Rag rugs have been around for centuries, but never has there been such a wealth of creative possibilities available using traditional rug techniques. Rugs are only the beginning! In Rag Rug Creations, you will discover a huge range of applications for this basic technique, such as wall hangings, bags, cushions and accessories, to name a few. This book reveals all the techniques and possibilities open to you using only a minimum of specialist tools, and a wide range of materials, including recycled and found objects, which makes this craft affordable as well as enjoyable.Every part of the process is covered in Rag Rug Creations, from planning and designing to hooking and prodding plus instructions on additional decorative techniques such as felting, heat-bonding and fleece-carving. Armed with this book and a rug hook, you'll be producing rag rug creations in no time.

