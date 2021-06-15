Osteotomies around the hip

Successfully reported this slideshow.
By Dr Salihi Abdulmalik National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala-Kano 14th November, 2020
 Osteotomy is a surgical corrective procedure done to change the shape of a bone, to correct deformity or to redirect loa...
 Functions by: ◦ Increasing contact area/congruency ◦ Improve coverage of femoral head ◦ Moving normal articular cartilag...
 Acetabulum ◦ 45 degrees caudally ◦ 15 degrees anteriorly ◦ Allows 170 degrees coverage for the femoral head ◦ Triradiate...
 Pelvic ◦ Reconstructive ◦ Salvage  Femoral ◦ Role  Varus  Valgus  Derotation  shortening
◦ Site  Femoral neck  Intertrochanteric  Sub trochanteric  Combined
 Reconstructive osteotomy ◦ Restore as nearly normal anatomy as possible  Salvage osteotomy ◦ Relieve pain and improve f...
 Proximal femoral ◦ Congenital: coxa vara, DDH ◦ Traumatic: malunited fracture ◦ Vascular: AVN, Perthes ◦ Degenerative: e...
 Acetabular ◦ Reconstructive ◦ Salvage
 Active infections  Neuropathic arthropathy  Inflammatory arthropathy  Severe osteopenia  Advanced arthritis/ankylosi...
 Reconstructive ◦ Salter ◦ Pemberton ◦ Steel ◦ PAO (Ganz)  Salvage ◦ Chiari ◦ Shelf
 Salter observed that the entire acetabulum in DDH faces more anterior laterally than normal  The roof to cover femoral ...
 In patient with DDH 18/12 -6 years (<? Thick iliac wing, >? Adequate movement of the acetabulum  Primary treatment of d...
 < 10-15 degrees of correction of acetabular index  Can provide upto 20-25 degrees of lateral coverage and 10-15 degrees...
 Femoral head must be positioned opposite the level of acetabulum ◦ Traction ◦ Primary femoral shortening  Contractures ...
 Hip spica for 8 to 12 weeks  PWB  FWB determined by CEA
 Advantages ◦ No effect on the acetabular capacity ◦ Technically less demanding  Disadvantages ◦ Increases limb length ◦...
 Pericapsular osteotomy  Just above the AIIS, proceeds posteriorly and ends at the level of the ilioischial limb of the ...
 Sciatic notch not entered  Stable and does not need internal fixation  Reduces acetabular volume
 18 months to 10 years  ?when triradiate cartilage becomes too inflexible to serve as a hinge  Indicatioins ◦ >10-15 de...
 Advantages ◦ Internal fixation not required ◦ Greater degree of rotation can be achieved with less rotation of the aceta...
 = salter + superior and inferior pubic rami osteotomy  Acetabulum is repositioned  For older children  When acetabula...
 Advantages ◦ Better femoral head coverage by articular cartilage ◦ Better hip joint stability ◦ No need of spica cast  ...
 Triplaner osteootomy for adolescent and adult dysplastic hip (triradiate cartilage must be closed)  Multiple osteotomie...
 Posterior column and pelvic ring remain intact  Patients are allowed to bear weight early  Little or no arthritis  Si...
 Only one approach is used  Large correction can be obtained in all directions (including medial and lateral)  Early we...
 Older children 10 to 18 years with severe dysplasia  No capacity of remodeling  Extra articular containment, buttress ...
 Post op traction  Depends on fibrocartilage metaplasia for successful result  Not to be done in misshapen femoral head...
 Performed at the superior margin of the acetabulum  Medial displacement of the inferior pelvis  Capsular interposition...
 Indications ◦ Incongruous joint ◦ Dysplastic hip with OA ◦ Other osteotomies not possible  Disadvantages ◦ Salvage ◦ An...
Femoral osteotomies
 Anteriorsuperior wedge of the most superior part of the femoral neck is removed  Periosteum carefully preserved  Femor...
 Kramer and Barmada  Expose neck intra or extra capsularly  Anterosuperiorly based wedge is removed from base of the ne...
 Southwick and Imhauser  To correct extension/varus deformity  By flexion/abduction of the distal fragment and internal...
 Indicated in hip joint instability in which femoral deformity corrects with internal rotation and abduction  Conditions...
