Tema 8 los ecosistemas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOS ECOSISTEMAS 1º SERGIO SALOBREÑA LUCENA COÍN MÁLAGA
LA ECOLOGÍA Y LOS ECOSISTEMAS •UN ECOSISTEMA ES EL CONJUNTO DE RELACIONES QUE SE ESTABLECEN ENTRE LOS SERES VIVOS QUE HABI...
CLASIFICACION PECES
FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS •LA PRESENCIA DE UNAS ESPECIES U OTRAS EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS SE DEBE A LA INFLUEN...
FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS 2. FACTORES BIÓTICOS: DEPENDEN DIRECTAMENTE DE LOS SERES VIVOS. EXISTEN 2 SUBT...
FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS 2B. RELACIONES INTERESPECÍFICAS: SE DAN ENTRE ORGANISMOS DE DISTINTA ESPECIE. ...
CLASIFICACION DE REPTILES
NIVELES TRÓFICOS •LA MATERIA Y LA ENERGÍA FLUYEN DESDE SU ORIGEN EN PLANTAS Y ALGAS, PASANDO POR LOS ANIMALES HERBÍVOROS H...
CADENAS Y REDES TRÓFICAS •LAS CADENAS TRÓFICAS SON LA REPRESENTACIÓN DE LAS RELACIONES ALIMENTARIAS ENTRE DISTINTAS ESPECI...
RED TRÓFICA
EL SUELO COMO ECOSISTEMA •EL SUELO ES EL SUSTRATO DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS TERRESTRES. ESTÁ FORMADO POR LOS MATERIALES DE ORIGEN...
COMPONENTES DEL SUELO 1. PARTÍCULAS MINERALES: EL TAMAÑO DE DICHAS PARTÍCULAS CONDICIONA LAS PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS DEL SUELO...
COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
DESEQUILIBRIOS EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS •UN IMPACTO AMBIENTAL ES UN CONJUNTO DE EFECTOS NEGATIVOS SOBRE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE QUE OC...
LA CONSERVACIÓN DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE • EN LA ACTUALIDAD SE PROMUEVEN LEYES QUE FAVORECEN LA PROTECCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES EN PE...
LA BIODIVERSIDAD EN ANDALUCÍA • LA DIVERSIDAD DE SERES VIVOS QUE HABITAN EN ANDALUCÍA ES DE LAS MAYORES DE EUROPA, DEBIDO ...
COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
PARQUES NACIONALES: DOÑANA • EN ANDALUCÍA HAY 3 PARQUES NACIONALES: DOÑANA (HUELVA), SIERRA NEVADA (GRANADA) Y SIERRA DE L...
COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
PARQUES NACIONALES:DOÑANA LOS HUMEDALES: EN EL CASO DE DOÑANA SE TRATA DE MARISMAS, DE MANERA QUE EL AGUA TIENE UNA ELEVAD...
PARQUES NACIONALES: SIERRA NEVADA 2. PARQUE NACIONAL DE SIERRA NEVADA: ESTE PARQUE GRANADINO POSEE GRAN CANTIDAD DE ENDEMI...
VEGETACIÓN SIERRA NEVADA
PARQUES NACIONALES: SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES 3. PARQUE NACIONAL DE SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES: SU DECLARACIÓN COMO PARQUE NACIONAL E...
VEGETACIÓN SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES
PARQUES NATURALES EN ANDALUCÍA HAY 24 ESPACIOS CON ESTA FIGURA DE PROTECCIÓN, DESCRIBIREMOS ALGUNOS CARACTERÍSTICOS DE CIE...
CABO DE GATA-NÍJAR
PARQUES NATURALES 2. PARQUE NATURAL SIERRA DE ARACENA Y PICOS DE AROCHE: SITUADO EN LA PROVINCIA DE HUELVA, ES EL MEJOR ES...
LA DEHESA
PARQUES NATURALES 3. PARQUE NATURAL DE LOS ALCORNOCALES: SITUADO ENTRE MÁLAGA Y CÁDIZ, ES EL MEDIO IDEAL PARA EL ESTUDIO D...
PARQUES NATURALES • RÍOS Y RIBERAS: EL PARQUE DE LOS ALCORNOCALES ES RECORRIDO POR NUMEROSOS RÍOS Y ARROYOS. EN SUS ORILLA...
