Published on : 15 May 2021
Global Amphibious Vehicle Market outlook 2021
Report Overview
Amphibious Vehicle Market research report includes specific
segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by
Application.
This study provides information about the sales and revenue
during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026.
Understanding the segments helps in identifying the
importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Key Benefits Market:
Understanding the segments helps in identifying the
importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type:-
• Screw propeller propulsion
• Water jet propulsion
• Track-based propulsion
• Others
2027
Expected to reach
$xx million USD
by the end of
2020
Base year
Forecast year
CAGR xx% (2020 – 2027)
Market Size
By Region
Japan
China
United States
Rest of the
world
Europe
