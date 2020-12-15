Successfully reported this slideshow.
Digital printing packaging market share

  1. 1. Summary Global Digital Printing Packaging Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis by Packaging Type (Labels, Flexible Packaging, & Other), by Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography & Others), by Application (Boxes, Cans, Bottles, and Others), by End-User (Food & Beverages, Personal care, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics Goods and Others) and by Region - Forecast to 2023 Market Highlights Packaging industry will undergo a revolution due to the increasing applications of digital printing. Digital printing for packaging is a concept specifically introduced to attract consumers. This method includes printing of digital images or text on the product package. The increasing demand for flexible packaging coupled with growing demand for sustainable printing has been driving the global Packaging Printing Market. Digitally printed packages improve workflow and enable innovative marketing. They help the brand owner for quicker marketing and promotion of the brand. These are the main factors fueling the market growth. Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2782 Key Players The key players of global digital printing packaging market include W S Packaging Group, Inc (U.S.), Weber Packaging Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Xeikon N.V. (Netherlands), Hewlett-Packard Inc. (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Quad Graphics, Inc. (U.S.), Labels in Motion (U.S.), and Reel Appeal Limited(U.K.). Market Segmentation Asia-Pacific is the largest growing market On the basis of region, Global Digital Printing Packaging Market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Asia-Pacific region dominates the Custom Packaging Boxes Market. Rapid growth in e-retail sector is the primary driving factor of Large Format Printing Market in Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, the rising consumer awareness and increase the demand of packaged food are also fueling the demand of this market. This region is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the global digital printing packaging market mainly due to major demand from food & beverage industry. North America region and Rest of the World are expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. Target Audience
  2. 2. Manufacturing Organizations End Users Distributors & Suppliers Research Institute / Education Institute Potential Investors Scope of the Report This study provides an overview of the global Digital Printing Packaging Market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Global Digital Photo Printing Market as packaging type, technology, application and end user. By Packaging Type Labels Flexible Packaging Other By Technology Inkjet Electrophotography Others By Application Boxes Bottles Cans Others By End-User Food & Beverages Personal care Pharmaceuticals
  For More Information, Click @ https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/packaging-tape- printing-market-2019-global-trends-size-industry-growth-top-players-share-worldwide-analysis- business-sales-and-forecast-to-2023-2019-04-23 For Blog, Click @ https://marketresearchglob.blogspot.com/2019/07/digital-printing-packaging- market.html

