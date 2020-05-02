Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction to the Secret
• Everything in the universe is at it most basic level composed of energy. • The car that you drive, the house you live in...
The Law of Attraction applies to everyone • The law of attraction is universal and applies to everyone whether they believ...
The law of attraction is neutral • It does not matter whether you think positive or negative thoughts both can be manifest...
One of the most important parts of the Law of attraction is visualization.
Create room for the things that you desire • When you want to manifest something new into your life with the law of attrac...
• Once you have identified what you want and consciously focused on it, then you need to trust that it will occur. • Remem...
Here’s the essence of 3 lessons: 1. The law of attraction is one of the most prevalent principles in the world. 2. In orde...
• Do you have a big, crazy vision? • Here’s how to prime yourself for achieving it.
Lesson 1: One of the strongest rules in life is the law of attraction.
Lesson 2: The law of attraction only works when you think in positives, not negatives.
Lesson 3: To manifest your dreams, you must Ask, Believe, and then Receive.
ACTIVITY Ask • This is about being specific in what you want out of life. • Vague questions get vague answers. • Use a pre...
Believe • If you don’t have unwavering faith in your goal, why should others? • This is about radiating confidence, so tha...
Receive • Don’t be blindly optimistic, but in a go-getter spirit. • Imagine how you’ll feel once you accomplish your goal....
Introduction to the law of attraction
Introduction to the law of attraction
Introduction to the law of attraction
Introduction to the law of attraction
Introduction to the law of attraction
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to the law of attraction

48 views

Published on

Understanding the Book - Secret by Rhonda Byrne

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to the law of attraction

  1. 1. Introduction to the Secret
  2. 2. • Everything in the universe is at it most basic level composed of energy. • The car that you drive, the house you live in, the food that you eat and even your body, is all essentially energy. • Each of these types of energy has their own vibrational frequencies. • Those energies which have the same vibrational frequency draw towards each other. For example you have probably seen happy people who can’t help but become a magnet to other happy people. On the other hand “Misery loves company” as they say, and those people that are miserable seem to naturally attract like minded souls.
  3. 3. The Law of Attraction applies to everyone • The law of attraction is universal and applies to everyone whether they believe in it or not. • In the same way that we cannot help but have thoughts, so to can we not help but create our reality with those thoughts. • People who understand the law of attraction are simply taking control of a process that is already happening. • We can use the law of attraction to direct our thoughts to those things we want to manifest in our lives.
  4. 4. The law of attraction is neutral • It does not matter whether you think positive or negative thoughts both can be manifested. • For example if you are constantly worried about not having enough love and harmony in your relations then you will continue to have relationship problems. • On the other hand if you consistently notice the abundance in your life then you will manifest greater wealth. • The majority of people do not pay attention to their thoughts. • Without noticing it they manifest negative events and people into their life. • According to the law of attraction you can just as easily attract good things into your life as bad. • And so it makes sense to gain control over your thoughts and the future you are creating for yourself.
  5. 5. One of the most important parts of the Law of attraction is visualization.
  6. 6. Create room for the things that you desire • When you want to manifest something new into your life with the law of attraction you must first create room for it. • According to the law of attraction the universe will always seek to fill a void. • To give another example if we want to attract a new love interest into our lives then we need to make room for them.
  7. 7. • Once you have identified what you want and consciously focused on it, then you need to trust that it will occur. • Remember that a delay is not a denial. • Using the law of attraction does not mean that you will get whatever you want instantly. • What it does mean is that if you keep what you want as your predominant thought then it will come to you in time. • Not questioning if something will arrive is a key part of the process of manifestation. • When using the law of attraction it is important that you trust in the process. • When you express thoughts of doubt in your mind you are actually delaying the process of manifestation.
  8. 8. Here’s the essence of 3 lessons: 1. The law of attraction is one of the most prevalent principles in the world. 2. In order to use the law of attraction, you must think about what you want, not what you want to avoid. 3. The three steps of the law of attraction are asking, believing, and receiving.
  9. 9. • Do you have a big, crazy vision? • Here’s how to prime yourself for achieving it.
  10. 10. Lesson 1: One of the strongest rules in life is the law of attraction.
  11. 11. Lesson 2: The law of attraction only works when you think in positives, not negatives.
  12. 12. Lesson 3: To manifest your dreams, you must Ask, Believe, and then Receive.
  13. 13. ACTIVITY Ask • This is about being specific in what you want out of life. • Vague questions get vague answers. • Use a present tense structure and write down what you want from a perspective of gratitude. “I’m grateful to have [INSERT YOUR DESIRE].”
  14. 14. Believe • If you don’t have unwavering faith in your goal, why should others? • This is about radiating confidence, so that the people you meet along the way will support you.
  15. 15. Receive • Don’t be blindly optimistic, but in a go-getter spirit. • Imagine how you’ll feel once you accomplish your goal. What would life be like? Visualize. This’ll prime your actions in the right direction

×