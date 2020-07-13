Preparing Agribusiness Plan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
…Delivering Innovative and Proven Agricultural Information & Technologies Preparing Agricultural Business plan Dr. Makama,...
Contents  Introduction  Overview of a business plan  Advantages of well-prepared business plan  Why business fails?  ...
 Produce saleable products at a cost low enough and sell their produce at prices high enough to make a profit.  Thus, en...
Introduction Cont’d  Operating a successful business, concrete business planning & management is needed.  Business plann...
Overview of a business plan  A written document that describes a business, its objectives; strategies; market and financi...
Overview Cont’d  Is the most important document an entrepreneur will ever prepare for his enterprise.  As it describes a...
Advantages of well-prepared business plan  Provides a basic strategy, objectives & indicates direction to focus on  Mist...
Disadvantages of Business Plan  Participants should think and come out with what they think are the disadvantages of busi...
Why business fails?  Failure is a topic most of farmers would rather avoid. But ignoring conspicuous & slight warning sig...
Step-by-step approach in preparing a business plan a. Acquire the identified land b. Get a map of the farm that includes s...
Step-by-step approach Cont’d. f. Work out viability & economic feasibility on potential commodity & possible opportunities...
Framework for agricultural business plan development i. Executive Summary: A summary of each aspect of the plan which shou...
Framework Cont’d. b. Vision and mission The vision is a dream and this is what you will focus your energies and resources ...
Framework Cont’d. iv. Risks Deals with the different risks involved in starting or expanding an existing business. A risk ...
Working out viability and economic feasibility  Finances Financial plan is the backbone of business plan. In doing this, ...
Cash flow  Is a forecast of cash funds a business anticipates receiving & paying out throughout the course of a given spa...
A Sample Cash flow S/NO ITEMS 1 2 3 4 5 INFLOW Sources of Fund Total Equity 5,760 4,552 4,763 4,790 5,273 Cash Inflow Reve...
Balance sheet  The balance sheet describes the assets, liabilities, and equity of a business at a particular point in tim...
A Sample balance sheet of Mr. Yusuf Farm as on 29.05.2019 Assets Amount (N) Liabilities Amount (N) 1. Current assets 1.Cur...
Income statement  Is a summary of the income and expenditure of the business for a specific period, production year, fina...
A Sample income statement of Mr. Yusuf Farm as on 29.05.2019 Particulars Amount (N) I. RECEIPTS A. Returns from the sale o...
E. Feeds 5,000 F. Manures & fertilizers 3,000 G. Plant protection measures 1,550 H. Veterinary aid 500 I. Irrigation 250 J...
Measures of business viability The Net Present Worth (NPW)  Is the most straightforward discounting cash flow measure of ...
Management of Business  Managing an organization is more than just the desire to be the boss. It demands dedication, good...
Conclusion  To ensure sustained growth and development in the economy and to attain a self-sufficient nation in terms of ...
QUESTIONS
Thank You for Listening 
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Preparing Agribusiness Plan

