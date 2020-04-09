Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive
  1. 1. Summary Global Telematics Vehicles Market, by application (Vehicle Tracking, Fleet Management, Satellite Navigation), systems (Driving Assistance systems, Telematics Control Unit, GPS,), Type, vehicle type, distribution channel, region - Forecast till 2023 Telematics Vehicles Market Overview Telematics is the process of connecting telecommunications, road transportation and vehicular technologies with multimedia and internet. Telematics in automotive is the use of telecommunication for supply in vehicles and is also used widely in automotive navigation systems. The growth of telematics in automotive market is expected to be driven by the rapidly increasing electrification in automobiles. Government initiatives aimed at encouraging huge investments for implementing intelligent transportation systems and enabling smart traffic management to deal with the ever increasing vehicular traffic on roads are further boosting the global telematics in automotive market. The global Telematics Vehicles Market’s growth is expected to be at a rate of a whopping 20% during the forecast period (2017-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR). Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2296 Top Players The top vendors enlisted in the MRFR report include AT&T Inc. (the U.S.), TomTom International B.V. (Netherlands), Telogis (the U.S.), Visteon Corporation (the U.S.), Trimble, Inc. (the U.S.), Masternaut Limited (France), Verizon Communications, Inc. (the U.S.), Harman International Industries, Inc. (the U.S.), Continental AG (Germany), Trimble Inc. (the U.S.), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (the U.K.), Airbiquity, Inc. (the U.S.), and others. Market Opportunities The Telematics Vehicles Market is predicted to provide various opportunities to automotive suppliers for developing Human-Machine Interface (HMI) in the upcoming years. Pay-per-use, installation of black boxes for safety and security services, free premium services for navigation and entertainment applications and generation of subscription revenues are touted to be few more important short-term benefits furnished by the automotive telematics market in the next few years. Another critical opportunity inundating the market includes the arrival of new players and progress of established vendors, owing to advancements in variant and diverse telematics systems. Market Segmentation The worldwide Telematics Vehicles Market has been segregated with respect to type, application, systems, distribution channel, and vehicle type. Depending on the type, the Telematics Vehicles Market has been considered for embedded, integrated, and tethered.
  2. 2. Application-based segments mentioned in the report include vehicle tracking, fleet management, satellite navigation, vehicle safety communication, and others. Systems-wise, the Telematics Vehicles Market caters to driving assistance, global positioning system (GPS), telematics control unit, vehicular emergency warning systems, vehicle tracking systems, and others. In terms of the vehicle type, the Telematics Vehicles Market includes light commercial vehicles, passenger car, and heavy commercial vehicles. The distribution channels in the market are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. Regional Analysis The Telematics Vehicles Market has been studied by MRFR in the primary regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, as well as the rest of the world (RoW). North America is perceived to be the most profitable market for telematics in automotive. Rising adoption of automotive telematics system to enhance vehicle and passenger safety as well as fast adoption of sophisticated technology that improve vehicle performance benefits the market. Europe is home to a huge number of automotive telematics system manufacturers and notes a surge in global export of automotive, which is why the region is counted among the strongest contenders. Soaring demand for wireless communication system in commercial and passenger vehicles has also stimulated growth of the Telematics Vehicles Market in the region. Rising seaborne trade, surging compliance with maritime safety norms, and increasing maritime tourism seems to be boosting market growth in Asia Pacific. Mounting demand for commercial ships, especially from countries like China, India, and Japan combined with the rising investment in autonomous ships is projected to help the market advance in the years ahead. Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/telematics-in-automotive- market-2296 About Market Research Future At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312
  3. 3. Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

