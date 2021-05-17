Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-content & Online e-learning platforms Dr Sajeena S.
E- content • Electronic content (e-content) which is also known as digital content refers to the content or information de...
Various forms of e- contents
• New integrated scheme – Samagra Siksha (2018) rolled out by Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, Govt of I...
• E-content is available in large numbers through various sources, but few of them are found to have the desired quality i...
Designing and Development of E-content • The purpose of e-content development is to create an information rich society. Ev...
• E-content design, development and approach will depend upon the nature of the content and the learners. It will also dep...
• Most common and popular model used for creating instructional materials is the ADDIE model. • This abbreviation stands f...
• Analysis: It is the first phase of this model meant for examining the suitability of the e-content to be developed. It i...
• Design: It is concerned with defining the learning objectives, structuring the content logically, specifying the instruc...
 Instructional strategies are to be stated clearly. Depending on the learning style and nature of the content we have to ...
• Development: It is related to the creation of story board. Story board is nothing but scripting the entire course conten...
• Implement: In the implementation phase, materials are distributed to learners. A comprehensive implementation strategy d...
• Evaluation: The evaluation phase consists of two parts i.e. Formative and summative evaluation. Formative evaluation is ...
Four Quadrant Approach in E-content Development • Quadrant-I (e-Text): • Content Writer is expected to write detailed writ...
Quadrant-II (Self-Learning): • In this quadrant, Content Writer is expected to provide video tutorial which will explain t...
Quadrant-III (Learn More / Source for Further reading / Web Resources): • This quadrant contains supplementary material of...
Quadrant-IV (Self- Assessment /Evaluation): • Content Writer should provide minimum 10-15 questions for each module in Mul...
e-content script writing • In the Development phase of ADDIE, the e-learning content is actually produced. The content can...
• The development of multimedia interactive content is comprised of three main steps:  content development: writing or co...
• The term “storyboard” is taken from movie production where it indicates a visual representation of the various scenes of...
The main points to be considered are:  Avoid jargon.  If you are addressing a multicultural audience, avoid culture-spec...
 Use personal pronouns (e.g. “you”) to refer to learners. This personalizes instruction and involves your reader.  Use b...
Structure of an Interactive E-Lesson • 1) Learning objectives: A first screen containing a clear and informal description ...
ONLINE E-LEARNING PLATFORMS • MOOCs are courses delivered online and accessible to all for free. • MOOC stands for massive...
• MOOCs typically comprise video lessons, readings, assessments, and discussion forums. Most MOOCs are made by universitie...
• Some MOOCs can be started at any time. Others start at regular intervals — every few weeks or months. Some are seldom of...
• MOOCs range in length from 1 to 16 weeks. Most provide an estimate of the weekly time commitment, although this may vary...
• MOOCs often offer two enrolment options:  Free Auditing — which gives you access to videos, readings, and forums for fr...
• Interaction between instructors and students is minimal or non-existent in MOOCs. Many courses have mentors monitoring t...
• Some MOOCs allow to earn academic credit from specific institutions. This usually requires paying for the certificate, c...
• Microcredentials are a series of related MOOCs that allow to gain a deeper understanding of a specific subject. • Some p...
• MOOC-based degree • Some universities offer full-fledged online degrees based on MOOCs. Georgia Tech, for instance, offe...
How to find online courses? • To find MOOCs on Class Central, you may:  Search for keywords here — for instance, type ‘Al...
• How to enrol in an online course? • You can enrol in just a few clicks from the course information page. Simply click on...
SWAYAM • SWAYAM stands for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds is an Indian Massive open online course ...
• SWAYAM has been developed cooperatively by MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) and AICTE (All India Council fo...
• SWAYAM operates MOOCs learning resources in different ways and structure. Learning in SWAYAM has four parts/quadrants: e...
• The third quadrant is about clearing student's queries. Discussion forum is a part of it, which means students can inter...
