Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Summary Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends, Information by Electric Powertrain (Parallel, Series), by Propulsion (HEV, PHEV, NGV...
Based on the electric powertrain, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends can be segmented into parallel hybrid and series hybrid...
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends

30 views

Published on

Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends

  1. 1. Summary Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends, Information by Electric Powertrain (Parallel, Series), by Propulsion (HEV, PHEV, NGV), by Component Type (Electric Motor, Transmission, Battery), by Degree of Hybridization, by Vehicle Type & by Region - Forecast till 2023 Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends Overview The global Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR of 9% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The battery-powered electric vehicles are a big step in the direction of pollution reduction. These vehicles, however, involve the biggest drawback of either battery replacement or battery charging, which are both, expensive and time-consuming. Hybrid vehicles were introduced to overcome the shortcomings of both the types of vehicles – internal combustion engine powered vehicles and the battery-powered vehicles. The hybrid vehicles use distinct types of power such as the internal combustion engine, which are used to drive the electric generator. The generator, in turn, powers the electric motor, which is responsible for providing the actual drive to the wheels of the vehicle. Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6025 Competitive Landscape Companies impacting the global Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends are Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), The Ford Motor Company (U.S.), AB Volvo (Sweden), Continental AG (Germany) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany). Daimler AG (Germany), Hyundai Motor Company (South Korea), Honda Motor Company, Ltd. (Japan), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Delphi Technologies, Inc. (U.K.) and Allison Transmission (U.S.). MRFR in their latest report has made profiles of these companies based on their strategic decisions that include merger, acquisition, product launch, and other moves. Key Players In 2019, Ferrari launched their new hybrid car SF90 Stradale with their first model to include plug-in technology. The vehicle comes with 769 horsepower and can switch from 0 to 62mph in just 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 211 mph. The car also boasts the presence of 3 additional electric motors that contributes extra 217 horsepower. Market Segmentation The global Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends can be segmented by electric powertrain, propulsion, component type, hybridization, and vehicle type for a better understanding of the market. This allows MRFR in gaining insights to have a better predictive model of the market in the coming years.
  2. 2. Based on the electric powertrain, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends can be segmented into parallel hybrid and series hybrid. Smaller and efficient engines have provided series hybrid cars with an ability to easily operate in urban and semi-urban regions owing to which its market dominance is quite impactful. Based on the propulsion, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends share includes hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and natural gas vehicle (NGV). The PHEV models are gaining prominence for their better miles per gallon measurement and cost-affordability. Based on the component type, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends comprises electric motor, transmission, and battery. Based on the hybridization, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends includes micro hybrid, mild hybrid, and full hybrid vehicle. The full hybrid segment has the widest expansion with the highest sales record. Based on the vehicle type, the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends consists passenger car and commercial car. The passenger car segment is quite happening as growing concern regarding eco-friendly productions have led to the easy acceptance of such cars among clients. At the same time, major car makers are increasing their investment for the sector which can inspire easy growth. Regional Analysis North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are the four regions that have been included in the study of the Hybrid Vehicle Market Trends. MRFR, in their study, emphasized on finding out various growth opportunities across the globe as per the revelations made by region-specific figures. The APAC region is expected to ensure their dominance during the forecast period with their extraordinary growth rate. China is providing much traction to the global market. The region has adopted this technology to get rid off the pollution which has riddled the country. Europe is also expected to gain substantial growth during the forecast period. Stringent eco-friendly laws are expected to make the case strong for the incorporation of hybrid vehicles, ensuring a smoother movement ahead. Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/hybrid-vehicle- market-6025 About Market Research Future At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
  3. 3. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. Contact Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

×