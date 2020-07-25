Gotadefinitiva ppt-180725082837

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GUÍA DE PRÁCTICA CLÍNICA PARA EL MANEJO DE LA GOTA Sociedad Española de Reumatología María Mustienes Bellot
GUIÓN 1. Concepto y definición 2. Epidemiología de la gota 3. Diagnóstico 4. Tratamiento
1. CONCEPTO Y DEFINICIÓN • GOTA: Enfermedad producida por el depósito de cristales de urato monosódico (UMS) en zonas arti...
•HIPERURICEMIA: Concentración plasmática de urato superior a 7 mg/dL. • El umbral de saturación en condiciones fisiológica...
Gota primaria Gota secundaria Idiopática. Más frecuente Fármacos y comorbilidades que provocan alteraciones del ácido úric...
2. EPIDEMIOLOGÍA DE LA GOTA • Prevalencia de la gota: 1-2% en los países occidentales. • Incidencia: 1 ó 2 por 1000 habita...
Factores de riesgo: • Sexo masculino: 4 ó 6 veces más frecuente. • Edad media de la vida. Relación creciente con la edad. ...
Comorbilidades: • IRC • Sd. Metabólico se asocia independientemente con la hiperuricemia y la gota • HTA: la mitad de los ...
3. DIAGNÓSTICO PATRÓN ORO: Identificación de cristales de UMS en liquido sinovial o material tofáceo.
TÉCNICAS DE IMAGEN • Rx simple • Ecografía de alta resolución (ECOAR) • RM • TC • TC de energía dual (TCED) • PET  no se ...
4. TRATAMIENTO
OBJETIVOS DEL TRATAMIENTO: 1. Disolución de cristales de UMS del liquido articular o tejidos mediante la reducción de nive...
 NO FARMACOLÓGICO: •Cambios estilo vida: 3-6 meses • Dieta • Evitar alcohol • Obesidad • Ejercicio • Tabaco: no efecto so...
OBJETIVO URICEMIA: • Disolución de cristales de UMS del liquido articular o tejidos mediante la reducción de niveles de ur...
1.Casos indicados: • Primer episodio: medidas generales • Tratamiento: • Tras segundo ataque • En presencia de tofos • Ata...
1. Tras el diagnóstico • Especialmente en pacientes con riesgo de desarrollar depósitos extensos (hiperuricemia elevada, t...
• No iniciar durante el ataque agudo. • Profilaxis de ataques agudo durante primeros 6 meses. • Iniciar a dosis bajas e in...
HIPOURICEMIANTES: reductores de la uricemia. Inhibidores de la XO: indicación en hiperuricemia secundaria a producción exc...
MONITORIZACION DE RESPUESTA: •Constatar la consecución del objetivo terapéutico (uricemia <6 mg/dL y <5 en gota grave) •Mo...
1. ALOPURINOL • La XO lo convierte en oxipurinol, metabolito activo de eliminación urinaria. Vida media de 12-17horas (Adm...
1. ALOPURINOL •Efectos adversos: frecuentes y pueden ser graves • Síndrome de DRESS (Drug Rash with Eosinophilia and Syste...
2. FEBUXOSTAT •Inhibidor selectivo de ambas isofórmas de la XO. Inhibidor no purínico de la XO. •Administración oral y met...
• Efectos adversos: no son frecuentes • Elevación de enzimas hepáticas • Precaución pacientes con patología tiroides. (Ens...
3. BENZBROMARONA •Inhibe de forma potente y selectiva el transportador tubular renal URAT-1, favoreciendo la excreción ren...
PREVENCIÓN DE CRISIS AGUDA INFLAMACION SUBCLINICA: Cristales de UMS constantes en articulaciones previamente inflamadas. I...
DESENCADENANTES DE ATAQUES: Importancia de profilaxis. •Disminución de la uricemia secundaria a tratamiento reductor efica...
PREVENCIÓN DE CRISIS AGUDA • Tras inicio del tratamiento hipouricemiante los cristales permanecen un tiempo prolongado que...
1. COLCHICINA: •Metabolizada en hígado por citocromo p450. •Se excreta por vía biliar y renal. •ERC avanzada: aumento de 4...
2. AINES A DOSIS BAJAS: •Indometacina 25mg/día •Naproxeno 250-500mg/día 3. CORTICOESTEROIDES
TRATAMIENTO EPISODIO AGUDO ATAQUE GOTA: Episodios de inflamación aguda de estructuras articulares o periarticulares habitu...
1. AINE: • Elección en ausencia de contraindicación. • Utilizar dosis máxima inicialmente y suspender tratamiento en cuant...
1. AINE: • Efectos secundarios: •GI: Valorar prevención de las úlceras. • Ni los COXIB ni el resto de fármacos estudiados ...
2. COXIB • Alternativa a AINE tradionales en pacientes con riesgo digestivo alto o medio administrados con o sin IBP. No h...
4. ACTH: • Datos sobre eficacia limitados. • Tendencia a recidiva superior que Triamcinolona. • No disponible en España. 5...
Muchas gracias