National Coordinators • Nine national coordinators are appointed to manage the course content. Each coordinator is assigne...
5. National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for schoo...
• All the courses offered by SWAYAM are recognized by the government of India. All the courses are valid in the country an...
• SWAYAM PRABHA is an education learning platform initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) available...
• Coursera is an American massive open online course provider founded in 2012 by Stanford University computer science prof...
• Coursera courses last approximately four to twelve weeks, with one to two hours of video lectures a week. These courses ...
• Beyond single courses, Coursera offers its own credential, known as a Specialization. Coursera’s catalogue currently lis...
E content

  1. 1. E-content & Online e-learning platforms Dr Sajeena S.
  2. 2. E- content • Electronic content (e-content) which is also known as digital content refers to the content or information delivered over network based electronic devices or that is made available using computer network such as internet. • According to Oxford dictionary ‘e-content is the digital text and images designed to display on web pages’. • According to Saxena Anurag (2011) ‘E-content is basically a package that satisfies the conditions like minimization of distance, cost effectiveness, user friendliness and adaptability to local conditions’. • Well developed e-content can be delivered many times to different learners. Individual course components i.e. units, lessons and media elements such as graphics and animations can be re-used in different contexts.
  3. 3. Various forms of e- contents
  4. 4. • New integrated scheme – Samagra Siksha (2018) rolled out by Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, Govt of India while advocating for imparting quality school education and teacher education has emphasized on providing quality e-content as a pre-requisite for integrating ICT in Education. • E-content augments the learning experience by deploying various media for visualization and explanation of abstract ideas. • Keeping in view the diverse needs of learners, now use of e-content has become an essential component of the teaching and learning processes.
  5. 5. • E-content is available in large numbers through various sources, but few of them are found to have the desired quality in terms of content, pedagogy as well as technical aspects. • Copyright violations are rampant thereby restricting the scope of customising the e-content according to the local needs. • Also, with plethora of smart and mobile devices, teacher and student driven e-contents are available in abundance in the market. • E-contents are prepared by agencies and organisations as well as individuals. • In this situation, quality of such e-contents may be questionable; hence it is important to develop clear guidelines for preparing quality and standard e- content.
  6. 6. Designing and Development of E-content • The purpose of e-content development is to create an information rich society. Everyone in the society is empowered to create, receive, share and utilize information for their progress. Very well designed, developed and validated e- content will provide access to high quality meaningful digital content and serve as an effective virtual teacher.
  7. 7. • E-content design, development and approach will depend upon the nature of the content and the learners. It will also depend on the quality and complexity the learning you wish to create. • Various instructional design models are available according to our requirements. Most of the models involve the process of analyzing the learner needs and goals of the instructional material development, development of a delivery system and content, pilot study of the material developed, implementation, evaluating, refining the materials etc. • In designing and development of E-content we have to adopt one of the instructional design models based on our requirements. Before understanding the designing and development of e-content it is essential to understand the meaning of instructional design.
  8. 8. • Most common and popular model used for creating instructional materials is the ADDIE model. • This abbreviation stands for the five phases involved in the model. They are analyze, design, develop, implement and evaluate. • This model is initially developed by Florida State University to explain the processes involved in the formulation of an instructional systems development (ISD) program for military inter-service training.
  9. 9. • Analysis: It is the first phase of this model meant for examining the suitability of the e-content to be developed. It is related to analyzing the learning needs, context, learner, task and content. Analyzing the learning needs is identifying the needs from the perspective of different learners, teachers, subject experts, practitioner, policy makers etc. Needs are to be clearly stated.  Contextual analysis is collecting data related to the context of learning such as learning environment. Whether the e-content developed is for the individual or group, formal or informal, facilitated or self-learning etc.  Learner analysis is collecting data related to learners academic levels and attributes such as skills, motivation, visual literacy, language competency, learning styles etc. That is nothing but preparing the learner profile. It helps to know about the learner.  Task analysis is stating the purposes of developing the e-content. Deciding whether that is developed for educating, training, creating awareness, developing skills etc.  Content analysis is nothing but preparing a content outline. Good content comprehension is required before designing and developing content. It includes verifying the content with respect to cognitive appropriateness, factual accuracy, completeness etc. It also includes classifying the content into facts, concepts, principles, processes and procedures.