LA LAURISILVA
Tema 8 los ecosistemas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tema 8 los ecosistemas

28 views

Published on

ECOSISTEMAS TOTAL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tema 8 los ecosistemas

  1. 1. LOS ECOSISTEMAS 1º SERGIO SALOBREÑA LUCENA COÍN MÁLAGA
  2. 2. LA ECOLOGÍA Y LOS ECOSISTEMAS •UN ECOSISTEMA ES EL CONJUNTO DE RELACIONES QUE SE ESTABLECEN ENTRE LOS SERES VIVOS QUE HABITAN EN UN DETERMINADO LUGAR, Y LA RELACIÓN DE ESTOS CON EL MEDIO INERTE QUE LOS RODEA. POR TANTO, UN ECOSISTEMA TIENE 2 COMPONENTES: 1. BIOTOPO: ES LA PARTE NO VIVA DE UN ECOSISTEMA. 2. BIOCENOSIS O COMUNIDAD: SON LOS SERES VIVOS QUE PUEBLAN UN ECOSISTEMA. LA CIENCIA QUE SE DEDICA AL ESTUDIO DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS SE DENOMINA ECOLOGÍA.
  3. 3. CLASIFICACION PECES
  4. 4. FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS •LA PRESENCIA DE UNAS ESPECIES U OTRAS EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS SE DEBE A LA INFLUENCIA DE DETERMINADOS FACTORES QUE INFLUYEN EN LA DISTRIBUCIÓN Y ABUNDANCIA DE SUS POBLACIONES. EXISTEN 2 TIPOS DE FACTORES: 1. FACTORES ABIÓTICOS: NO DEPENDEN DIRECTAMENTE DE LOS SERES VIVOS. INCLUYE: 1.1. TEMPERATURA: INFLUYE EN LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE ANIMALES Y PLANTAS. UNA TEMPERATURA POR DEBAJO DE 0ºC IMPLICA RIESGO DE CONGELACIÓN, Y POR ENCIMA DE 50ºC LAS PROTEÍNAS QUE FORMAN LOS SERES VIVOS PIERDEN SUS PROPIEDADES. 1.2. LUZ: ES LA FUENTE DE ENERGÍA PARA LOS ORGANISMOS VEGETALES, SEÑALA LA ÉPOCA DE REPRODUCCIÓN Y CONTROLA LOS CICLOS DE ACTIVIDAD Y SUEÑO DE ANIMALES DIURNOS Y NOCTURNOS. 1.3. HUMEDAD: SIN LA HUMEDAD ADECUADA NO HAY VIDA. CUANDO LA HUMEDAD DEL AIRE ES BAJA LOS ORGANISMOS LUCHAN CONTRA LA DESHIDRATACIÓN, REDUCIENDO SUS HOJAS EN PLANTAS O SALIENDO SÓLO DE NOCHE EN ANIMALES. 1.4. SALINIDAD: MUY IMPORTANTE EN MEDIOS ACUÁTICOS. MARCA LA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE ESPECIES ANIMALES Y VEGETALES EN FUNCIÓN DE SUS LÍMITES DE TOLERANCIA A LA CONCENTRACIÓN DE SALES.
  5. 5. FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS 2. FACTORES BIÓTICOS: DEPENDEN DIRECTAMENTE DE LOS SERES VIVOS. EXISTEN 2 SUBTIPOS: 2A. RELACIONES INTRAESPECÍFICAS: SE DAN ENTRE ORGANISMOS DE LA MISMA ESPECIE. •FAMILIA: ES UNA ASOCIACIÓN ENTRE PADRES Y DESCENDIENTES, EN LA QUE LOS INDIVIDUOS AYUDAN PARA CONSEGUIR EL ALIMENTO Y DEFENDERSE DE LOS PREDADORES. •SOCIEDAD: ASOCIACIÓN GREGARIA DONDE LOS INTEGRANTES DEL GRUPO TIENEN UN PAPEL DEFINIDO EN LA AYUDA EN LA REPRODUCCIÓN, PROTECCIÓN O EN LA ALIMENTACIÓN DEL GRUPO. SON EJEMPLOS DE SOCIEDADES LAS COLMENAS O LAS MANADAS. •TERRITORIALIDAD: EVITA QUE VARIOS INTEGRANTES DE LA MISMA ESPECIE OCUPEN UN MISMO TERRITORIO. SIRVE PARA IMPEDIR EL AGOTAMIENTO DE LOS RECURSOS.
