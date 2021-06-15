Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Health & Medicine
42 views
Jun. 15, 2021

Gait

GAIT ANALYSIS

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gait

  1. 1. By Dr Salihi Abdulmalik National Orthopaedic Hospital Dala-Kano 19th March, 2021
  2. 2.  Introduction  Definition of terms  Evaluation  Types of analysis  The gait cycle  Uses of gait cycle  Prerequisites for normal gait  Changes in gait  Causes of abnormal gaits  Abnormal gaits  Conclusion  References
  3. 3.  Gait is the characteristic body motion during walking or running  Gait cycle is the period of time between the initial contact of one foot with the ground and its next contact with the ground  Single gait cycle = stride
  4. 4.  Running ◦ Absence of double support ◦ Double float period
  5. 5.  Stride  Stride length  Stride time  Step  Step length  Base width  Limp = abnormal gait  Cadence: steps/minute
  6. 6.  History ◦ Onset ◦ Birth ◦ Milestones ◦ Progression ◦ intervention  Examination ◦ Gait ◦ Walking aid/orthosis/shoe raise ◦ Standing posture/spine ◦ LLD/scars/wasting/fi xed deformity ◦ Tone/power
  7. 7.  Observational  Video  Specialized  Kinematics  Kinetics
  8. 8.  Based on the limb support ◦ Single support ◦ Double support  Crutch gait  Based on phases of the cycle; divided by Perry into divisions ◦ Stance phase (60%) ◦ Swing phase (40%)
  9. 9.  Initial contact (=? Heel strike) ◦ Hip flexed, knee extension, ankle dorsiflexion ◦ First rocker  Foot flat (loading response) ◦ First double limb support ◦ Hip flexed, knee flexion, plantar flexion ◦ Eccentric contracture of gastrecnemius-solius
  10. 10.  Mid stance ◦ Weigh of the body passes forward ◦ Second rocker  Terminal stance ◦ Heel about leaving the ground, dorsiflexion ◦ Initial contact of contralateral foot ◦ 3rd rocker  Pre-swing ◦ 2nd double limb support
  11. 11.  Initial swing ◦ Knee flexed, hip flexed, dorsiflexion  Mid swing ◦ Tibia swings forward under tibia  Terminal swing ◦ Dorsiflexion
  12. 12.  Acceleration = initial swing  Deceleration = terminal swing
  13. 13.  Heel rocker (initial contact)  Ankle rocker (mid stance)  Forefoot rocker (terminal stance)
  14. 14.  Newton’s 3rd law of motion  GRF is anterior to the hip and knee until before toe-off  Terminal stance and pre-swing; GRF – flexors  Energy expenditure
  15. 15.  Gage’s 5 pre requisites ◦ Stability in stance phase ◦ Sufficient foot clearance ◦ Appropriate swing phase prepositioning of the foot ◦ Adequate step length ◦ Energy conservation
  16. 16.  Total points of contact bearing the weight at a time. 1. 4 points crutch gait 2. 3 points crutch gait 3. 2 point crutch gait
  17. 17.  Evaluating the effectiveness of prosthetic limbs  Assessing orthotic devices  Assessing the function of hip/knee arthroplasties  Assessing rehabilitation after sport injuries  Assessing clinical conditions
  18. 18. 1. Neurological a. Motor. CVA, CP b. Sensory. Tabes Dorsalis, blindness c. Cerebellum. Friedrich’s Ataxia d. Basal ganglia. Parkinson’s disease. 2. Systemic disease a. Joint disease. RA, OA, b. Crystal arthropathies. Gout c. Muscle disease. DMD d. Bone disease. Rickets, paget’s dx
  19. 19. 3. Structural a. LLD. DDH, PPRP, femur/tibial #s b. Alignment disorders. Coxa valga/vara, genu valga/vara, tibial/ femoral torsion
  20. 20.  Short limb gait  Antalgic gait  Trendenlenburg gait  Scissoring gait  Wide base gait
  21. 21.  Gait analysis is important in making a diagnosis, preparing for surgery and monitoring patient post
  22. 22.  Louis Solomon, David Warwick, Selvadurai Nayagam, Apley’s System of Orthopaedics and Fractures, 9th edition p.587  Paul A. B, Delary F.K, Nicola M.Postgraduate orthopaedic 1st edition p.494-495  Emeka Kesieme, Viva in surgical principles and operative surgery, 1st edition, p.181-183  Mutaleeb Shobode, Gait and clinical biomechanics, WACS 2019 update  Youtube video

×