Tema dinamica ecosistemas

  1. 1. DIN�MICA DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS 4� SERGIO SALOBRE�A LUCENA FUENGIROLA
  2. 2. LA ESTRUCTURA DEL ECOSISTEMA UN ECOSISTEMA ES EL CONJUNTO FORMADO POR TODAS LAS POBLACIONES DE DIFERENTES ESPECIES INTERRELACIONADAS QUE VIVEN EN UN DETERMINADO LUGAR, Y POR LAS RELACIONES DE ESTAS CON EL MEDIO F�SICO QUE HABITAN. EL CONJUNTO DE POBLACIONES SE DENOMINA BIOCENOSIS Y EL LUGAR DONDE VIVEN BIOTOPO. ECOSISTEMA= BIOCENOSIS (COMPONENTE VIVO)+ BIOTOPO (COMPONENTE INERTE)
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA DEL ECOSISTEMA
  4. 4. CADENAS Y NIVELES TR�FICOS UNA CADENA ALIMENTARIA O TR�FICA ES UNA SECUENCIA DE ORGANISMOS QUE MANTIENEN ENTRE ELLOS UNA RELACI�N ALIMENTARIA, ES DECIR, QUE UNOS SE ALIMENTAN DE OTROS. UN NIVEL TR�FICO ES EL CONJUNTO DE SERES DE UN ECOSISTEMA QUE OCUPAN LA MISMA POSICI�N EN UNA CADENA ALIMENTARIA. LOS PRINCIPALES SON: 1. PRODUCTORES: FORMAN MATERIA ORG�NICA A PARTIR DE MATERIA INORG�NICA Y ENERG�A SOLAR MEDIANTE LA FOTOS�NTESIS. SON LAS ALGAS, PLANTAS Y BACTERIAS FOTOSINT�TICAS. 2. CONSUMIDORES PRIMARIOS: SON LOS QUE SE ALIMENTAN DIRECTAMENTE DE LOS PRODUCTORES. SON LOS INSECTOS, MAM�FEROS HERB�VOROS Y EL PLANCTON ANIMAL. 3. CONSUMIDORES SECUNDARIOS: SON LOS ANIMALES QUE SE ALIMENTAN DE LOS ANIMALES HERB�VOROS. POR EJEMPLO: LOBO, SERPIENTE, LAGARTIJA,ETC.
  5. 5. CADENAS Y NIVELES TR�FICOS 4. CONSUMIDORES TERCIARIOS: SON ANIMALES CARN�VOROS QUE SE ALIMENTAN DE OTROS ANIMALES, HERB�VOROS O CARN�VOROS. TAMBI�N SE DENOMINAN SUPERDEPREDADORES. POR EJEMPLO: �GUILA CULEBRERA. 5. CARRO�EROS: SE ALIMENTAN DE LOS CAD�VERES DE OTROS ANIMALES. POR EJEMPLO: EL BUITRE, CUERVOS, HIENAS, MOSCAS, ETC. 6. DESCOMPONEDORES: SON LOS ORGANISMOS QUE SE ALIMENTAN DE LA MATERIA ORG�NICA MUERTA DEL ECOSISTEMA. SON LOS HONGOS Y BACTERIAS. GENERALMENTE, CADA ORGANISMO TIENE A SU ALCANCE DIVERSAS FUENTES DE ALIMENTACI�N, Y A SU VEZ �L ES EL ALIMENTO POTENCIAL DE MUCHOS DEPREDADORES.LA MAYOR�A DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS POSEEN MUCHAS CADENAS QUE SUELEN COMPARTIR ALGUNOS ESLABONES, AS� SE FORMAN LAS REDES ALIMENTARIAS O REDES TR�FICAS.
  6. 6. EL APARATO REPRODUCTOR MASCULINO
  7. 7. EL APARATO REPRODUCTOR FEMENINO
  8. 8. EJERCICIOS 1. OBSERVA EL DIBUJO DE LA P�GINA SIGUIENTE Y: A) PON EL NOMBRE DE 3 ELEMENTOS DE LA BIOCENOSIS. B) PON EL NOMBRE DE 3 ELEMENTOS DEL BIOTOPO. C) �DE DONDE PROVIENE LA ENERG�A QUE ENTRA EN EL ECOSISTEMA? D) �QU� RELACI�N EXISTE ENTRE LOS SERES VIVOS? 2. OBSERVA EL DIBUJO DE LA DIAPOSITIVA ANTERIOR (MARISMA): A) ESTABLECE 2 CADENAS TR�FICAS CON AL MENOS 4 COMPONENTES. B) INDICA A QU� NIVEL TR�FICO PERTENECEN TODOS LOS SERES VIVOS DEL ECOSISTEMA. C) �CU�L ES EL SUPERPREDADOR DE LA MARISMA?
  9. 9. EL BALANCE DEL ECOSISTEMA LA PRODUCCI�N ES LA BIOMASA QUE SE GENERA EN UN ECOSISTEMA POR UNIDAD DE TIEMPO. ES LA SUMA DE LA PRODUCCI�N PRIMARIA (CREADA POR LOS AUT�TROFOS), Y LA PRODUCCI�N SECUNDARIA (CREADA POR CONSUMIDORES Y DESCOMPONEDORES). LA MEDIDA DE LA BIOMASA O PRODUCCI�N SE MIDE SEG�N EL ECOSISTEMA EN: Kg/m2 x a�o (ecosistemas terrestres) Kg/m3 x a�o (ecosistemas acu�ticos) COMO 1 g DE MATERIA ORG�NICA SECA EQUIVALE A 4 KCAL, LA BIOMASA SE PUEDE EXPRESAR EN T�RMINOS DE ENERG�A: KCAL/m2 x a�o. LA REGLA DEL 10% ESTABLECE QUE SOLO EL 10% DE LA ENERG�A QUE CONSUMEN LOS SERES VIVOS A PARTIR DEL NIVEL TR�FICO INFERIOR, SE ALMACENA COMO BIOMASA. ESTA REGLA CONDICIONA QUE LA MAYOR�A DE LAS CADENAS TR�FICAS TENGAN SOLO ENTRE 3 Y 5 ESLABONES. ESTA RELACI�N ENTRE ENERG�A CONSUMIDA Y ENERG�A ASIMILADA POR UN NIVEL TR�FICO SE CONOCE COMO EFICIENCIA ECOL�GICA.
  10. 10. EJERCICIOS 1. CALCULA CU�NTOS GRAMOS DE PALMERA DE YEMA TIENE QUE INGERIR BENITO PARA AUMENTAR SU MASA CORPORAL 350 GRAMOS. 2. LAS ESPECIES DE PLANCTON SE AGRUPAN EN ZOOPLANCTON Y FITOPLANCTON. �QU� GRUPO TIENE MAYOR PRODUCCI�N? RAZONA TU RESPUESTA. 3. �CU�L ES LA EFICIENCIA ECOL�GICA DE UN ANIMAL QUE TRAS INGERIR 5 KG DE ALFALFA, AUMENTA SU MASA 700 g?