  6. 6. FACTORES QUE INTERVIENEN EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS 2B. RELACIONES INTERESPECÍFICAS: SE DAN ENTRE ORGANISMOS DE DISTINTA ESPECIE. •MUTUALISMO: DOS ESPECIES SE BENEFICIAN LA UNA DE LA OTRA. POR EJEMPLO: EL PEZ PAYASO SE PROTEGE ENTRE LOS TENTÁCULOS DE LA ANÉMONA, Y ESTA SE ALIMENTA DE LOS RESTOS DE COMIDA DEL PEZ. •COMENSALISMO: UNA ESPECIE SE BENEFICIA DE OTRA, QUE NO SALE NI BENEFICIADA NI PERJUDICADA. POR EJEMPLO: UN BUITRE SE ALIMENTA DE LOS RESTOS DE LA CAZA DE UN LEÓN. •COMPETENCIA: DOS ESPECIES SE PERJUDICAN MUTUAMENTE, AL COMPETIR POR EL MISMO RECURSO. POR EJEMPLO UNA HIENA Y UN GUEPARDO COMPITEN POR LA MISMA PRESA. • DEPREDACIÓN: UNA ESPECIE SE ALIMENTA DE OTRA PROVOCANDO SU MUERTE. POR EJEMPLO: EL LINCE CAZA UN CONEJO. • PARASITISMO: UNA ESPECIE SE BENEFICIA DE OTRA QUE SALE PERJUDICADA, PERO SIN CAUSARLE LA MUERTE. POR EJEMPLO: UNA GARRAPATA TOMA LA SANGRE DE UN PERRO.
  7. 7. CLASIFICACION DE REPTILES
  8. 8. NIVELES TRÓFICOS •LA MATERIA Y LA ENERGÍA FLUYEN DESDE SU ORIGEN EN PLANTAS Y ALGAS, PASANDO POR LOS ANIMALES HERBÍVOROS HASTA LLEGAR A LOS CARNÍVOROS. LA DESCOMPOSICIÓN DE TODOS LOS ORGANISMOS ANTERIORES CIERRA EL CICLO DE MATERIA Y ENERGÍA. ESTABLECEREMOS 3 NIVELES TRÓFICOS: 1. PRODUCTORES: ORGANISMOS AUTÓTROFOS QUE CONVIERTEN LA MATERIA INORGÁNICA EN ORGÁNICA GRACIAS A LA ENERGÍA DEL SOL. INCLUYE A PLANTAS Y ALGAS. 2. CONSUMIDORES: ORGANISMOS HETERÓTROFOS QUE SE ALIMENTAN DE LA MATERIA ORGÁNICA QUE FABRICAN LOS PRODUCTORES. LOS CONSUMIDORES PRIMARIOS SON LOS HERBÍVOROS Y LOS CONSUMIDORES SECUNDARIOS Y TERCIARIOS SON LOS CARNÍVOROS. 3. DESCOMPONEDORES: ORGANISMOS HETERÓTROFOS QUE SE ALIMENTAN DE RESTOS DE OTROS SERES VIVOS. TRANSFORMAN LA MATERIA ORGÁNICA EN INORGÁNICA, QUE UTILIZAN NUEVAMENTE LOS PRODUCTORES.
  9. 9. CADENAS Y REDES TRÓFICAS •LAS CADENAS TRÓFICAS SON LA REPRESENTACIÓN DE LAS RELACIONES ALIMENTARIAS ENTRE DISTINTAS ESPECIES EN UN ECOSISTEMA. POR EJEMPLO EN UNA LAGUNA: EL ALGA ES COMIDA POR UN CARACOL ACUÁTICO, Y ESTE POR UNA CARPA Y LA CARPA ES CAPTURADA POR UNA GARZA. EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS TODAS LAS CADENAS TRÓFICAS ESTÁN INTERCONECTADAS FORMANDO UNA RED TRÓFICA. DE ESTA FORMA UNA ESPECIE PUEDE SERVIR DE ALIMENTO A VARIAS ESPECIES A LAVEZ, AL IGUAL QUE UNA ESPECIE SE PUEDE ALIMENTAR DE VARIAS ESPECIES DE SERES VIVOS.
