Download Book PDF How to Write Funny Characters By Scott Dikkers

The Definitive Guide to Writing Comedic CharactersFrom one of the world’s most celebrated humor writers, this easy-to-follow, step-by-step book lays out a clear system for producing living, breathing comedy characters that audiences will fall in love with. You’ll learn...• The 40 comedy character archetypes that get laughs automatically—you don’t even have to write jokes!• How to generate endless funny character ideas• The 10 secrets to making your characters strikingly unique.• The 8 common mistakes that will make your audience lose interest in your character.• How to write funny dialogue that sparkles with originality.• Funny dialogue prompts and how to write banter that leaps off the page.• The number one tip for writing funny character descriptions that will pull readers in.• And many more tips, tricks, and techniques!

