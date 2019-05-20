Successfully reported this slideshow.
TI RENDI CONTO DI ESSERE IN UN INCUBO?
BUH! La gestione delle informazioni legate ai prodotti è fatta quasi sempre male in azienda Quali sono le cause e quali so...
L’ INDIVIDUALISMO Dati e informazioni gestiti come un dominio riservato 1
gestione «ad personam» Le info dei prodotti sono gestite nei diversi reparti come le parrocchiette o i feudi. Ciascuno si ...
“Io so! Se / quando ti serve me lo vieni a chiedere!”
Effetti: Knowledge che se ne va quando esce un collaboratore dall’azienda L’ INDIVIDUALISMO Il 10/15% del tempo È una indi...
Aggiungiamo anche Frustrazione Errori Incoerenza Ambiguità
Informazioni racchiuse in doc Dati e informazioni archiviate e distribuite tramite documenti proprietari 2
Una gestione documento centrica obbliga al copia/incolla Perché sempre in azienda c’è la necessità di smontare e ricombina...
Effetti: Gestione DOCUMENTOCENTRICA Tempo perso per controlli e correzioni Copia incolla che produce: Tempo perso per rice...
Aggiungiamo anche Costo dei traduttori superiore del 150% Costo delle agenzie superiore del 10/15% COSTI FUORI CONTROLLO
Ne vale la pena? EKR Orchestra è la soluzione che ti toglie dall’incubo
La danza macabra dei dati di prodotto
I dati di prodotto sono la chiave del successo: è ora di sfruttare le loro potenzialità uscendo dall'incubo della loro gestione e utilizzo.

