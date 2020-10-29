Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Summary Global Confectionery Packaging Market Size, Segments by Material (Metal, Paper, Plastic, and others) by Type (Rigid packaging and Flexible Packaging) by Confectionery items (Flour confections, Chocolate confections, Sugar confections, and others) and Region - Forecast to 2021 Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1502 Key Players The key players of Global Confectionery Packaging Market Size report include- • Crown Holdings, Inc. • Graphic Packaging International Inc. • Aptar Group Inc. • Sonoco Products Company • Bemis Company Inc. • Amcor Limited • Silgan Holdings • West Rock Company • Solo Cup • Sweetheart Holdings Industry Update August 2019: Raw Halo is a vegan chocolate brand which made from ethically sourced plant-based ingredients. Raw Halo recently announced the rebranding of these chocolates with a packaging that is recyclable and free from plastic, along with the introduction of new flavors to the market. Segmentation The global Confectionery Packaging Market Size is segmented by material, type, confectionary items, and region. Based on material, the global Confectionery Packaging Market Size is segmented into paper, metal, and plastic. Plastic is the most used material in confectionery packaging. However, associations like the US Food and Drugs Administration and European Food Safety Authority have introduced stringent regulations which are hindering the growth of the plastic-based Confectionery Packaging Market Size. Based on type, the global Confectionery Packaging Market Size is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Based on confectionary items, the market is segmented into chocolate confections, flour confections, and sugar confections. Detailed Regional Analysis The global Confectionery Packaging Market Size is segmented, based on region, into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. The APAC region is anticipated to lead the global Confectionery Packaging Market Size over the assessment period. Such market dominion can be owed to the rapid
  2. 2. urbanization observed in the region, which has been augmenting the demand for confectionery products. Moreover, the rising standard of living of people in the region is elevating their food preference for confectionaries, hence, promoting the consumption and demand for the same. Such growth in the demand for confectionaries ought to compliment the growth of the Confectionery Packaging Market Size in the forthcoming years. Expanding retail sector is also one of the drivers of the Confectionery Packaging Market Size in Asia Pacific. North America is anticipated to garner the second- largest share of the global Confectionery Packaging Market Size. 1 Executive Summary 2 Scope Of The Report 2.1 Market Definition 2.2 Scope Of The Study 2.2.1 Research Objectives 2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations 2.3 Markets Structure 3 Market Research Methodology 3.1 Research Process 3.2 Secondary Research 3.3 Primary Research 3.4 Forecast Model Continues…….. Continues…… Get Full Report With Figures And TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/confectionery-packaging-market-1502 About Market Research Future At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
  3. 3. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. Contact Market Research Future Phone: +1646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