21 views

Published on

A guidance on preparing Agricultural Business Plan for Entrepreneurs

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Preparing Agribusiness Plan

  1. 1. …Delivering Innovative and Proven Agricultural Information & Technologies Preparing Agricultural Business plan Dr. Makama, Saleh Aliyu samakama@abu.edu.ng National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria. Being a presentation for participant of NITDA SMART Agricultural Project, Jigawa State Funded and Sponsored by
  2. 2. Contents  Introduction  Overview of a business plan  Advantages of well-prepared business plan  Why business fails?  Step-by-step approach in preparing a business plan  Framework for agricultural business plan development  Working out viability and economic feasibility  Measures of business viability  Management of Business  Conclusion
  3. 3.  Produce saleable products at a cost low enough and sell their produce at prices high enough to make a profit.  Thus, entrepreneurs need to know their cost of production & fully understand their market opportunities.  Achieving the entrepreneurs’ goals will involve appropriate business planning, record keeping and analysis, enterprise budgeting and financial management. 3 Introduction
  4. 4. Introduction Cont’d  Operating a successful business, concrete business planning & management is needed.  Business planning should be made as a routine part of management of the entrepreneurs.  Intend to provide guidance and build the capacity of participants as well as the prospective entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector to access the opportunities successfully and in managing sustainable enterprise activities along the entire agricultural value chains.
  5. 5. Overview of a business plan  A written document that describes a business, its objectives; strategies; market and financial forecasts  It states the business goals, argues why they are believed attainable and shows a plan to reach them.  According to DAFF (2011), business plan is defined as a document/plan of how a business owner, manager or entrepreneur intends to organize an entrepreneurial endeavour & implement activities necessary & sufficient for the venture to succeed.
  6. 6. Overview Cont’d  Is the most important document an entrepreneur will ever prepare for his enterprise.  As it describes all aspects of business ventures: from what products he intends to produce, how he intends to produce them, through to financing and marketing strategies.  It is like a road map: as agricultural business takes new pathways there is a need to recognize the milestones along the way & take a reliable route to the planned destination.  Truly, it is essentially a blue print for businesses however it serves many other purposes; yardstick by which a business owner measures success or otherwise, & a tool for obtaining credit facilities among others
  7. 7. Advantages of well-prepared business plan  Provides a basic strategy, objectives & indicates direction to focus on  Mistakes done can be corrected on paper prior to implementation.  Demonstrates the seriousness of entrepreneurs’ intentions to banks, investors, colleagues & employees  Can be used to predict problems & take appropriate action in good time.  Affords farmer the opportunity of adopting a step-by-step approach in preparing for the future achievement & risks of his business venture
  8. 8. Disadvantages of Business Plan  Participants should think and come out with what they think are the disadvantages of business plan
  9. 9. Why business fails?  Failure is a topic most of farmers would rather avoid. But ignoring conspicuous & slight warning signs of business trouble right from planning stage is a guaranteed way to fail.  The following were observed by DFF as major reasons for Agribusiness failures; 1. Management reasons: Poor management team with insufficient experience, narrow customer base and inadequate marketing skills, Inadequate marketing planning, Under or overpricing products and/or services, failure to identify and manage risks etc 2. Financial factors: Businesses without proper record, Insufficient information on financial performance required for basic decision making, Poor management of accounts payable and receivable, High debt/equity ratio 3. Others: Poor access to loan finance, Poor access to developed markets, Weather conditions etc.
  10. 10. Step-by-step approach in preparing a business plan a. Acquire the identified land b. Get a map of the farm that includes sources of water, soil type & farm boundaries. c. Identify potential markets, untapped market shares & requirements for entrance into the market. d. Identify resources available for utilisation to produce potential output(s). e. Take into consideration your ability, knowledge & access to support before deciding on the crop(s) to produce.
  11. 11. Step-by-step approach Cont’d. f. Work out viability & economic feasibility on potential commodity & possible opportunities for value addition. g. If favourable, go forward to h, & if not, repeat steps c – f. h. Source information on the different crops that can be possibly produced using the same resources h. Decide on what crop(s) to produce that will maximize the net return.
  12. 12. Framework for agricultural business plan development i. Executive Summary: A summary of each aspect of the plan which should be short & precise to a maximum 2 pages. It needs to give a synopsis of what business want to do or achieve. ii. Introduction/Background Summary of the business, its history & position/possible position in the market place. It gives an overview of your business or potential business, vision & objectives. It consists of the following: - a. Business overview - Where is your business or where are you going to establish your business? What are you going to do or what are you currently doing?
  13. 13. Framework Cont’d. b. Vision and mission The vision is a dream and this is what you will focus your energies and resources on in getting the business to work. The mission will be achieved through the objectives of the business. c. Objectives/goals: This section needs to include production and/or financial related objectives specific to the enterprise or potential enterprise. Objectives need to comply to the S.M.A.R.T principles iii. SWOT Analysis  Gives you an indication of the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities & Threats that are involved in your new or existing business. It also identifies the internal and external factors that are favourable or unfavourable to achieve business’s objectives.