  10. 10. • Design: It is concerned with defining the learning objectives, structuring the content logically, specifying the instructional and evaluation strategies, and preparing for visual and technical design.  Learning objectives are to be defined in clear, realistic and measurable terms. Learning objectives are the statements that describe what the learner will be able to do at the end of the course or program. Learning objectives should specify performance and communicate their purposes. Prepare a detailed content outline in which content is thoroughly analyzed and logically organized. Content is to be structured logically following simple to complex, known to unknown, concrete to abstract, general to specific etc.
  11. 11.  Instructional strategies are to be stated clearly. Depending on the learning style and nature of the content we have to decide the appropriate instructional strategy. Appropriate media mix that is combination of audio, video, graphics, animation; simulation etc is to be decided.  Learner evaluation strategies such as practice, computer marked or tutor marked assessments, pretest, post-test, remedial tests etc are to be specified. We have to decide about the formative and summative assessments. Before developing the content for the selected course review the proposed learning objectives. Make sure that content, assessment tests and exercises match the objectives stated. Provide the information and knowledge required to meet the learning objectives.
  12. 12. • Development: It is related to the creation of story board. Story board is nothing but scripting the entire course content. The term ‘story board’ is taken from film production. In a movie it indicates the visual representation of the various scenes. In e- content development the story board describes step by step script of the final outcome of the e-content i.e. story board is created to provide a blue print of the course with each and every detail along with the content notes. The story board is created based on the objectives and instructional strategies. Here the developers create and assemble the content assets and learning objects. Programming and integration of all media elements into a cohesive multimedia package are the part of this phase.
  13. 13. • Implement: In the implementation phase, materials are distributed to learners. A comprehensive implementation strategy document is developed. This document should cover the course curriculum, learning outcomes, method of delivery in terms of hard ware and soft ware requirements and testing procedures. Ensure that the web site is functional if the material is on the web site.
  14. 14. • Evaluation: The evaluation phase consists of two parts i.e. Formative and summative evaluation. Formative evaluation is present in each stage of the ADDIE process. Summative evaluation determines the adequacy of the distributed materials in achieving the course objectives. Material is to be revised at all the stages based on the feedback received.
  15. 15. Four Quadrant Approach in E-content Development • Quadrant-I (e-Text): • Content Writer is expected to write detailed write-up on the topic of module as per content structure. • The textual description should also be enriched with multimedia supplements, wherever applicable. • Multimedia supplements may include images, animations, graphics, video or audio clips, line drawings, hand drawings whichever applicable/possible. • For each topic or subtopic, Content Writer should use examples to explain the module, if required.
  16. 16. Quadrant-II (Self-Learning): • In this quadrant, Content Writer is expected to provide video tutorial which will explain the topic of the module. The tutorial may also include Multimedia, Animation, Documentary, Simulation, Virtual Lab, etc.
  17. 17. Quadrant-III (Learn More / Source for Further reading / Web Resources): • This quadrant contains supplementary material of the topic of the module in different forms like other related reading materials, source of further reading (such as books, articles etc.) and links to websites dealing with the topic etc.
  18. 18. Quadrant-IV (Self- Assessment /Evaluation): • Content Writer should provide minimum 10-15 questions for each module in Multiple Choice Questions with Answer or True & False Statements. Make necessary changes and enhancement in the content as suggested by the reviewer.
  19. 19. e-content script writing • In the Development phase of ADDIE, the e-learning content is actually produced. The content can vary considerably, depending on the available resources. For example, e-learning content may consist of only simpler materials (i.e. those with little or no interactivity or multimedia, such as structured PDF documents) which can be combined with other materials (e.g. audio or video files), assignments and tests. In that situation, storyboard development and the development of media and electronic interactions would not be conducted.
