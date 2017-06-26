Kim Shain Director, Documentation & User Assistance Hit the Trail with Trailhead kshain@salesforce.com
We’re a technology company Sales Service Marketing AnalyticsCommunity Apps Commerce IoT Quip force.com Heroku AppExchange ...
Empowering Everyone to be a Customer Trailblazer Three models that empower Trailblazers Learning Model Fun and easy way to...
New Learning Model Fun and easy way to learn to be your best Product Knowledge HR & Culture Leadership & Management 1M+ Ba...
End UsersDevelopers Admins Our target audiences expanded rapidly Trailblazers
Kids, Designers, Writers…Business Users Salesforce Employees And continued to expand beyond the product Trailblazers
Ramifications Content Creation Content Strategy Voice and Tone Trailhead Editors Data, Data, Data The success of Trailhead...
Content Creation New doc deliverable • What can we stop doing? • How can we help tech writers learn curriculum development...
SMEs like Employee Success, Sales Enablement, and Security Third-parties like Drucker School of Management Someday, anyone...
WYSIWYG authoring tool purpose-built for Trailhead Clean cut-and-paste from Google Docs, including images Built in trail, ...
Content Strategy Update • Release notes Do • UI text • Walkthroughs • Help • Developer portal • Implementation guides Lear...
Voice and Tone Because we need to keep it fun and engaging for our Trailblazers You can learn about it in Trailhead, of co...
“People don’t respond to Trailhead because it’s funny, they respond because they’re having fun.”  Michael Alderete
Trailhead Editors Structure and length Voice and tone Guidelines Quizzes Hands-on challenges Release management Bugs and u...
“Your Trailhead editor helps you find your voice, nudging your words in the right direction.”  Jeffrey Johnson
Data, Data, Data Module and unit completions • What are our most popular badges? • How many people have completed my badge...
A Tale of Two Badges Because everyone likes a good story When drop off is high • Technically challenging topic • 9 units •...
Free Salesforce Labs app on AppExchange Customers install it in their Salesforce org Assign, track, and report on user’s b...
Review Content Creation Content Strategy Voice and Tone Trailhead Editors Data, Data, Data Trailhead Mascots Trailhead wil...
Trailhead Mascots Astro Astro is your guide to Salesforce. Beloved by our community, Astro represents the fun side of Sale...
Official Mascots: Astro Astro Poses Astro On The Trail/On the Go Astro On The Job Astro Shopping Trailhead Astro & Misc.
Official Mascots: Einstein, Yeti, Cloudy, Cody & Sassy Salesforce brand characters Codey the Bear Einstein Yeti Cloudy Sas...
Design Elements Nature Housing Equipment Animals & Critters (Animals should always be smaller than the official Mascots) T...
Iconography These icons play a big part in keeping things playful. We’ve begun to use more line art in our design for cont...
Healthcare Rewards Money & Finance Organization Iconography Extended Line Art Icon Library (Editable) Essential Elements S...
The tech talk was given by Kim Shain, Salesforce Director of Documentation and User Assistance in June 2017.

  • Talk Track Before I begin, just a quick note that you should base your purchasing decisions on products and services that are currently available. Key Takeaway
    Salesforce is a publicly traded company. Customer should make buying decisions only on the products commercially available.
  • Key message:
    We’re primarily known for leading the CRM market, but at our core we’re a technology company. We build world-class technology.

    Script:
    We’re primarily known for leading the CRM market, but at our core we’re a technology company. We build world-class technology.