  10. 10. RED TRÓFICA
  11. 11. EL SUELO COMO ECOSISTEMA •EL SUELO ES EL SUSTRATO DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS TERRESTRES. ESTÁ FORMADO POR LOS MATERIALES DE ORIGEN ORGÁNICO E INORGÁNICO QUE CUBREN LAS ROCAS DE LA SUPERFICIE DEL PLANETA. EL SUELO SE ORIGINA A PARTIR DE LAS ROCAS QUE HAY EN SUPERFICIE, POR LA ACCIÓN DE LA ATMÓSFERA Y DE LOS SERES VIVOS EN UN PROCESO LENTO. EL SUELO ES UN SUSTRATO FRÁGIL QUE SE PUEDE ALTERAR FÁCILMENTE. LA PRINCIPAL CAUSA ES LA EROSIÓN. CUANDO SE QUEMA O TALA UN BOSQUE, EL SUELO QUEDA DESPROTEGIDO Y EL AGUA DE LLUVIA LO ARRASTRA, LO QUE OCASIONA LA DESERTIZACIÓN. EL SER HUMANO DESTRUYE EL SUELO AL SOBREEXPLOTARLO, CONTAMINARLO Y ORIGINANDO INCENDIOS. LA CONTAMINACIÓN PUEDE DEBERSE A ACCIDENTES COMO LA ROTURA DE BALSAS DE PRODUCTOS MINEROS, EL EXCESIVO ABONADO DE TIERRAS DE CULTIVO, EL VERTIDO ACCIDENTAL DE HIDROCARBUROS,ETC.
  12. 12. COMPONENTES DEL SUELO 1. PARTÍCULAS MINERALES: EL TAMAÑO DE DICHAS PARTÍCULAS CONDICIONA LAS PROPIEDADES FÍSICAS DEL SUELO: • LOS SUELOS ARENOSOS ESTÁN FORMADOS POR PARTÍCULAS GRANDES QUE LOS HACEN PERMEABLES, ASÍ QUE EL AGUA SE PIERDE RÁPIDAMENTE POR INFILTRACIÓN. • LOS SUELOS ARCILLOSOS ESTÁN FORMADOS POR PARTÍCULAS PEQUEÑAS, NO DRENAN AGUA Y SE ENCHARCAN FÁCILMENTE. • LOS SUELOS MEZCLA DE ARENA Y ARCILLA MANTIENEN LA HUMEDAD Y NO SE ENCHARCAN, POR LO QUE SON LOS MEJORES PARA EL DESARROLLO DE LAS PLANTAS. 2. MATERIA ORGÁNICA: PROCEDE DE LA DESCOMPOSICIÓN DE ANIMALES Y VEGETALES. 3. EL AGUA: PROVIENE DE LA LLUVIA Y SE ACUMULA EN PROPORCIÓN VARIABLE. 4. EL AIRE: PROCEDE DE LA ATMÓSFERA, Y ES FUNDAMENTAL PARA LA VIDA DE LOS ANIMALES PRESENTES BAJO TIERRA.
  13. 13. COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
  14. 14. DESEQUILIBRIOS EN LOS ECOSISTEMAS •UN IMPACTO AMBIENTAL ES UN CONJUNTO DE EFECTOS NEGATIVOS SOBRE EL MEDIO AMBIENTE QUE OCASIONA UNA MODIFICACIÓN DEL ENTORNO. EXISTEN 2 TIPOS: 1. IMPACTOS AMBIENTALES NATURALES: CAUSADOS POR ERUPCIONES VOLCÁNICAS, TERREMOTOS, RAYOS, LLUVIAS TORRENCIALES, GLACIACIONES… QUE ALTERAN LA ESTRUCTURA Y EL FUNCIONAMIENTO DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS O PUEDEN HACERLOS DESAPARECER. 2. IMPACTOS NATURALES ANTRÓPICOS: CAUSADOS POR EL HOMBRE. EL AUMENTO DE LA POBLACIÓN HUMANA, EL DESARROLLO URBANÍSTICO, INDUSTRIAL Y TECNOLÓGICO, EL CONSUMO MASIVO DE ENERGÍA Y MATERIAS PRIMAS SON FACTORES QUE AFECTAN A LA MAYORÍA DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS.
