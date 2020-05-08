Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Summary The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth pro...
The Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market is segmented on the basis of material type and packaging type. By material type,...
3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY 3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 3.2 VA...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ambient food packaging systems market

9 views

Published on

Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ambient food packaging systems market

  1. 1. Summary The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market. The growth sectors of the Display Packaging Boxes Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market Scenario The global Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The global Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years as it offers the products with a longer shelf life compared to the usual packaging method. This helps to store the products at room temperature. Ambient food packaging uses high barrier sheets, which ensures convenience to the consumers, safety of the food products stored inside, and attractive design. These supporting factors have triggered the demand from the Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market among manufacturers worldwide. On the contrary, ambient food packaging requires a high level of processing, which adds to the overall cost of the packaging product. This is anticipated to restrict the market growth in the foreseeable future. Competitive Dashboard • RPC Group (U.K) • FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd. (U.K) • SIG Combiblog Obeikan (Switzerland) • Amcor Limited (Australia) • Rexam (U.K) • Tetra Pak (India) • Mondi (South Africa) • Bemis (U.S.) • Dupont (U.S.) • Ampac (U.S) • KM Packaging (UK) • Excelsior Technologies (India) Industry Updates On February 2019, KM Packaging launched two KPeel Ambtort lidding films, which are capable of meeting the complex requirements of the pet food market. The films have been specifically designed to withstand extreme temperatures of up to 123 degrees Celsius, generally used to retort sterilization. This further helps to extend the shelf life of the ambient food products. Segmental Analysis
  2. 2. The Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market is segmented on the basis of material type and packaging type. By material type, the Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market is segmented into glass, metal, and plastic. Plastic, being an integral material in the packaged food supply chain, finds huge demand. Plastic ambient food packaging is an effective method for packing perishable food and bulky products as it provides enhanced food safety. Based on packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Among these, the flexible packaging holds the largest share as it is easy to handle and offers improved safety during product transportation. Regional Frontiers Geographically, the Ambient Food Packaging Systems Market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The Asia Pacific is expanding at the fastest rate due to the mounting demand for meat, packaging of vegetables and fruits, dairy products, and others in emerging countries like China and India. The surging demand for packaged food items is driving the growth of the regional market. Moreover, the increasing population and rising disposable income are promoting the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Considering the global scenario, North America was the dominant regional market in 2016 with a share of 35%. TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT 2.1 MARKET DEFINITION 2.2 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 2.2.1 DEFINITION 2.2.2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE 2.2.3 ASSUMPTIONS 2.2.4 LIMITATIONS 2.3 RESEARCH PROCESS 2.3.1 PRIMARY RESEARCH 2.3.2 SECONDARY RESEARCH 2.4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 2.5 FORECAST MODEL 3 MARKET LANDSCAPE 3.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS 3.1.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS
  3. 3. 3.1.2 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 3.1.3 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES 3.1.4 SEGMENT RIVALRY 3.1.5 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS 3.2 VALUE CHAIN/SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS 4 MARKET DYNAMICS 4.1 INTRODUCTION 4.2 MARKET DRIVERS 4.3 MARKET RESTRAINTS 4.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 4.5 MARKET TRENDS Continues….. Access Full Report With TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/ambient-food-packaging-market-4955 About Market Research Future At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. Contact Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +1646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

×