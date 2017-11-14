Download Profit First Free | Best Audiobook 2018 Conventional accounting uses the logical (albeit, flawed) formula: Sales ...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1. Click “Download Now Instant Access Here” 2. Browse For “Profit First” 3. Fill in your det...
Download Full Version Profit First Audiobook OR
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Profit First Free Audiobook Streaming

9 views

Published on

Profit First, the bestselling of Free Audiobook Streaming. Profit First Free Audiobook Streaming

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Profit First Free Audiobook Streaming

  1. 1. Download Profit First Free | Best Audiobook 2018 Conventional accounting uses the logical (albeit, flawed) formula: Sales - Expense = Profit. The problem is, businesses are run by humans, and humans aren't always logical. Serial entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz has developed a behavioral approach to accounting to flip the formula: Sales - Profit = Expenses. Just as the most effective weight loss strategy is to limit portions by using smaller plates, Michalowicz shows that by taking profit first and apportioning only what remains for expenses,entrepreneurs will transform their businesses from cash-eating monsters to profitable cash cows. Using Michalowicz's Profit First system, listeners will learn that: Following 4 simple principles can simplify accounting and make it easier to manage a profitable business by looking at bank account balances. A small, profitable business can be worth much more than a large business surviving on its top line. Businesses that attain early and sustained profitability have a better shot at achieving long-term growth. Profit First Free Audiobooks Profit First Audiobooks For Free Profit First Free Audiobook Profit First Audiobook Free Profit First Free Audiobook Downloads Profit First Free Online Audiobooks Profit First Free Mp3 Audiobooks Profit First Audiobooks Free LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD
  3. 3. 4 STEP TO YOUR FREE AUDIOBOOK 1. Click “Download Now Instant Access Here” 2. Browse For “Profit First” 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) 4. Enjoy Your FREE Audiobook!
  4. 4. Download Full Version Profit First Audiobook OR

×