  15. 15. LA CONSERVACIÓN DEL MEDIO AMBIENTE • EN LA ACTUALIDAD SE PROMUEVEN LEYES QUE FAVORECEN LA PROTECCIÓN DE LAS ESPECIES EN PELIGRO DE EXTINCIÓN, LA CONSERVACIÓN DE LOS ECOSISTEMAS Y EL USO SOSTENIBLE DE LOS RECURSOS NATURALES. • ESTÁ AUMENTANDO EL USO DE ENERGÍAS ALTERNATIVAS QUE NOS HACEN DEPENDER MENOS DE LOS CONTAMINANTES COMBUSTIBLES FÓSILES, COMO AEROGENERADORES, CENTRALES FOTOVOLTAICAS… • CADA VEZ LA POBLACIÓN ESTÁ MÁS CONCIENCIADA EN QUE ES NECESARIO REDUCIR LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL MEDIO, ASÍ COMO DISMINUIR EL CONSUMO DE MATERIALES Y ENERGÍA. ASÍ, CADA VEZ MÁS GENTE SE ASEGURA DE NO DEJAR ENVASES NI BASURA EN MEDIOS NATURALES Y URBANOS, EVITAN EL USO DIARIO DE COCHES Y MOTOS USANDO EL TRANSPORTE PÚBLICO O BICICLETAS, RECICLAN Y REUTILIZAN TODO LO POSIBLE, ETC.
  16. 16. LA BIODIVERSIDAD EN ANDALUCÍA • LA DIVERSIDAD DE SERES VIVOS QUE HABITAN EN ANDALUCÍA ES DE LAS MAYORES DE EUROPA, DEBIDO A LAS SIGUIENTES CAUSAS: 1. ANDALUCÍA SE LOCALIZA ENTRE EUROPA Y ÁFRICA, Y ENTRE EL OCÉANO ATLÁNTICO Y EL MAR MEDITERRÁNEO. ASÍ QUE TENEMOS MULTITUD DE ESPECIES PROCEDENTES DE ESTOS DISTINTOS HÁBITATS. 2. ANDALUCÍA TIENE UNA GRAN SUPERFICIE, ES TAN GRANDE COMO PORTUGAL. 3. NUESTROS PAISAJES SON MUY VARIADOS, CON DIFERENTES CLIMAS Y VEGETACIÓN, DE MANERA QUE GRAN CANTIDAD DE SERES VIVOS HABITAN EN DIFERENTES HÁBITATS. 4. ALREDEDOR DEL 20% DE NUESTRO TERRITORIO ESTÁ PROTEGIDO.
  17. 17. COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
  18. 18. PARQUES NACIONALES: DOÑANA • EN ANDALUCÍA HAY 3 PARQUES NACIONALES: DOÑANA (HUELVA), SIERRA NEVADA (GRANADA) Y SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES (MÁLAGA). 1. PARQUE NACIONAL DE DOÑANA: ES LA PRINCIPAL RESERVA ECOLÓGICA DE EUROPA. ENTRE SUS ECOSISTEMAS DESTACAN LAS MARISMAS Y EL BOSQUE MEDITERRÁNEO. EL BOSQUE MEDITERRÁNEO ES EL ECOSISTEMA MÁS HABITUAL Y CARACTERÍSTICO DE ANDALUCÍA. SE CARACTERIZA POR LA PRESENCIA DE ÁRBOLES Y ARBUSTOS DE HOJA PEQUEÑA Y CORIÁCEAS, CON ABUNDANTES TREPADORAS Y ARBUSTOS ESPINOSOS. LAS ESPECIES DE FLORA MÁS CARACTERÍSITICAS SON: ENCINA, ALCORNOQUE, COSCOJA, LENTISCO, JARA, ROMERO… ENTRE SU FAUNA DESTACA EL JABALÍ, EL CIERVO, LA GINETA, EL MELONCILLO, ETC. ESPECIES EMBLEMÁTICAS DE DOÑANA SON EL LINCE IBÉRICO, EL ÁGUILA IMPERIAL.
  19. 19. COMPONENTES DEL SUELO
  20. 20. PARQUES NACIONALES:DOÑANA LOS HUMEDALES: EN EL CASO DE DOÑANA SE TRATA DE MARISMAS, DE MANERA QUE EL AGUA TIENE UNA ELEVADA SALINIDAD. COMO TODOS LOS HUMEDALES SON ECOSISTEMAS DE GRAN VALOR AMBIENTAL. ENTRE LA VEGETACIÓN DE SUS ORILLAS DESTACAN LOS JUNCOS, EL ESPARTO Y EL CARRIZO. ENTRE ESTOS VEGETALES SE ESCONDEN, REPRODUCEN Y ALIMENTAN GARZAS, ÁNADES, FLAMENCOS Y AVOCETAS. EN DOÑANA DESTACAN LA GARCILLA CANGREJERA, LA FOCHA CORNUDA Y EL AGUILUCHO LAGUNERO.