    Our customers have customers. We support real transactions for real money. We’ve built a platform that is open, mobile, and social so we can empower others to better run their business, or create entirely new businesses.
  • Talk Track We define individuals and companies who leverage Salesforce to drive innovation, solve problems, transform their company and grow their career as Customer Trailblazers. We're empowering everyone to be a Customer Trailblazer, and we do that with three different models: First is our Business Model which is focused on customer success so much that we are based off a subscription-model. Your success is our success. And, to help deliver that success, we have a global customer success team and an enthusiastic community of MVPs and user groups. Next, we have our Technology Model which at its core is the most trusted enterprise cloud. You can easily customize Salesforce to your unique business needs and build apps with click, not code, so you can deliver faster time to value. Finally, there's our Learning Model: Trailhead. Trailhead is our guided learning path that makes learning Salesforce easy and fun. Anyone and everyone can learn about Salesforce and transform their business. Key Message
    With our Business Model, our success is directly dependent on the success of our customers.
    Our Technology Model democratizes software. Use the apartment building analogy to explain the advantage of our multi-tenant cloud.
    With Trailhead, anyone can learn Salesforce and become a Customer Trailblazer.
  • Original launch was intended for developers but was immediately popular with admins, so we made that official
    But we drew the line at including end user content… briefly
  • Manager training, partnership w/ Drucker
    Sales Enablement and other internal training
    Careers, Lemonade Stand, even User Experience Design, Voice and Tone and Content Strategy
  • Everyone wants “a Trailhead” (and we gave up on trying to control the terminology)
  • Democratization of content creation resulted in demand for new tools
  • Quote from Michael’s Medium blog post
    Plug for The Trailblazer
  • Data that drove the rewrite of Lightning Component Basics
    Report that we use to determine whether or not to grant user access to certain features
  • Ability to assign badges to users
  • Reports like badge completion for your org
    Feed shows progress in real time
  • Wait, what? Where’d the mascots come from?
  • Thought I’d end our day with these fun bios
  • They’re so popular they hang out in the lobby of our offices

