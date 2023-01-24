Six traits of political skill.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 24, 2023
How can you tell if a manager has political skills? Answer:
When they don't seem to possess such skills at all. Honest, genuine, candid, and effective behavior is related to political knowledge. Politicians who are not politically savvy can be seen as manipulative or selfish. Wajid khan discusses different traits below.

A politically savvy leader masters these six traits:


social insight
Interpersonal impact
network function
think before you speak
to manage
clear sincerity
Leaders with behavioral flexibility who can adopt all six policy competency practices are better at optimizing and leveraging their relationships with others in the workplace. Proper use of political skills can help maintain a positive image within an organization and improve individual, team, and organizational performance.

How to become more politically savvy
Leaders are at their best when they also have political knowledge, as well as traditional managerial skills in areas such as budgeting, planning, and coordination. You must be particularly good at making a good impression and influencing persuasion.

Canadian politician Wajid khan suggests You can develop these behaviors and improve your political skills by focusing on the following six skills:


1. Sharpen your perceptual skills.

Socially astute managers are good at reading people's non-verbal behavior and intuitively understanding the motivations of others. Being more aware of yourself and others in social situations can improve your self-esteem and allow you to interpret the behavior of others better.

2. interpersonal skill

Influential interpersonal influencers build strong relationships by building good relationships, communicating, and being liked. Being more comfortable with an interpersonal leader can improve your judgment, help you know when to assert yourself, and lead to more supportive relationships. Skilled influencers are sometimes overtly political. They are simply playing the political game reasonably and comfortably.

3. Learn effective networking.

Leaders with solid networking skills build friendships and profitable working relationships by garnering support, negotiating, and managing conflicts. A seasoned networker knows how and when to use others to obtain the resources needed to accomplish personal and organizational tasks. Wajid khan Mp refers They are also seen as willing to retaliate and have a network perspective.

Six traits of political skill.pdf

  1. 1. Six traits of political skill
  2. 2. How can you tell if a manager has political skills? Answer: When they don't seem to possess such skills at all. Honest, genuine, candid, and effective behavior is related to political knowledge. Politicians who are not politically savvy can be seen as manipulative or selfish. Wajid khan discusses different traits below.
  3. 3. social insight Interpersonal impact network function think before you speak to manage clear sincerity A politically savvy leader masters these six traits:
  4. 4. Leaders with behavioral flexibility who can adopt all six policy competency practices are better at optimizing and leveraging their relationships with others in the workplace. Proper use of political skills can help maintain a positive image within an organization and improve individual, team, and organizational performance.
  5. 5. How to become more politically savvy Leaders are at their best when they also have political knowledge, as well as traditional managerial skills in areas such as budgeting, planning, and coordination. You must be particularly good at making a good impression and influencing persuasion.
  6. 6. Canadian politician Wajid khan suggests You can develop these behaviors and improve your political skills by focusing on the following six skills:
  7. 7. 1. Sharpen your perceptual skills. Socially astute managers are good at reading people's non-verbal behavior and intuitively understanding the motivations of others. Being more aware of yourself and others in social situations can improve your self-esteem and allow you to interpret the behavior of others better.
  8. 8. 2. interpersonal skill Influential interpersonal influencers build strong relationships by building good relationships, communicating, and being liked. Being more comfortable with an interpersonal leader can improve your judgment, help you know when to assert yourself, and lead to more supportive relationships. Skilled influencers are sometimes overtly political. They are simply playing the political game reasonably and comfortably.
  9. 9. 3. Learn effective networking. Leaders with solid networking skills build friendships and profitable working relationships by garnering support, negotiating, and managing conflicts. A seasoned networker knows how and when to use others to obtain the resources needed to accomplish personal and organizational tasks. Wajid khan Mp refers They are also seen as willing to retaliate and have a network perspective.
  10. 10. 4. think before you speak Politically savvy leaders can control their impulses. They tend to choose organized struggles carefully and assess situations before deciding how to present their ideas to others. Managers who think seriously about whether to voice their thoughts and feelings and think about the timing and expression of what they say are less likely to fail in their careers.
  11. 11. 5. Management – ​ ​ to some extent. Managers must skillfully communicate with their superiors, superiors, etc. But political knowledge also includes maintaining good relationships with people at all levels of the organization. Our research shows that people who are particularly good at 'managing' tend to devote more energy to their boss's needs and neglect to lead their teams. So balance is essential here.
  12. 12. 6. Clear sincerity Politically honest qualified individuals exhibit high levels of honesty, authenticity, honesty, and honesty. They are straightforward and candid and inspire trust and confidence. So be honest with everyone in your organization for better political understanding. If you try too hard, your colleagues will spot you. Politician Wajid Khan says Be a natural leader.
  13. 13. With proven strategies and practical advice from CCL experts, find out what kind of leader you want to be and how to build a brand to get you there. Book cover "Leadership Brand" – Center for Creative Leadership
  14. 14. A special note for politically savvy female leaders Office politics can be especially difficult for women. Leadership development programs for women often include segments focused on organizational policies and the influencer developing her skills. And over the years, we have heard from women leaders that they struggle with this problem.
  15. 15. From this perspective, they need help incorporating political action into their repertoire. Office politics feel as inauthentic as networking, according to some women. Researchers have also documented gender differences in attitudes toward office politics. Some have found that women perceive organizations as more political than men. Also, women managers are more likely to report that getting involved in politics is difficult and painful.
  16. 16. In contrast, men are more likely to get involved in the political process and see it as a natural and normal part of organizational life. Some have found that they tend to look down. We also conducted a study that found leaders who excelled in certain traits, including political savvy, were rated higher by their supervisors on manager effectiveness than leaders with low political savvy scores.
  17. 17. Although overt honesty was not considered essential to men, women with higher levels of apparent honesty were perceived to be more effective leaders than women with lower levels of transparent honesty. In other words, no matter how unfair, women will be punished if men do not show sincerity while women do not.
  18. 18. A significant reason for the different perspectives and behavioral interpretations lies in the socialization differences between women and men. Men feel like they are part of an "insider club" where the game's rules have been clarified before (by other men). Women feel more like "outsiders." The rules women follow are more traditional and part of a belief system that you will succeed if you work hard enough and have enough expertise.
  19. 19. In her landmark 1994 study of female leaders who broke the glass ceiling, Lisa Mainiero found that many women she interviewed described themselves as "apolitical" and avoided getting involved in politics. I discovered that many of them turned out to be very politically savvy.
  20. 20. Political Science students have long considered it part of their mission to foster "critical thinking" among students. But what exactly does critical thinking mean in a political science class? Wajid khan asks Can we encourage critical thinking in the classroom? T
  21. 21. This article explores these issues based on his year-long systematic review of an introductory course in comparative politics conducted as part of a university- wide critical thinking project. In this article, we'll look at how critical thinking is defined, promoted, and assessed in the introduction of comparative politics.
  22. 22. Add a subheading