 Potential to shorten limb  Weaken abductors  Trendelenburg gait  Potential difficulty with stem insertion in future a...
 Performed in the presence of coxa vara  Indications ◦ Neck shaft angle <110 ◦ Hilgenreiner’s physeal angle > 60 degrees...
 Excessive pressure on the femoral head after reduction can lead to AVN (usually after 2 years)  Done in subtrochanteric...
 Flexion, adduction and external rotation deformity corrected by an osteotmy in the femur at the ischial tuberosity level...
 Femur sectioned transversely  Upper fragment angulated  Hitches against the pelvis  Provides support and shifts line ...
 To reduce pain and improve biomechanics in patient with neglected hip dislocations  It medializes the femoral shaft to ...
  1. 1. By Dr Salihi Abdulmalik National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala-Kano 14th November, 2020
  2. 2.  Osteotomy is a surgical corrective procedure done to change the shape of a bone, to correct deformity or to redirect load trajectories in a limb so as to influence joint function or to have surgical access
  3. 3.  Functions by: ◦ Increasing contact area/congruency ◦ Improve coverage of femoral head ◦ Moving normal articular cartilage into weight bearing zone ◦ Restore biomechanical advantage ◦ Stimulating cartilage repair
  4. 4.  Acetabulum ◦ 45 degrees caudally ◦ 15 degrees anteriorly ◦ Allows 170 degrees coverage for the femoral head ◦ Triradiate cartilage fusion at 12 years female, 14 years male  Femoral head ◦ inclines at 125 degrees ◦ Anteversion of 15 degrees
  5. 5.  Pelvic ◦ Reconstructive ◦ Salvage  Femoral ◦ Role  Varus  Valgus  Derotation  shortening
  6. 6. ◦ Site  Femoral neck  Intertrochanteric  Sub trochanteric  Combined
  7. 7.  Reconstructive osteotomy ◦ Restore as nearly normal anatomy as possible  Salvage osteotomy ◦ Relieve pain and improve function enough to delay THR
  8. 8.  Proximal femoral ◦ Congenital: coxa vara, DDH ◦ Traumatic: malunited fracture ◦ Vascular: AVN, Perthes ◦ Degenerative: early OA ◦ SUFE
  9. 9.  Acetabular ◦ Reconstructive ◦ Salvage
  10. 10.  Active infections  Neuropathic arthropathy  Inflammatory arthropathy  Severe osteopenia  Advanced arthritis/ankylosis  Advanced age  Smoking/obesity
  11. 11.  Reconstructive ◦ Salter ◦ Pemberton ◦ Steel ◦ PAO (Ganz)  Salvage ◦ Chiari ◦ Shelf
  12. 12.  Salter observed that the entire acetabulum in DDH faces more anterior laterally than normal  The roof to cover femoral head anteriorly and superiorly
  13. 13.  In patient with DDH 18/12 -6 years (<? Thick iliac wing, >? Adequate movement of the acetabulum  Primary treatment of developmental subluxation in early adulthood  Secondary treatment of any residual or recurrent dislocation/subluxation after other methods of Rx (18/12 to 6 years)  Subluxation of hip in pelvic obliquities in scoliosis  Subluxation after septic arthritis
  14. 14.  < 10-15 degrees of correction of acetabular index  Can provide upto 20-25 degrees of lateral coverage and 10-15 degrees of anterior coverage
  15. 15.  Femoral head must be positioned opposite the level of acetabulum ◦ Traction ◦ Primary femoral shortening  Contractures release  The femoral head must be concentrically reduced  Congruous joint with good ROM
  16. 16.  Hip spica for 8 to 12 weeks  PWB  FWB determined by CEA
  17. 17.  Advantages ◦ No effect on the acetabular capacity ◦ Technically less demanding  Disadvantages ◦ Increases limb length ◦ Femoral nerve stretch
  18. 18.  Pericapsular osteotomy  Just above the AIIS, proceeds posteriorly and ends at the level of the ilioischial limb of the triradiate cartilage  Half way between the sciatic notch and the posterior acetabular rim  Triradiate cartilage acts as a hinge posteriorly and the pubis symphysis anteriorly
  19. 19.  Sciatic notch not entered  Stable and does not need internal fixation  Reduces acetabular volume
  20. 20.  18 months to 10 years  ?when triradiate cartilage becomes too inflexible to serve as a hinge  Indicatioins ◦ >10-15 degrees correction of acetabular index ◦ Small femoral head ◦ Large acetabulum
