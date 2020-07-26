Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020/07/26の発表資料になります

Published in: Software
Playfabmeetup#4

  1. 1. PlayFabの ランキング機能を試してみた サリー @sakuriver 2020.07.26 PlayFab MeetUp #4
  2. 2. 自己紹介(myprofile) • サリー(@sakuriver) • 普段はブラウザとかスマホゲームのWebプログラマ • Lamp系開発でご飯を食べながらC#とデートしています • PlayFabは、オンゲー要素を入れたくて手付けました Twitter: @sakuriver オンラインコンテン ツ： https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1I8TV2l- UcwWR5whEZT24nBveiK999qlD8ngEuhkaVzk/edit?usp=s haring
  3. 3. 最近つくっているもの1（今回の内容）
  4. 4. 最近作っているもの２
  5. 5. 業務アサインされた月とか
  6. 6. 本日の内容(agenda) • PlayFabでのランキング実装 • デモ
  7. 7. システム構成 クイズデータ取得 ランキング情報やり取り Azure
  8. 8. PlayFabでのランキング実装 • どうして • 自前でランキングデータのバックアップ運用をしたいわけではなかっ た • フロントの趣味開発がメインでサーバーはサブにしたかった
  9. 9. Step1. playfabsdkのインストール1
  10. 10. Step1. playfabsdkのインストール2
  11. 11. Step1. playfabsdkのインストール3
  12. 12. 今回のランキング仕様 • ページングなしの割り切り • カテゴリー別のランキング.......普通とちょっと違うので、ここ を主に紹介 ノーマルランキング ハードランキング ヤバイランキング
  13. 13. PlayFab側(一覧)
  14. 14. PlayFab側(詳細)
  15. 15. ランキング送信部分
  16. 16. ランキング情報取得部分
  17. 17. デモ
  18. 18. まとめ • PlayFab側に使用を寄せてあげれば、デプロイ等々が不要 • ランキングの日別なども、ＧＵＩから対応可能 • 実装で頭を使うログも残っている • ゲーム側のイメージがあって、サーバーの知識がない方は触っ てみてもいいと思った
  19. 19. 予告 • もう少しだけ見栄えを良くする（ＵＩと操作に対して、反応が ない部分の修正） • 期間限定のクイズ配信 • クイズをもう少しまともに
  20. 20. ご清聴ありがとうございました