  20. 20. • The development of multimedia interactive content is comprised of three main steps:  content development: writing or collecting all the required knowledge and information  storyboard development: integrating instructional methods (all the pedagogical elements needed to support the learning process) and media elements. This is done by developing the storyboard, a document that describes all the components of the final interactive products, including images, text, interactions, assessment tests  courseware development: developing media and interactive components, producing the course in different formats for CD-Rom and Web delivery and integrating the content elements into a learning platform that learners can access.
  21. 21. • The term “storyboard” is taken from movie production where it indicates a visual representation of the various scenes of a film. In e-learning, the storyboard describes screen by screen what will happen in the final e-lesson. The storyboard is not a final product. It is an intermediate product which is then used by Web developers to create the final interactive e-lesson. • While writing scripts, write directly, simply and clearly. To accomplish this, keep sentences short. One rule of thumb is that a sentence should not be longer than 25 words. It is important to not give the reader more ideas or information than can be handled at one time.
  22. 22. The main points to be considered are:  Avoid jargon.  If you are addressing a multicultural audience, avoid culture-specific slang, colloquialisms and examples.  Minimize the use of compound sentences. When you see a colon or semi-colon, examine the sentence to see if it could be made simpler and clearer by breaking it into shorter sentences.
  23. 23.  Use personal pronouns (e.g. “you”) to refer to learners. This personalizes instruction and involves your reader.  Use bulleted lists when appropriate.  Use gender-inclusive, non-sexist language (e.g. sexist: “Over the years, men have continued to use non- renewable resources at increasing rates;” gender- inclusive: “Over the years, people have continued to use non-renewable resources at increasing rates.”)  Use the active voice. In a passive construction, the agent of the action often disappears from the scene. Use the passive voice only when the active voice is unduly awkward.  Spell out acronyms in full the first time they are used. Consider adding them to the glossary if appropriate.
  24. 24. Structure of an Interactive E-Lesson • 1) Learning objectives: A first screen containing a clear and informal description of learning objectives for the lesson. • 2) Introduction: One or more introductory screens describing how the knowledge gained from the content will be used and the benefits of having that knowledge. The purpose of the introduction is to motivate learners to proceed with the lesson. • 3) Content (core of the lesson): A set of screens (from 4 to 25) which make up the core of the lesson. These combines: text; media elements; examples; and practice questions. Their purpose is to facilitate learning of knowledge and skills. A range of instructional techniques can be used to present the content. These techniques, as well as guidelines on how to use media elements, examples and exercises, are presented later in this chapter. • 4) Summary: List of key points in the lesson. The purpose of the summary is to help the learner memorize the lesson’s key points.
  25. 25. ONLINE E-LEARNING PLATFORMS • MOOCs are courses delivered online and accessible to all for free. • MOOC stands for massive open online course:  Massive because enrolments are unlimited and can run into hundreds of thousands.  Open because anyone can enrol — that is, there is no admission process.  Online because they are delivered via the internet.  Course because their goal is to teach a specific subject.
  26. 26. • MOOCs typically comprise video lessons, readings, assessments, and discussion forums. Most MOOCs are made by universities. Some of the first and most active MOOC makers are Stanford, MIT, and Harvard. • Some MOOCs are made by companies, such as Microsoft or Google, or by various organizations, such as IEEE or the Linux Foundation. • Although MOOCs are created by universities, universities rarely distribute MOOCs themselves. Instead, they rely on course providers such as:  Coursera  edX  FutureLearn  Udacity
  27. 27. • Some MOOCs can be started at any time. Others start at regular intervals — every few weeks or months. Some are seldom offered — sometimes reappearing after a year of absence. Finally, some stop being offered entirely. Some MOOCs are self-paced. All the course material may not be available from day one. Instead, it’s released in fragments week after week, forcing students to pace themselves. Assessments may have deadlines, preventing students from lagging behind. But even when they involve a schedule, MOOCs remain flexible.
