 -4,76 -12,78 -4,76
  8. 8. Borse Usa - chiuse . Variazione % Valore Indice Giornaliera Annuale Dow Jones Nasdaq Natuzzi $ FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET a Venerdì BORSE USA 25289 7259 1,01 0,83 1,72 1,00 2,31 5,16 -43,26
  9. 9. t Borse Europee - Apertura . Variazione % Valore Indice Giornaliera Annuale Milano -Ftse Mib Berlino - Dax Londra – Ftse 100 Exprivia FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI DELLA RETE INTERNET BORSE EUROPEE 18905 11354 7038 0,89 -0,90 -0,52 0,06 -0,78 -12,53 -12,44 -9,16 -40,86
  10. 10. t Società di Calcio . Variazione % Prezzo Giornaliera Annuale Juventus Lazio Roma FONTE:ELABORAZIONE SU DATI BORSA ITALIANA SOCIETA’ DI CALCIO 1,08 1,33 0,50 -0,55 -2,50 -0,70 40,89 13,43 -18,67
  11. 11. Sintesi start up innovative . Basilicata Puglia FONTE:REGISTRO NAZIONALE START UP INNOVATIVE 9669 99 383

