Presentation by VS SAJIKUMAR, Art Teacher, JNV Alappuzha, Kerala
Elements of design are “Tools”. Just like the carpenter has a hammer and saw, the designer has the elements. Line Form COL...
The first inspiration to learn more about COLOUR Nature is the source of aesthetics in life and Art. We all are lucky to h...
Color is a property of light. A color spectrum is produced by a beam of light as it passes through a prism. Although the n...
Color Wheel This color wheel system, based on three primary colors, Each color on the color wheel is a true “hue”.
Primary Colors… Red, Blue, and Yellow Primary colors cannot be man-made by mixing other colors together.
Secondary Colors… Orange, Green, and Violet Secondary colors can be “made” by mixing two primary colors together. + = + = ...
Tertiary Colors Violet + Green = RUSSET Orange + Violet = CITROM Green + Orange = OLIVE
Cool Colors Cool Colors on the cool side of the spectrum…blue, violet, green. They usually include the neutral white and g...
Complementary Colours A color scheme using colors opposite each other on the color wheel. Complementary colors are located...
Analogous Colours A color scheme using 3 or more colors next to each other on the color wheel.
Monochrom colours A color scheme using one color, and tints, tones and shades of that color. Mono Chromatic Colour Scheme ...
INTENSITY & SATURATION OF COLORS Intensity is the brightness or dullness of a color. It is sometimes called “Chroma”. Chro...
“VALUE” OF COLORS In nature there are hundreds of different steps in value that are sometimes not easily distinguished by ...
Neutral Colors… Neutral colors include black, white, gray, cream, etc. Neutral colors blend well with all other colors. Th...
Colour Scheme There are certain groups of colors that work together very well in paintings,interiors, advertisng art, Phot...
Color creates powerful psychological and physiological effects. Psychological effects are sensed in the mind and effects a...
Physiological Effects of Individual Colors
Psychological views on Various Colours…. Gray Elegance, humility, respect, reverence, stability, subtlety, timelessness, w...
PRESENTATION BY SAJIKUMAR V.S. (ICT NATIONAL TEACHER AWARDEE 2011) Art Teacher, JNV Alappuzha, Kerala NVS Hyderabad Region
A presentation ideal for School Students to know about Primary Colour Secondary Colour etc
presentation by VS Sajikumar Art Teacher , JNV Alappuzha, Kerala

  2. 2. Elements of design are “Tools”. Just like the carpenter has a hammer and saw, the designer has the elements. Line Form COLOUR Texture There are 4 Elements of Design: ELEMENTS OF DESIGN We will study more about COLOUR…..
  3. 3. The first inspiration to learn more about COLOUR Nature is the source of aesthetics in life and Art. We all are lucky to have to take birth in this beautiful planet Earth.
  4. 4. Color is a property of light. A color spectrum is produced by a beam of light as it passes through a prism. Although the number of colors is unlimited…more than 10 million have been identified. Color Spectrum
  5. 5. Color Wheel This color wheel system, based on three primary colors, Each color on the color wheel is a true “hue”.
  6. 6. Primary Colors… Red, Blue, and Yellow Primary colors cannot be man-made by mixing other colors together.
  7. 7. Secondary Colors… Orange, Green, and Violet Secondary colors can be “made” by mixing two primary colors together. + = + = + = Blue Red violet Red Yellow violet Yellow Blue violet
  8. 8. Tertiary Colors Violet + Green = RUSSET Orange + Violet = CITROM Green + Orange = OLIVE
  9. 9. Cool Colors Cool Colors on the cool side of the spectrum…blue, violet, green. They usually include the neutral white and gray tones. Warm Colors on the warm side of the spectrum…red, yellow, orange. They usually also include the neutral black and brown tones.
  10. 10. Complementary Colours A color scheme using colors opposite each other on the color wheel. Complementary colors are located directly Opposite each other on the color wheel. Place a hue beside its complement to make it appear brighter.
  11. 11. Analogous Colours A color scheme using 3 or more colors next to each other on the color wheel.
  12. 12. Monochrom colours A color scheme using one color, and tints, tones and shades of that color. Mono Chromatic Colour Scheme Pair Examples Mono Chrome Painting
  13. 13. INTENSITY & SATURATION OF COLORS Intensity is the brightness or dullness of a color. It is sometimes called “Chroma”. Chroma Keys are very popular in video editing with green screen recording. Saturated less saturated less saturated Saturated High and Low Intensity
  14. 14. “VALUE” OF COLORS In nature there are hundreds of different steps in value that are sometimes not easily distinguished by the human eye. Value is the lightness or darkness of a color. To combine a hue with black is called a SHADE. To combine a hue with white is called a TINT. To combine a hue with black and white is called a TONE.
  15. 15. Neutral Colors… Neutral colors include black, white, gray, cream, etc. Neutral colors blend well with all other colors. They enhance and strengthen the other colors around them. Stone such as slate, brick, marble, etc.; metallic such as brass, pewter, gold, chrome etc.; and glass fall into the neutral category. Black is the absence of “light”; white is the absence of “color”.
  16. 16. Colour Scheme There are certain groups of colors that work together very well in paintings,interiors, advertisng art, Photography, film, textile designs,Acrhitectue,Interior designs etc. A color scheme can include hues, any values of tints, shades, tones etc. It can create a positive energy and feel to every aspects. So, Colour schemes arevery important in Art
  17. 17. Color creates powerful psychological and physiological effects. Psychological effects are sensed in the mind and effects actually cause a change in the body. It is important to note that people may react differently to the same color, based on their previous experiences or learned behavior. Research studies have shown that: Physiological Effects of Individual Colors
  18. 18. Physiological Effects of Individual Colors
  19. 19. Physiological Effects of Individual Colors
  20. 20. Psychological views on Various Colours…. Gray Elegance, humility, respect, reverence, stability, subtlety, timelessness, wisdom OR boredom, decay, decrepitude, dullness, dust, pollution, urban sprawl White Reverence, purity, snow, peace, innocence, cleanliness, simplicity, security, humility, marriage, sterility, winter OR coldness, sterility, surrender, cowardice, fearfulness, winter, unimaginative Black Modernity, power, sophistication, formality, elegance, wealth, mystery, style OR evil, death, fear, anonymity, anger, sadness, remorse, mourning, unhappiness, mystery Red Passion, strength, energy, fire, love, sex, excitement, speed, heat, leadership, masculinity, power OR danger, fire, gaudiness, blood, war, anger, revolution, radicalism, aggression, stop Blue Seas, skies, peace, unity, harmony, tranquility, calmness, coolness, confidence, water, ice, loyalty, conservatism, dependability, cleanliness, technology, winter OR depression, coldness, idealism, obscenity, ice, tackiness, winter Green Nature, spring, fertility, youth, environment, wealth, money (US), good luck, vigor, generosity, go, grass OR aggression, inexperience, envy, misfortune, jealousy, money, illness, greed Yellow Sunlight, joy, happiness, optimism, idealism, wealth (gold), summer, hope, air OR cowardice, illness (quarantine), hazards, dishonesty, avarice, sissification, weakness Violet Sensuality, spirituality, creativity, wealth, royalty, nobility, ceremony, mystery, wisdom, enlightenment OR arrogance, flamboyance, gaudiness, mourning, profanity, exaggeration Orange Buddhism, energy, balance, heat, fire, enthusiasm, flamboyance, playfulness OR Aggression, arrogance, flamboyance, gaudiness, over-emotion, warning, danger, fire Brown Calm, depth, natural organisms, nature, richness, rusticism, stability, tradition OR boorishness, dirt, dullness, filth, heaviness, poverty, roughness