  28. 28. • MOOCs range in length from 1 to 16 weeks. Most provide an estimate of the weekly time commitment, although this may vary significantly from one student to another. • Assessments in MOOCs can include:  Auto-graded quizzes — that is, quizzes that are automatically graded upon submission, such as multiple choice questions.  Peer-feedback assignments — that is, assignments that are graded by other students according to a specific rubric. • Students performance on these assignments then determines their overall course grade. • If finish a MOOC with a passing grade, the student may earn a certificate of completion. Sometimes, the certificate is free. But more often, have to pay for it. Paid certificates often require ID verification, which involves sending a picture of yourself and a government-issued ID.
  29. 29. • MOOCs often offer two enrolment options:  Free Auditing — which gives you access to videos, readings, and forums for free.  Paid Enrolment — which gives you access to all the content, including paywalled elements such as the certificate of completion. • A small number of courses are pay-only. • Some MOOC platforms allow students to apply for financial aid or scholarships. • Some course providers restrict enrolment to people over the age of 13 years. Parents may complete courses with their children. Some MOOCs may be unavailable in particular countries because of trade restrictions or government policies.
  30. 30. • Interaction between instructors and students is minimal or non-existent in MOOCs. Many courses have mentors monitoring the course forums. Occasionally, instructors may contribute to the discussion. Students are encouraged to help each other by answering questions. Students are not allowed to post quiz answers, but may recommend helpful resources, so struggling students can work out the answer for themselves.
  31. 31. • Some MOOCs allow to earn academic credit from specific institutions. This usually requires paying for the certificate, completing the course(s), and then enrolling in a degree program at said institution. Note that credit earned through MOOCs is not the same as traditional academic credit. MOOC credit is only recognized by the institution listed on the course information page. • In rare cases, other institutions may accept MOOC credit, but this is entirely at the institution’s discretion, so you should seek approval beforehand.
  32. 32. • Microcredentials are a series of related MOOCs that allow to gain a deeper understanding of a specific subject. • Some popular microcredentials include:  MicroMasters — such as edX’s Artificial Intelligence MicroMasters.  Specializations — such as Coursera’s Deep Learning Specialization.  Nanodegrees — such as Udacity’s Self-Driving Car Engineer Nanodegree. • To earn a microcredential, students must pay for and earn a passing grade in each of its courses.
  33. 33. • MOOC-based degree • Some universities offer full-fledged online degrees based on MOOCs. Georgia Tech, for instance, offers an online master’s in computer science (OMSCS). • Class Central • Class Central is a search engine for online courses. You can search for your topics of interest, read course descriptions, and go through course reviews to help you decide which courses to try. You can also create a free account to create personal course lists, write course reviews, and follow particular subjects, universities, or course providers.
  34. 34. How to find online courses? • To find MOOCs on Class Central, you may:  Search for keywords here — for instance, type ‘Algorithms’ or ‘Berkeley’.  Browse by subject here — for instance, click on ‘Humanities’ or ‘Cybersecurity’. • You can also start a search by clicking on the magnifying glass icon at the top of any page. And you may further narrow the search results by using the filters on the left of the page. When you find an interesting course, click on its name. This will take you to Class Central's information page about the course.
  35. 35. • How to enrol in an online course? • You can enrol in just a few clicks from the course information page. Simply click on the ‘Go to class ⟶’button. This will take you to the course provider page, from where you’ll be able to enrol. • When to enrol in an online course? • Not all courses are available all the time. The course information page will tell you if there is a session:  Upcoming  In progress  Self-paced  Finished • The page will also indicate the next start date, if there is one.