  21. 21.  Advantages ◦ Internal fixation not required ◦ Greater degree of rotation can be achieved with less rotation of the acetabulum  Disadvantages ◦ Technically more difficult ◦ Alters configuration and capacity of the acetabulum ◦ Produces joint incongruity
  22. 22.  = salter + superior and inferior pubic rami osteotomy  Acetabulum is repositioned  For older children  When acetabular remodelling is no longer anticipated
  23. 23.  Advantages ◦ Better femoral head coverage by articular cartilage ◦ Better hip joint stability ◦ No need of spica cast  Disadvantages ◦ Technically difficult ◦ Does not change the size of the acetabulum ◦ Distort the hip – natural child birth impossible
  24. 24.  Triplaner osteootomy for adolescent and adult dysplastic hip (triradiate cartilage must be closed)  Multiple osteotomies in the ilium, pubis and ischium near the acetabulum  Allows improved 3 dimensional correction of acetabulum configuration  Technically most challenging
  25. 25.  Posterior column and pelvic ring remain intact  Patients are allowed to bear weight early  Little or no arthritis  Significant arthritis? Can add femoral osteotomy
  26. 26.  Only one approach is used  Large correction can be obtained in all directions (including medial and lateral)  Early weight bearing  Shape of true pelvis is unaltered (normal child delivery)
  27. 27.  Older children 10 to 18 years with severe dysplasia  No capacity of remodeling  Extra articular containment, buttress of bone is added over the subluxed femoral head in the acetabulum  To enlarge the volume of the acetabulum
  28. 28.  Post op traction  Depends on fibrocartilage metaplasia for successful result  Not to be done in misshapen femoral head and acetabulum that are congruous
  29. 29.  Performed at the superior margin of the acetabulum  Medial displacement of the inferior pelvis  Capsular interposition arthroplasty as the capsule is interposed between the shelf and the femoral head
  30. 30.  Indications ◦ Incongruous joint ◦ Dysplastic hip with OA ◦ Other osteotomies not possible  Disadvantages ◦ Salvage ◦ Anterior acetabulum is uncovered
  31. 31. Femoral osteotomies
  32. 32.  Anteriorsuperior wedge of the most superior part of the femoral neck is removed  Periosteum carefully preserved  Femoral epiphysis reduced on the neck under no tension  Secured with screws
  33. 33.  Kramer and Barmada  Expose neck intra or extra capsularly  Anterosuperiorly based wedge is removed from base of the neck  Apex of the wedge is posterior  Reduction and pinning
  34. 34.  Southwick and Imhauser  To correct extension/varus deformity  By flexion/abduction of the distal fragment and internal rotation as needed
  35. 35.  Indicated in hip joint instability in which femoral deformity corrects with internal rotation and abduction  Conditions; DDH, SCFE, Perthe’s disease, femoral neck malunion  Pelvic osteotomy should be performed in patients with CEA of 15 degrees  Neck shaft angle > 135 degrees
  36. 36.  Potential to shorten limb  Weaken abductors  Trendelenburg gait  Potential difficulty with stem insertion in future arthroplasty  Increases the prominence of greater trochanter
  37. 37.  Performed in the presence of coxa vara  Indications ◦ Neck shaft angle <110 ◦ Hilgenreiner’s physeal angle > 60 degrees ◦ Progression of varus ◦ OA ◦ Congenital coxa vara
  38. 38.  Excessive pressure on the femoral head after reduction can lead to AVN (usually after 2 years)  Done in subtrochanteric region  Not to exceed 2.5cm
  39. 39.  Flexion, adduction and external rotation deformity corrected by an osteotmy in the femur at the ischial tuberosity level  Primary indication is unremitting pain in a patient with neglected dislocation  Recommended for adolescence  Advent of THR
  40. 40.  Femur sectioned transversely  Upper fragment angulated  Hitches against the pelvis  Provides support and shifts line of weight medially  #NOF, DDH
  41. 41.  To reduce pain and improve biomechanics in patient with neglected hip dislocations  It medializes the femoral shaft to provide support

