Presentation by VS SAJIKUMAR, Art Teacher, JNV Alappuzha, Kerala
Elements of design are “Tools”.
Just like the carpenter has a hammer and saw,
the designer has the elements.
Line Form
COLOUR Texture
There are 4
Elements of
Design:
ELEMENTS OF DESIGN
We will study more about COLOUR…..
The first inspiration to learn more about COLOUR
Nature is the source of aesthetics in life and Art.
We all are lucky to have to take birth in this beautiful
planet Earth.
Color is a property of light. A color spectrum is produced by a
beam of light as it passes through a prism. Although the number
of colors is unlimited…more than 10 million have been identified.
Color Spectrum
Color Wheel
This color wheel system, based on three primary colors,
Each color on the color wheel is a true “hue”.
Primary Colors… Red, Blue, and Yellow
Primary colors cannot be man-made by mixing other colors together.
Secondary Colors…
Orange, Green, and Violet
Secondary colors can be “made” by mixing two primary colors together.
+ =
+ =
+ =
Blue Red violet
Red Yellow violet
Yellow Blue violet
Tertiary Colors
Violet + Green = RUSSET
Orange + Violet = CITROM
Green + Orange = OLIVE
Cool Colors
Cool Colors on the cool side of the spectrum…blue, violet, green.
They usually include the neutral white and gray tones.
Warm Colors on the warm side of the spectrum…red, yellow,
orange. They usually also include the neutral black and brown
tones.
Complementary Colours
A color scheme using colors opposite each other on the color wheel.
Complementary colors are located directly
Opposite each other on the color wheel.
Place a hue beside its complement
to make it appear brighter.
Analogous Colours
A color scheme using 3 or more colors next to each other on the color wheel.
Monochrom colours
A color scheme using one color, and tints, tones and shades of that color.
Mono Chromatic Colour Scheme Pair Examples Mono Chrome Painting
INTENSITY & SATURATION OF COLORS
Intensity is the brightness or dullness of a color. It is sometimes called “Chroma”.
Chroma Keys are very popular in video editing with green screen recording.
Saturated less saturated less saturated Saturated
High and Low Intensity
“VALUE” OF COLORS
In nature there are hundreds of different
steps in value that are sometimes not
easily distinguished by the human eye.
Value is the lightness or darkness of a
color. To combine a hue with black is
called a SHADE. To combine a hue with
white is called a TINT. To combine a hue
with black and white is called a TONE.
Neutral Colors…
Neutral colors include black, white, gray, cream, etc.
Neutral colors blend well with all
other colors.
They enhance and strengthen the
other colors around them.
Stone such as slate, brick, marble,
etc.; metallic such as brass, pewter,
gold, chrome etc.; and glass fall into
the neutral category.
Black is the absence of “light”; white is the absence of “color”.
Colour Scheme
There are certain groups of colors that work together very well in paintings,interiors,
advertisng art, Photography, film, textile designs,Acrhitectue,Interior designs etc.
A color scheme can include hues, any values of tints, shades, tones etc. It can create a
positive energy and feel to every aspects. So, Colour schemes arevery important in Art
Color creates powerful psychological and physiological effects.
Psychological effects are sensed in the mind and effects actually cause a change
in the body. It is important to note that people may react differently to the same
color, based on their previous experiences or learned behavior. Research studies
have shown that:
Physiological Effects of
Individual Colors