    • Hit the Trail with Trailhead

    1. 1. Kim Shain Director, Documentation & User Assistance Hit the Trail with Trailhead kshain@salesforce.com
    2. 2. Forward-Looking Statements Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If any such uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions proves incorrect, the results of salesforce.com, inc. could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking, including any projections of product or service availability, subscriber growth, earnings, revenues, or other financial items and any statements regarding strategies or plans of management for future operations, statements of belief, any statements concerning new, planned, or upgraded services or technology developments and customer contracts or use of our services. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include – but are not limited to – risks associated with developing and delivering new functionality for our service, new products and services, our new business model, our past operating losses, possible fluctuations in our operating results and rate of growth, interruptions or delays in our Web hosting, breach of our security measures, the outcome of any litigation, risks associated with completed and any possible mergers and acquisitions, the immature market in which we operate, our relatively limited operating history, our ability to expand, retain, and motivate our employees and manage our growth, new releases of our service and successful customer deployment, our limited history reselling non-salesforce.com products, and utilization and selling to larger enterprise customers. Further information on potential factors that could affect the financial results of salesforce.com, inc. is included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year and in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the most recent fiscal quarter. These documents and others containing important disclosures are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Information section of our Web site. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other presentations, press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase our services should make the purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce.com, inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.
    3. 3. We’re a technology company Sales Service Marketing AnalyticsCommunity Apps Commerce IoT Quip force.com Heroku AppExchange Platform Applications Email, Calendar & Social Data CRM Data IoT Events Predictive Analytics Machine & Deep Learning Natural Language Processing
    4. 4. Empowering Everyone to be a Customer Trailblazer Three models that empower Trailblazers Learning Model Fun and easy way to learn to be your best trailhead.salesforce.com 1M+ badges completed 144 badges available Technology Model Most trusted enterprise cloud Multitenant cloud Fast time to value Scalable metadata platform Rapid customization Business Model Focused on Customer Success Subscription Model Trusted customer advisors Success community MVPs reduction in IT cost 25% revenue growth 25% Source: Salesforce Customer Relationship Survey conducted 2014-2016 among 10,500+ customers randomly selected. Response sizes per question vary. Percentages are an average.
    5. 5. New Learning Model Fun and easy way to learn to be your best Product Knowledge HR & Culture Leadership & Management 1M+ Badges completed 189+ Badges available Visit trailhead.salesforce.com and get started today
    6. 6. End UsersDevelopers Admins Our target audiences expanded rapidly Trailblazers
    7. 7. Kids, Designers, Writers…Business Users Salesforce Employees And continued to expand beyond the product Trailblazers
    8. 8. Ramifications Content Creation Content Strategy Voice and Tone Trailhead Editors Data, Data, Data The success of Trailhead stretched us in new directions
    9. 9. Content Creation New doc deliverable • What can we stop doing? • How can we help tech writers learn curriculum development skills? • Who else can help? Because now everyone wants “a Trailhead”
    10. 10. SMEs like Employee Success, Sales Enablement, and Security Third-parties like Drucker School of Management Someday, anyone?Technical Writers and Curriculum Developers Trail Builders Because everyone can write, right?
    11. 11. WYSIWYG authoring tool purpose-built for Trailhead Clean cut-and-paste from Google Docs, including images Built in trail, module, and unit structure Automatic preview Produces a ZIP of files that the writer can check in But it’s not DITA Trailmaker Because not everyone wants to learn XML
    12. 12. Content Strategy Update • Release notes Do • UI text • Walkthroughs • Help • Developer portal • Implementation guides Learn • Trailhead • Videos Because not everything belongs in Trailhead
    13. 13. Voice and Tone Because we need to keep it fun and engaging for our Trailblazers You can learn about it in Trailhead, of course! • https://trailhead.salesforce.com/modules/writing_st yle But also in our published (and STC award winning) Voice and Tone Guidelines • https://www.lightningdesignsystem.com/guidelines/ voice-and-tone/
    14. 14. “People don’t respond to Trailhead because it’s funny, they respond because they’re having fun.”  Michael Alderete
    15. 15. Trailhead Editors Structure and length Voice and tone Guidelines Quizzes Hands-on challenges Release management Bugs and user feedback Because it’s not easy to keep everyone on track Plus “the map of the known universe”
    16. 16. “Your Trailhead editor helps you find your voice, nudging your words in the right direction.”  Jeffrey Johnson
    17. 17. Data, Data, Data Module and unit completions • What are our most popular badges? • How many people have completed my badge? • Are lots of people getting stuck part way through? Daily and Monthly Active Users (DAU and MAU) measured by challenge completion • Are people coming back for more? • Can we drive more engagement with marketing campaigns? Badges per user or users with a specific badge • Has my new employee completed the onboarding modules? • Does this person understand the functionality I’m about to grant them access to? Because we always want to know more
    18. 18. A Tale of Two Badges Because everyone likes a good story When drop off is high • Technically challenging topic • 9 units • Voice and tone straight from the Dev Guide (reuse) • 75% of the users who completed the first unit didn’t go on to get the badge When completion is a prerequisite • Powerful functionality • Focus on customer trust • Ability to report • Users who haven’t completed their badge don’t get access
    19. 19. Free Salesforce Labs app on AppExchange Customers install it in their Salesforce org Assign, track, and report on user’s badge completion Trailhead Tracker Because our customers love data too
    20. 20. Review Content Creation Content Strategy Voice and Tone Trailhead Editors Data, Data, Data Trailhead Mascots Trailhead will continue to influence our doc, and our product, in new ways
    21. 21. Trailhead Mascots Astro Astro is your guide to Salesforce. Beloved by our community, Astro represents the fun side of Salesforce and a passion for learning. Just like Trailblazers, Astro aspires to be whatever they want to be. Astro is always up for an adventure on the trail. Codey Codey is a maker at heart. He loves building apps!. When not on the trail, you can find him roaming the friendly Trailhead forest. Codey represents building with code, playfulness, and the creativity found within Trailhead. Einstein Genius. Problem solver. Focused. Einstein uses intelligence, innovation, and imagination to predict the future! Quick on his feet, full of rebel brilliance, he becomes smarter with every interaction. Likes to roast s’mores with the Trailhead crew. Cloudy Cloudy represents building with cloud, spontaneity, and unlimited potential. And at our biggest events, Cloudy is always at the center of the action. Like the cloud, she is the reliable one that keeps everyone together and on track to meet their goals. Because they’re fun!
    22. 22. Official Mascots: Astro Astro Poses Astro On The Trail/On the Go Astro On The Job Astro Shopping Trailhead Astro & Misc.
    23. 23. Official Mascots: Einstein, Yeti, Cloudy, Cody & Sassy Salesforce brand characters Codey the Bear Einstein Yeti Cloudy Sassy Groups Hootie
    24. 24. Design Elements Nature Housing Equipment Animals & Critters (Animals should always be smaller than the official Mascots) Transportation Lighting Shadow (Resize and layer as needed)Misc.
    25. 25. Iconography These icons play a big part in keeping things playful. We’ve begun to use more line art in our design for contrast against the cartoon artwork direction. If you choose line art, suggest being consistent throughout your deck. We’ve created a library on the following page for most other use cases. These have been created to allow you to change colors etc. directly in PowerPoint Trailhead Line Art Icons
    26. 26. Healthcare Rewards Money & Finance Organization Iconography Extended Line Art Icon Library (Editable) Essential Elements Social Additional Industries Sports Transportation GUI Elements Maps & Navigation Design & Drawing Productivity Network & Servers Computers & Tech Marketing Retail Security

