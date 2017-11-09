ASSET HOMES The Responsible Builders
About Us We are one of the leading builders in Kerala.We provide new styles of apartments,flats,and villas as your require...
Flats in Thiruvananthapuram Buy your dream flats in thiruvananthapuram….and stay with asset homes.
Flats in Ernakulam ASSET NORTH STAR Edappally, Ernakulam 2 BHK, 3 BHK
Luxury Villas in Kochi ASSET INSIGNIA - LUXURY VILLAS IN KOCHI
Luxury Villas in Thrissur Amala Nagar, Thrissur
Villas in kottayam On going project in Madhavanpady, kottayam.
Premium Apartments in Kollam On going project 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK
3 BHK Flats in Thiruvananthapuram Location: Kuruvankonam, Thiruvananthapuram
Contact Us Asset Homes Pvt Ltd G-129, 28/34 A, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi-36 Email: enquiry@aseethomes.in Phone:+91 9846 499 ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Builders in Kerala | Luxury Flats, apartments & villas- Asset Homes

13 views

Published on

Asset homes is the leading builders in Kerala. We have luxury flats, premium apartments& flats,luxury villas, 2bhk, 3bhk, 4bhk flats all over in Kerala.

Published in: Real Estate
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Builders in Kerala | Luxury Flats, apartments & villas- Asset Homes

  1. 1. ASSET HOMES The Responsible Builders
  2. 2. About Us We are one of the leading builders in Kerala.We provide new styles of apartments,flats,and villas as your requirements.All our projects are delivered on time.All our clients are satisfied and happy with us. We are in this field more than 10 years.We have projects in thiruvananthapuram, kollam, pathanamthitta, kottayam,ernakulam, thrissur, kozhikode and kannur.
  3. 3. Flats in Thiruvananthapuram Buy your dream flats in thiruvananthapuram….and stay with asset homes.
  4. 4. Flats in Ernakulam ASSET NORTH STAR Edappally, Ernakulam 2 BHK, 3 BHK
  5. 5. Luxury Villas in Kochi ASSET INSIGNIA - LUXURY VILLAS IN KOCHI
  6. 6. Luxury Villas in Thrissur Amala Nagar, Thrissur
  7. 7. Villas in kottayam On going project in Madhavanpady, kottayam.
  8. 8. Premium Apartments in Kollam On going project 2 BHK, 3 BHK, 4 BHK
  9. 9. 3 BHK Flats in Thiruvananthapuram Location: Kuruvankonam, Thiruvananthapuram
  10. 10. Contact Us Asset Homes Pvt Ltd G-129, 28/34 A, Panampilly Nagar, Kochi-36 Email: enquiry@aseethomes.in Phone:+91 9846 499 999, +91 9745 200 250 Land phone: +91 0484 6456474 Website: www.assethomes.in

×