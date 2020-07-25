Tuseday with morrie assignemt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1 TUESDAY WITH MORRIE BOOK REVIEW & SUMMRY TUESDAY WITH MORRIE Submitted To: Mr. HIBA QURESHI ENGLISHASSIGNMENT Submitted By M- Sajan Kalhoro Roll No: 29 First Semester Evening Program Submit: Date: Tuesday, July/14/2020
  2 TUESDAY WITH MORRIE SUMMARY Morrie is an immensely sweet college professor who in his late sixties finds out that he is away. The story of his last few weeks on universe is told by Mitch, one of Morrie's former students, who befall to smash into him pending his final days. Those are the bare bones, but now let's involute a bit. In the prelim of the story, we get a pithy preface to Mitch and Morrie during Mitch's college graduation formality. Mitch Albom is a young guy, just starting his adult life, and Morrie Schwartz, he tells us, is his loved professor. The feeling appear to be conjunct, as Morrie bestow Mitch a hug and teary says goodbye. Fast fimiliar to years later: Morrie has convenant ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's complaint. It tear down his puissance, making him infirmer and weaker until his lungs can no longer prop him and he drop. He and his wife groom for this new life. How? Morrie refuses to throw in the towel. alternately, he starts juncture up his home to invitee, reaching out to everyone he possesss. Meanwhile, Mitch has been living kind of a passable life. To be clear, by mediocre we don't mean that he hasn't gone to grad school he has, nor that he hasn't been working really hard and making tons of money because he's done both of these things as well. Nope, we mean he isn't happy. Alternatively he's pretty much a workaholic who doesn't even have time for his wife. Luckily for Mitch, however, he happens to come through his old professor being axplosion by Nightline on ABC. Mitch visits Morrie on the first of multiple Tuesdays. At first he's a mugget taken unaware by how fine Morrie is and care that he's made the deficient award by visiting, but that sweat kick to fade delightsome prompt. They end up cackle for hours, as if no time has relay between them, and Morrie is able to arigue Mitch to come back and visit next week. And so it begins. This final class (so to speak) conform of argument about meaningfull things: friendship, love, prey, death, and so on. As the weeks pass, Morrie's body raise weaker, though he battle every day to stay appreciavingfor the people he loves. As Mitch lookout his friend pass, his possess heart gets brawny. He thinks profound about the things alive him, and starts expanse out to help take care of Morrie in an labor to show his outfit.
  3 Finally, on their fourteenth Tuesday, they have to say goodbye. Morris can almost speak and addition his hand to give Mitch a hug. It's a heartbreaking farewell, and we highly suggest you have a tissue or two on hand when you reach this point. REVIEW Morrie was dramatically optimistic though at the very binning he did mourn he slow insidious way Which he was dying. He stopped it and concentrated on all good things still in this life he looked at things from very different angle certainly at was harrble to watch onnes own body slowly wilt a way to things but he sow harrble at wonderful and every bucky because of all the time he got a say good bye he was not just optimistic but smart as well. I was so ashamed because of I am one of those how spead many for their working house feeling soory for themselves. If I tripped over and full I lost all my work which I had spend house on because the computer got down and if my wellet was stolen. I would ascribe all these to the so-called bed lock but why couldn't I feel I was lucky because I would pay extra attention during walking thereafter and probably would not full for the second time. I was lucky I had to do my lab report again and acquire in depthe knowledge of the topic which might do wonders for my examination I was lucky because I had not put my identify and other important things inmy wallet and what I lost was just a few ten dollars. What dose self-pity bring as other then sadness and depression? It is useful to learn from morrie could do it with such horrible disease I know I must be able to do it with for less serious problem.