  21. 21. PARQUES NACIONALES: SIERRA NEVADA 2. PARQUE NACIONAL DE SIERRA NEVADA: ESTE PARQUE GRANADINO POSEE GRAN CANTIDAD DE ENDEMISMOS DEBIDO A SU AISLAMIENTO GEOGRÁFICO Y A LA GRAN ALTURA QUE ALCANZAN SUS SIERRAS. SU ECOSISTEMA POR EXCELENCIA ES LA ALTA MONTAÑA. EL ECOSISTEMA DE ALTA MONTAÑA SE CARACTERIZA POR POSEER BAJAS TEMPERATURAS, ABUNDANTES PRECIPITACIONES E INTENSOS VIENTOS. LAS PLANTAS SE DISPONEN POR PISOS, NO SOPORTANDO LAS SITUADAS EN LOS PISOS MÁS BAJOS LA MENOR TEMPERATURA DE LOS PISOS SUPERIORES. ASÍ A MENOS DE 1500 m SE ENCUENTRAN BOSQUES DE ENCINAS Y QUEJIGOS, QUE SON SUSTITUIDOS POR PINOS Y ROBLES A MAYOR ALTURA, Y ESTOS DESAPARECEN A LOS 20OO m SIENDO SUSTITUIDOS PRIMERO POR ENEBROS Y SABINAS DE MONTAÑA Y POSTERIORMENTE (2500 m) POR ARBUSTOS ESPINOSOS Y HIERBAS DE FORMA ALMOHADILLADA PARA PROTEGERSE DEL VIENTO Y EL FRÍO, DESTACAN LOS COJINES DE MONJA, BERBERIS SPINOSA, COLCHICOS…ETC. EN CUANTO A LA FAUNA DESTACAN LA CABRA MONTESA, EL MUFLÓN, EL GATO MONTÉS Y ROEDORES QUE VIVEN EN GALERÍAS COMO EL TOPILLO NIVAL. TAMBIÉN EXISTEN MÁS DE 20 ESPECIES DE MARIPOSAS ENDÉMICAS DE ESTAS SIERRAS.
  22. 22. VEGETACIÓN SIERRA NEVADA
  23. 23. PARQUES NACIONALES: SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES 3. PARQUE NACIONAL DE SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES: SU DECLARACIÓN COMO PARQUE NACIONAL ESTÁ AÚN FINALIZANDO SU TRAMITACIÓN. SERÁ EL PARQUE NACIONAL NÚMERO 16 DE LA RED ESTATAL, EL PRIMER PARQUE NACIONAL MALAGÜEÑO. SU ECOSISTEMA PRINCIPAL ES EL DE ALTA MONTAÑA, AL IGUAL QUE SIERRA NEVADA, PERO SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES MUESTRA MUCHAS SINGULARIDADES Y DIFERENCIAS CON RESPECTO AL ENCLAVE GRANADINO, ADEMÁS DE UNA BUENA CONSERVACIÓN. EL PARQUE ALBERGA EL 65% DE LA SUPERFICIE DE PINSAPAR ESPAÑOLA, CON ALGUNOS EJEMPLARES QUE SUPERAN LOS 500 AÑOS COMO EL PINSAPO DE LAS ESCALERETAS, EL CUAL POR SÍ SOLO TIENE OTRA FIGURA DE PROTECCIÓN COMO ES MONUMENTO NATURAL. ADEMÁS, LA GEOLOGÍA ES MUY SINGULAR YA QUE ES RICO EN AFLORAMIENTOS DE ROCAS PERIDOTÍTICAS, RICAS EN METALES PESADOS. LAS PLANTAS QUE CRECEN SOBRE ELLAS DEBEN ADAPTARSE A ESTA CARACTERÍSTICA ADVERSA Y ESO LAS HACE ÚNICAS, POR LO QUE ESTA SIERRA ES MUY RICA EN ENDEMISMOS BOTÁNICOS. EN CUANTO A LA FAUNA DESTACAN EL BUITRE LEONADO, EL ÁGUILA REAL, LA CABRA MONTÉS, LA GINETA Y LA NUTRIA. TAMBIÉN HAY QUE MENCIONAR REPTILES COMO LA SALAMANDRA COMÚN O LA VÍBORA HOCICUDA.
