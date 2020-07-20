Successfully reported this slideshow.
find TF from state space representaion with the help of 2 method direct formula and MATLAB script.

  1. 1. Shri Ramdeobaba College of Engineering & Management (An Autonomous Institute under UGC Act) Department of Electrical Engineering Topic : DIFFERENT METHODS TO FIND TRANSFER FUNCTION FROM STATE SPACE REPRESENTATION Subject :CONTROL SYSTEM Presented By- Name : Sheikh Mohammad Sajid Roll No. : 07 Specialization : Master of Technology Branch : Power Electronics & Power Systems Year / Semester : Ist / 2nd
  2. 2. To Find Transfer Function From State Space Representation Suppose Example – dx/dt= -1 -4 -1 0 -1 -6 -2 x + 1 u -1 -2 -3 1 y= 1 1 1 x We solve these problem by two method by direct formula and second one with the help of Matlab Software.
  3. 3. 1st Method Direct Formula As we know the formula to find TF from state space TF=C[SI-A] B+D Where A ,B,C,D ARE THE MATRIX get from the state space We have to take care of order of matrix while solving -1
  4. 4. 2nd method using MATLAB Software Open Matlab Open Script Write the Matlab Program as follows. As we now the values of A,B,C,D
  5. 5. • A=[-1 -4 -1;-1 -6 -2;-1 -2 -3]; • B=[0;1;1]; • C=[1 1 1] • D=[0] • [n,d]=ss2tf(A,B,C,D) Note-ss2tf function is used to fin Transfer Function Click on RUN and ADVANCE
  6. 6. Get the result in Command window n = 0 2.0000 2.0000 -3.0000 d = 1.0000 10.0000 18.0000 6.0000