  36. 36. SWAYAM • SWAYAM stands for Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds is an Indian Massive open online course (MOOC) platform. SWAYAM is an initiative launched by the then Ministry of Human Resource Development (M.H.R.D.) (now Ministry of Education), Government of India under Digital India to give a coordinated stage and free entry to web courses, covering all advanced education, High School and skill sector courses. It was launched on 9th July 2017 by Honorable President of India, Pranab Mukherjee
  37. 37. • SWAYAM has been developed cooperatively by MHRD (Ministry of Human Resource Development) and AICTE (All India Council for Technical Education) with the help of Microsoft and is equipped for facilitating 2,000 courses. The platform offers free access to everyone and hosts courses from class 9 till post-graduation. It enables professors and faculty of centrally funded institutes like IITs, IIMs, IISERs, etc. to teach students.
  38. 38. • SWAYAM operates MOOCs learning resources in different ways and structure. Learning in SWAYAM has four parts/quadrants: e-Tutorial, e- Content, discussion forums and assessment. • The first quadrant is direct teaching means not much of extra work by students, it could include teaching video, animation, PowerPoint presentation, Podcast and so on. All these depend on what the subject is and what the strategy adopted by the teacher to teach the students. • The second quadrant is an e-content which could include e-books, illustrations, Case studies, Open source content, Reference link, further reading sources and so on.
  39. 39. • The third quadrant is about clearing student's queries. Discussion forum is a part of it, which means students can interact with other students and faculty to clarify their doubts. The discussion forum is like a doubt counter where any student or faculty can answer the question of a student. • The fourth quadrant is self-assessment to check what a student have studied and whether he/she is eligible to get certificate. It could be tests in the form of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), or quiz or short answer questions, long answer questions, etc. The fourth quadrant also has Frequently Asked Question (FAQs) and their answers to clarify common misconceptions among students.
  40. 40. National Coordinators • Nine national coordinators are appointed to manage the course content. Each coordinator is assigned a particular area for maintenance. 1. All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for self- paced and international courses. 2. National Programme on Technology Enhanced Learning (NPTEL) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for engineering sector courses. 3. University Grants Commission (UGC) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for non- technical post-graduate education. 4. Consortium for Educational Communication (CEC) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for undergraduate education.
  41. 41. 5. National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for school education. 6. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for school education. 7. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for out-of-school students. 8. Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for management studies. 9. National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) has been appointed National coordinator by MHRD for Teacher training program.
  42. 42. • All the courses offered by SWAYAM are recognized by the government of India. All the courses are valid in the country and also, UGC has announced a “Credit Framework for Online Learning Courses through SWAYAM”. The UGC regulation requires Universities to make changes in their rules and regulation to incorporate provision for credit mobility and MOOC courses under the SWAYAM platform. The certificates of degrees and diploma will be given on clearing the criteria of course taken and that certificate will be a credit mobility for academic credits. The current guideline of UGC constrains just 20 percent of the courses for a degree-level program.
  43. 43. • SWAYAM PRABHA is an education learning platform initiated by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) available 24x7 through 34 (initially 32) DTH channels. This initiative provides an educational program on Television on multiple time zone. The content provider is NPTEL, IITs, UGC, NCERT, etc. same as of SWAYAM online portal.
  44. 44. • Coursera is an American massive open online course provider founded in 2012 by Stanford University computer science professors Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller. • Coursera works with universities and other organizations to offer online courses, certifications, and degrees in a variety of subjects.
  45. 45. • Coursera courses last approximately four to twelve weeks, with one to two hours of video lectures a week. These courses provide quizzes, weekly exercises, peer-graded and reviewed assignments, an optional Honors assignment and sometimes a final project or exam to complete the course. Courses are also provided on-demand, in which case users can take their time in completing the course with all of the material available at once.
  46. 46. • Beyond single courses, Coursera offers its own credential, known as a Specialization. Coursera’s catalogue currently lists more than 550 Specializations. The platform also hosts fully-online master’s degrees in fields such as computer science, data science, business, and public health. Coursera for Business makes online courses available to business clients.