  24. 24. VEGETACIÓN SIERRA DE LAS NIEVES
  25. 25. PARQUES NATURALES EN ANDALUCÍA HAY 24 ESPACIOS CON ESTA FIGURA DE PROTECCIÓN, DESCRIBIREMOS ALGUNOS CARACTERÍSTICOS DE CIERTOS ECOSISTEMAS IMPORTANTES: 1. PARQUE NATURAL CABO DE GATA-NÍJAR: LA VISITA A ESTE PARQUE NATURAL NOS PERMITE DESCUBRIR 2 ECOSISTEMAS MUY DIFERENTES: • ECOSISTEMA LITORAL: DESTACA POR SUS PRADERAS DE POSIDONIA, UNA ANGIOSPERMA MARINA QUE FORMA EL HÁBITAT MÁS RICO DEL MAR MEDITERRÁNEO, YA QUE ENTRE SUS HOJAS ACINTADAS SE ESCONDEN Y BUSCAN ALIMENTO NUMEROSAS ESPECIES DE CRUSTÁCEOS, MOLUSCOS Y PECES. ENTRE ESTOS ÚLTIMOS DESTACAN MEROS, BARRACUDAS, DONCELLAS, PECES LUNA Y GALLOPEDROS. TANBIÉN SON IMPORTANTES FORMACIONES COSTERAS COMO DUNAS, ACANTILADOS Y SALINAS EN LAS QUE HABITAN ANÁTIDAS Y FLAMENCOS Y GAVIOTAS. • ECOSISTEMA ÁRIDO Y SEMIÁRIDO: ALMERÍA ES LA PROVINCIA ANDALUZA MÁS AMENAZADA POR LA DESERTIZACIÓN. ESTE ECOSISTEMA SE CARACTERIZA POR LA ESCASEZ DE AGUA Y DE VEGETACIÓN. LA FLORA PRÁCTICAMENTE CARECE DE ÁRBOLES, Y ESTÁ FORMADA POR ARBUSTOS BAJOS CON ADAPTACIONES PARA RESISTIR LA SEQUÍA COMO LAS HOJAS GRUESAS QUE RETIENEN AGUA (CHUMBERA), HOJAS CONVERTIDAS EN ESPINAS (ESPINO ALBAR) U HOJAS CAPACES DE RETENER Y EXPULSAR LA SAL (SALSOLA, TARAY, MESEMBRIANTHEMUM). LA MÁXIMA EXPRESIÓN DE SUPERVIVENCIA SON LAS PLANTAS PIEDRA TÍPICAS DEL PARAJE NATURAL DEL DESIERTO DE TABERNAS.
  26. 26. CABO DE GATA-NÍJAR
  27. 27. PARQUES NATURALES 2. PARQUE NATURAL SIERRA DE ARACENA Y PICOS DE AROCHE: SITUADO EN LA PROVINCIA DE HUELVA, ES EL MEJOR ESPACIO ANDALUZ PARA ESTUDIAR UN ECOSISTEMA MUY LUCRATIVO PARA EL HOMBRE COMO ES LA DEHESA. ESTE ECOSISTEMA SE CARACTERIZA POR PRESENTAR ESPACIOS DE BAJA ALTITUD, CON ABUNDANTES ZONAS ABIERTAS ENTRE LAS CUALES APARECEN BOSQUETES DE ENCINAS, QUEJIGOS Y ALCORNOQUES, QUE EN LAS ZONAS MÁS HÚMEDAS SON SUISTITUIDOS POR CASTAÑOS. ESTE ECOSISTEMA ABIERTO, PRÁCTICAMENTE SIN PRESENCIA DE PLANTAS ESPINOSAS, PERMITE AL GANADO CAMINAR DE FORMA LIBRE EN BUSCA DE ALIMENTO, PASTOS SI SE TRATA DE VACAS Y BUEYES, Y BELLOTAS O CASTAÑAS SI SE TRATA DE CERDOS. ENTRE SU FAUNA SALVAJE DESTACAN LAS AVES Y LOS REPTILES, COMO EL ÁGUILA CULEBRERA, EL ÁGUILA PERDICERA, LA CULEBRA DE ESCALERA O LA CULEBRA BASTARDA. ENTRE LOS MAMÍFEROS ES ABUNDANTE EL CONEJO Y EL JABALÍ, Y PREDADORES COMO EL GATO MONTÉS O LA GINETA. EN LOS ÚLTIMOS 10 AÑOS ESTE ECOSISTEMA HA ENCONTRADO UN TEMIBLE ENEMIGO, UN HONGO LLAMADO VULGARMENTE “LA SECA” MATA A LAS ENCINAS DE FORMA FULMINANTE, DE MANERA QUE MUCHAS FAMILIAS, ANIMALES DOMÉSTICOS Y SALVAJES HAN PERDIDO SU MEDIO DE SUBSISTENCIA, Y A DÍA DE HOY NO HAY CURA PARA ESTE MAL.
