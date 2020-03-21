Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA ELECTRICIDAD Es una forma de energía natural que puede ser producida de manera artificial, y se caracteriza por su gran poder de transformación, ya que puede originar otras formas de energía como la luz, el sonido, el calor, el movimiento, la fuerza, etc. La corriente eléctrica es otra de sus aplicaciones: consiste en un flujo de electrones que se desplazan sobre un hilo conductor. Generada en centrales eléctricas y transportada a las distintas terminales mediante cables formados por hilos de metal aislados por los que circulan los electrones a la velocidad de la luz. CORRIENTE CONTINUA-CORRIENTE ALTERNA: La corriente continua se mantiene siempre con un impulso constante, regular y unidireccional (del polo positivo al negativo) ejemplo, una pila, o una batería. La corriente es alterna, ya que los alternadores transmiten a la red cortos impulsos que cambian de dirección con una frecuencia constante (la corriente cambia de dirección 50 veces por segundo), el cambio de polaridad por unidad de tiempo se denomina frecuencia. Aquí los polos se denominan fases debido a que la polaridad cambia continuamente. EL CIRCUITO ELECTRICO: Es el conjunto de operadores o elementos que unidos entre si permiten una circulación de electrones (corriente eléctrica) Si una corriente eléctrica circula desde un punto de partida, recorre un camino y vuelve a ese mismo punto, podemos decir que se ha establecido un circuito eléctrico. En todo circuito eléctrico podemos observar tres elementos fundamentales: generador, conductores y receptores.
  2. 2. El generador o pila es el operador que proporciona la energía eléctrica. Ejemplos: pilas, baterías. Los conductores son los operadores que transportan la energía eléctrica. Camino por el cual circulan los electrones. Ejemplos: hilos y cables. Los receptores son operadores diversos que sirven para transformar la energía eléctrica recibida en otro u otros tipos de energía. CIRCUITO SERIE: Se define un circuito serie como aquel circuito eléctrico en el que la corriente eléctrica tiene un solo camino para llegar al punto de partida, sin importar los elementos intermedios. En el caso concreto de solo arreglos de resistencias la corriente eléctrica es la misma en todos los puntos del circuito. CIRCUITO PARALELO: Se define un circuito paralelo como aquel circuito en el que la corriente eléctrica se bifurca en cada nodo. Su característica más importante es el hecho de que el potencial en cada elemento del circuito tiene la misma diferencia de potencial. CIRCUITO MIXTO: Un Circuito Mixto es un circuito eléctrico que tiene una combinación de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Para la solución de estos problemas se trata de resolver primero todos los elementos que se encuentran en serie y en paralelo para finalmente reducir a un circuito puro, bien sea en serie o en paralelo. TRANSPORTE DE LA CORRIENTE ELECTRICA: Los materiales que se emplean para el transporte de energía son de 2 tipos: conductores y aislantes 1. conductores: son aquellos materiales que ofrecen poca resistencia al paso de la corriente eléctrica. ejemplos: todos los metales (plata, oro, cobre, aluminio, etc.).
  3. 3. 2. aislantes: son aquellos materiales que impiden el paso de la corriente eléctrica. Ejemplos: el vidrio, ámbar, seda, madera, porcelana, aire seco... TERMINOS BASICOS: Intensidad de corriente: Es el número de electrones que pasan por un punto cualquiera del conductor en la unidad de tiempo (en un segundo) I = N/T. Fuerza electromotriz: Es la fuerza que mueve los electrones [ FEM]. Resistencia eléctrica: Es la oposición al paso de la corriente eléctrica. Los metales ofrecen menos resistencia, se debe tener en cuenta los materiales, clase de material, longitud, calibre, temperatura. Algunos son semiconductores como: fósforo, germanio, silicio Potencia: capacidad para transformar energía eléctrica en otro tipo de energía. TABLA DE MAGNITUDES: MAGNITUD SÍMBOLO EN FORMULAS UNIDAD DE MEDIDA SIMBOLO INSTRUMENTO S DE MEDICION Intensidad de corriente eléctrica I Amperio A Amperímetro Fuerza electromotriz E Voltio V Voltímetro Resistencia eléctrica R Ohmio  Ohmetro potencia P Wattio W wattimetro POLEA: Una polea es una máquina simple, un dispositivo mecánico de tracción, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Consiste en una rueda con un canal en su periferia, por el cual pasa una cuerda que gira sobre un eje central.
  4. 4. MOTOR ELECTRICO: El motor eléctrico es un dispositivo que convierte la energía eléctrica en energía mecánica de rotación por medio de la acción de los campos magnéticos generados en sus bobinas. Son máquinas eléctricas rotatorias compuestas por un estator y un rotor. PIÑONES: Es la rueda más pequeña de un par de ruedas dentadas o a la rueda de un mecanismo de cremallera o la rueda pequeña en la transmisión por cadena o por correa. LEY DE OHM: La intensidad de corriente eléctrica es directamente proporcional a la fuerza e inversamente proporcional a la resistencia (menos corriente a mayor resistencia). I = E / R LEY DE WATT: La potencia eléctrica es directamente proporcional a la fuerza y la intensidad que la recorre. P = E X I

