Networktopology xii

CLASS- XII SIMACHALA PATI DAV HIGHER SECONDARY SCHOOL, ANANTA VIHAR
Contents What is Topology. Different Topologies. Advantages and Disadvantages of different Topologies.
Network Topology  Network topology is the arrangement of the various elements (links, nodes, computer etc.) of a computer...
Types Of Network Topology Topology Physical BusStarRingTreeMesh Logical/ Wireless Hybrid
Types Of Physical Topology BusTopology RingTopology StarTopology TreeTopology MeshTopology Hybrid Topology
Bus Topology  In local area networks where bus topology is used, each node is connected to a single cable.  Each compute...
Advantages- Relatively inexpensive toimplement Easyto installand use. Cablesare lessusedthen star or ring topology. Disadv...
Bus Topology Application • Most computer motherboard.
Star topology In local area networks with a star topology, each network host is connected to a central hub with a point- ...
Advantages-  An advantage of the star topology is the simplicity of adding additional nodes.  Good option for modern net...
Star Topology Application • Star topology used in Local Area Networks(LANs). • High speed LAN often used STAR.
Ring Topology  A network topology that is set up in a circular fashion in which data travels around the ring in one direc...
Advantages-  Easier to manage; easier to locate adefective node or cableproblem  Handles high-volume networktraffic  En...
Ring Topology Applications: • Ring topologies are found in some office buildings or school campuses. • Today high speed LA...
Mesh topology  It is also known as graph topology. In this topology each node is connected in another node “Directly". So...
Fully Connected Mesh Topology Application 1.Telephone Regional office. 2.WAN.(Wide Area Network)(Wi-Fi).
Partially Connected Mesh Topology
Tree Topology  Thisparticulartypeofnetworktopologyisbased on a hierarchy of nodes.  Thehighest level ofany tree network ...
Advantages –  It is scalable. Secondary nodes allow more devices to be connected to acentral node.  Point to point conne...
Tree Topology Application 1.Corporate Network 2. In database system like MySQL, PostgreSQL
Hybrid Topology • A Hybrid network which contains all type of physical structure (use a combination of any two or more top...
1.STAR 2.RING 3.BUS (OR) CENTRAL NODE 4.STAR 5.TREE
Application 1.Automated Industry 2.Banks 3.Multi-National Offices 4.Educational Institutes 5.Research Organizations
Difference between Tree and Hybrid Topology Differentiating Factors Tree Topology Hybrid Topology Component Topology Bus a...