  28. 28. LA DEHESA
  29. 29. PARQUES NATURALES 3. PARQUE NATURAL DE LOS ALCORNOCALES: SITUADO ENTRE MÁLAGA Y CÁDIZ, ES EL MEDIO IDEAL PARA EL ESTUDIO DE LOS 2 ÚLTIMOS ECOSISTEMAS, YA QUE POR SU POSICIÓN GEOGRÁFICA RECIBE GRAN CANTIDAD DE PRECIPITACIONES PROCEDENTES DEL OCÉANO ATLÁNTICO: • BOSQUE CADUCIFOLIO: ES EL ECOSISTEMA QUE MENOS SUPERFICIE OCUPA EN ANDALUCÍA, PUES NECESITA DE MUCHA HUMEDAD. EN ESTE ECOSISTEMA LOS HELECHOS (COMO EL HELECHO ÁGUILA) OCUPAN GRAN PARTE DEL SOTOBOSQUE JUNTO A BREZOS Y ARBUSTOS DE HOJA ANCHA COMO EL RODODENDRON. SOBRE ÉL SE ENCUENTRAN GRANDES ÁRBOLES DE HOJA CADUCA LA MAYORÍA Y CON EL TRONCO CUBIERTO DE MUSGO: ROBLES, ÁLAMOS, ARCES, NOGALES, CASTAÑOS Y TAMBIÉN ALCORNOQUES, QUEJIGOS Y LAURELES. COMO CURIOSIDAD EN ESTE ENCLAVE SE ENCUENTRA UNA PLANTA CARNÍVORA ENDÉMICA (DROSOPHYLLUM LUSITANICUM). ESTA SELVA MEDITERRÁNEA O LAURISILVA POSEEE UNA GRAN BIODIVERSIDAD, DESTACANDO ENTRE SU FAUNA MAMÍFERA LOS CORZOS, LAS COMADREJAS, LOS TURONES, Y ENTRE LAS AVES EL ALIMOCHE, LOS MILANOS, LOS HALCONES ABEJEROS Y LA CIGÜEÑA BLANCA.
  30. 30. PARQUES NATURALES • RÍOS Y RIBERAS: EL PARQUE DE LOS ALCORNOCALES ES RECORRIDO POR NUMEROSOS RÍOS Y ARROYOS. EN SUS ORILLAS SE ENCUENTRAN LOS LLAMADOS BOSQUES DE GALERÍA O BOSQUES DE RIBERA FORMADOS POR ÁRBOLES QUE REQUIEREN DE GRAN HUMEDAD FORMANDO FRESNEDAS, ALISEDAS, SAUCEDAS Y MIMBRERAS, ACOMPAÑADOS DE HIERBAS COMO CARRIZOS Y JUNCOS. EN CUANTO A LA FAUNA, DESTACA LA NUTRIA Y NUMEROSAS AVES COMO EL MIRLO ACUÁTICO Y EL MARTÍN PESCADOR. ENTRE LOS PECES DESTACAREMOS AL BARBO Y AL LUCIO, ESTE ÚLTIMO INCLUSO ES CAPAZ DE ATACAR AL GALÁPAGO LEPROSO Y HABITUAL PREDADOR DEL CANGREJO DE RÍO. OTRAS FIGURAS DE PROTECCIÓN SON: LA RESERVA NATURAL (LAGUNA DE FUENTE DE PIEDRA), LOS PAISAJES PROTEGIDOS (EL RIO TINTO), LOS PARAJES NATURALES (TORCAL DE ANTEQUERA) Y LOS MONUMENTOS NATURALES (EL CASTAÑO SANTO DE ISTÁN).
  31. 31. LA LAURISILVA

×