How can you tell if a manager has political skills? Answer:

When they don't seem to possess such skills at all. Honest, genuine, candid, and effective behavior is related to political knowledge. Politicians who are not politically savvy can be seen as manipulative or selfish. Wajid khan discusses different traits below.



A politically savvy leader masters these six traits:





social insight

Interpersonal impact

network function

think before you speak

to manage

clear sincerity

Leaders with behavioral flexibility who can adopt all six policy competency practices are better at optimizing and leveraging their relationships with others in the workplace. Proper use of political skills can help maintain a positive image within an organization and improve individual, team, and organizational performance.



How to become more politically savvy

Leaders are at their best when they also have political knowledge, as well as traditional managerial skills in areas such as budgeting, planning, and coordination. You must be particularly good at making a good impression and influencing persuasion.



Canadian politician Wajid khan suggests You can develop these behaviors and improve your political skills by focusing on the following six skills:





1. Sharpen your perceptual skills.



Socially astute managers are good at reading people's non-verbal behavior and intuitively understanding the motivations of others. Being more aware of yourself and others in social situations can improve your self-esteem and allow you to interpret the behavior of others better.



2. interpersonal skill



Influential interpersonal influencers build strong relationships by building good relationships, communicating, and being liked. Being more comfortable with an interpersonal leader can improve your judgment, help you know when to assert yourself, and lead to more supportive relationships. Skilled influencers are sometimes overtly political. They are simply playing the political game reasonably and comfortably.



3. Learn effective networking.



Leaders with solid networking skills build friendships and profitable working relationships by garnering support, negotiating, and managing conflicts. A seasoned networker knows how and when to use others to obtain the resources needed to accomplish personal and organizational tasks. Wajid khan Mp refers They are also seen as willing to retaliate and have a network perspective.