  14. 14. Framework Cont’d. iv. Risks Deals with the different risks involved in starting or expanding an existing business. A risk can be defined as any deviation from the expected outcome. It should also indicate what risks will be accepted by the business and what would be mitigated and how. v. Assumptions There may be external circumstances or events that must occur for the business to be successful. Believing that such an event is likely to happen, and then it would be an assumption. The assumptions need to be realistic & relevant to the environment hosting the business. Assumption on price, market, political stability, technology etc needs to be made. vi Business Preparation Process  Deals with where the business is situated & what entrepreneurs are doing or going to do & how they are going to do it & with what resources are they going to achieve the objectives of the business. This will give the person who is reading your business plan the feeling of where the business is.
  15. 15. Working out viability and economic feasibility  Finances Financial plan is the backbone of business plan. In doing this, the entrepreneur will be able to describe his plan in naira & detect any inconsistencies, gaps or unrealistic assumptions made earlier. The finance part of the business plan consists of: Cashflow; Balance sheet; Income statement and Enterprise budget.
  16. 16. Cash flow  Is a forecast of cash funds a business anticipates receiving & paying out throughout the course of a given span of time, & the anticipated cash position at specific times during the period being projected.  The forecast will enable a farmer to decide what he can afford, when he can afford it and how he will keep his business operating.  The cash flow plan will help you to plan cash requirements and thereby improve control over your business’ cash flows and to conserve its cash resources.
  17. 17. A Sample Cash flow S/NO ITEMS 1 2 3 4 5 INFLOW Sources of Fund Total Equity 5,760 4,552 4,763 4,790 5,273 Cash Inflow Revenue 5,855 5,972 6,151 6,397 6,717 Total Inflow 5,855 5,972 6,151 6,397 6,717 Application of Funds (Cash outflow) *Material Inputs 4,020.00 4,221.75 4,435.00 4,460.00 4,942.68 Management Bills 240.00 240.00 240.00 240.00 240.00 *Buildings and Structure 1,500.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 90.00 Total Outflows 5,760.00 4,552.00 4,765.00 4,790.00 5,273.00 NET CASH FLOW 95 1,420 1,386 1,607 1,444
  18. 18. Balance sheet  The balance sheet describes the assets, liabilities, and equity of a business at a particular point in time.  It is a widely used accounting statement that indicates the economic resources of an organisation and the claim on those resources by creditors.  The BS will allow an entrepreneur and his creditors to compare firm estimates, as well as the firm past performance, against industry averages.
  19. 19. A Sample balance sheet of Mr. Yusuf Farm as on 29.05.2019 Assets Amount (N) Liabilities Amount (N) 1. Current assets 1.Current liabilities Cash in hand 11,000 Short term loans 7,000 Cash in bank 8,000 Fertilizers, etc., bought on credit 4,000 Value of grains & feeds 28,500 Accounts payable 11,000 Livestock products (eggs, birds) 50,000 Hand loans 5,000 Value of Fruits, vegetables 9,000 Money owed to input supplies 25,000 Value of bonds & shares 5,000 Annual installments of MT & LT Loans 19,000 Sub-total 111500 Sub-total 71000 2. Medium term assets 2.Medium term liabilities Machineries (old tractor) 2,50,000 Loans on machineries 1,80,000 Equipment& livestock, etc., 40,000 Equipment& livestock etc 30,000 Sub-total 290000 Sub-total 210000 3. Fixed assets 3.Fixed liabilities Land 5,50,000 Long term loans 2,75,000 Farm buildings 75,000 Sub-total 6,25,000 Sub-total 2,75,000 Total of all assets 1026500 Total of all liabilities 556000
  20. 20. Income statement  Is a summary of the income and expenditure of the business for a specific period, production year, financial year or tax year.  For an existing business, include information for at least the last one or two years.
  21. 21. A Sample income statement of Mr. Yusuf Farm as on 29.05.2019 Particulars Amount (N) I. RECEIPTS A. Returns from the sale of crop output 52,000 B. i. Revenue from milk and milk products 5,000 ii. Revenue from poultry enterprise 12,000 Revenue from supplementary enterprise ( i+ ii) 17,000 C. Gifts 2,000 D. Gross cash income(A+B+C) 71,000 E. Appreciation on the value of assets 3,000 F. Gross income(D+E) 74,000 II. EXPENSES: Operating expenses or costs A. Hired human labour 10,500 B. Bullock labour 900 C. Machine labour 1,500 D. Seeds 1,100
  22. 22. E. Feeds 5,000 F. Manures & fertilizers 3,000 G. Plant protection measures 1,550 H. Veterinary aid 500 I. Irrigation 250 J. Miscellaneous 2,000 K. Interest on working capital 2,100 Total operating expenses (A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J+K) 28,400 III. FIXED EXPENSES OR COSTS L. Depreciation 3,00 M. Land revenue 200 N. Interest on fixed capital 3,200 O. Rental value of owned land 10,000 P. Total Fixed costs (L+M+N+O) 16,400 IV. Net cash income : 71,000-28,400 = 42,600 V. Net operating income : 74,000-28,400 = 45,600 VI. Net farm income : 45,600 – 16,400 = 29,200
  23. 23. Measures of business viability The Net Present Worth (NPW)  Is the most straightforward discounting cash flow measure of project worth which is calculated by finding the difference between the present worth/value of the benefit stream and the present worth/value of the cost stream. Mathematically, it is written as; NPV = PVB – PVC  Internal Rate of Return It is the rate of discount at which the total discounted cash benefit expected from the projects equals the total discounted cash cost required by the investment. interpreted as the highest rate of interest an investor could afford to pay, without losing money if all funds to finance the project are borrowed and if debt service was paid by use of cash proceeds from the investment. IRR = Lower Discounting Rate + Difference between the two discounting rate x (NPV@lower discounting rate/sum of the two NPVs)
  24. 24. Management of Business  Managing an organization is more than just the desire to be the boss. It demands dedication, good decisions, and management of both employees and finances.  Management plan directly addresses the organization’s/farm’s strengths and weaknesses and explores areas where new personnel and resources may be needed.  Responsible Management provides full consultation services on all aspects of business plan development.
  25. 25. Conclusion  To ensure sustained growth and development in the economy and to attain a self-sufficient nation in terms of food production, agricultural businesses plays a vital role.  Poor or inadequate planning and planning management may lead to a high rate of failure in agricultural business, which consequently leads to an adverse effect on the economy and food situation particularly developing economies with a limitation of capital, like Nigeria.
  26. 26. QUESTIONS
  27. 27. Thank You for Listening 

×