  4. 4. 4 List of vocabulary 1 Neighbor noun neighbored, neighboring abut, adjoin, border , butt the quality or state of being neighbors We invited our friends and neighbors. 2 exhaled Verb exhaled exhaling discharge, emanate, emit, evolve, expel, to rise or be given off as vapor She inhaled deeply and exhaled slowly, trying to relax. 3 obviously Adverb clearly, distinctly, evidently, in an obvious manner Their answer was obviously wrong 4 expected verb envisage, envision, foresee, Foretell. anticipate, await, hope (for), watch (for). To consider probable or certain. we expect them any minute now. 5 certain Adjective Particular, specific.. Accomplished, inarguable, incontestable… a certain percentage of the profit. I'm fairly certain that I'll be on time. 6 opposites Adjective oppositely. Antipode, antithesis, contrary, counter… Contrary to one another or to a thing specified. The two boys lived on opposite sides of the street. 7 horoscopes Noun An astrological forecast. She checked the newspaper for her horoscope. 8 lottery Noun drawing of lots used to decide something. Room assignments are determined by lottery. 9 Actua Adjective attested, authenticated , confirmed, demonstrated . concrete, de facto, effective, existent. existing in fact or reality. actual and imagined conditions. 10 Diminishing Verb discommend abuse, scold. Abate, deescalate, decline, decrease. to make less or cause to appear less. The drug's side effects should diminish over time. 11 Distractions Noun distractive. bafflement, bamboozlement, befuddlement.. the act of distracting or the state of being distracted. Their endless chatter drove her to distraction. 12 affection Noun affectionless. Ttribute, attribution, character, characteristic. he feeling aspect (as in pleasure) of consciousness. feelings of love and affection. 13 juggling Verb bleed, cheat, chisel, defraud. bamboozle, beguile, bluff, buffalo.. To perform the tricks of a juggler. He is learning to juggle. S.NO WORDS CATAGARYS FORM OF VERB & RELETED W SYNANAMS DEFINICTION USAGE IN SENTENCE
  5. 5. 5 14 dragged Noun Dragged, dragging, draggingly. balk, bar, block, chain.. a movement, inclination, or retardation caused by or as if by dragging. He took a long drag on the cigarette. 15 Employers Noun leadman, manager, overseer, principal. one that employs or makes use of something or somebody.. Your travel expenses should be paid for by your employer. 16 Oxygen Noun oxygenless something that sustains or fuels. disagreement is the true oxygen of these magazines. 17 Instead Adverb Alternately, alternatively. first, rather as a substitute or equivalent. I was offered a ride, but I chose to walk instead. 18 Picked up Verb apprehend, comprehend, understand.. boost, crane, elevate, heave, heft. to catch sight of perceive. He has a knack for picking up a language in a few weeks. 19 Alienation Noun Antagonism, embitterment, envenoming. Disaffection, disgruntlement, estrangement, souring. Unemployment may generate a sense of political alienation. she became reconciled with them when her father fell ill. 20 Conversatio ns Noun chat, colloquy, converse, dialogue. An instance of such exchange. The topic came up in conversation. 21 Occasionally Adverb Intermittently, off and on, periodically, Here and there, now, now and then, sometimes. We occasionally see deer in the field. Occasionally, things don't go as planned. 22 Pretty Adverb prettied; pret tying. agreeable, congenial, darling. pleasing by delicacy or grace. He made a pretty profit selling his antique car. 23 Dependency Noun Reciprocity, relativity. dependence (also dependance), reliance. something that is dependent on something else. the country's dependency on foreign oil. 24 Reflexively Adjective reflexively, reflexiveness, reflexivity. marked by or capable of reflection. music that triggers reflexive toe tapping. 25 Explain Verb explainable. demystify, elucidate, explicate, expound, get across. to make plain or understandable. We asked him to explain his reasons to us. 26 Anguish Noun anguished; anguishing; anguishes. affliction, agony, distress. extreme pain, distress, or anxiety. He experienced the anguish of divorce after 10 years of marriage.
  6. 6. 6 27 Dabbed Noun Dabbed,dab bing, dabber. dig, jab, lunge, poke. to apply lightly or irregularly. He dabbed his mouth with his napki. 28 Disease Noun diseased. affection, ail, ailment, bug, complaint, complication. a harmful development (as in a social institution). He suffers from a rare genetic disease. 29 Repeated Adjective continual, intermittent, recurrent, recurring. constant, frequent, habitual, periodic. renewed or recurring again and again. He never succeeded in spite of repeated attempts. 30 Compassion Noun compassion less. bigheartedness, charity, commiseration, feeling. sympathetic consciousness of others' distress together with a desire to alleviate it. He felt compassion for the lost child. 31 Frustrated Adjective barred, blocked, clogged, encumbered, fettered. baffled, balked, beat, checkmated. having an ambition that has not been realized. Young people get frustrated with the system. 32 Concentrate Verb concentra tive. accumulate, amass, assemble. to gather into one body, mass, or force. The student has difficulty concentrating. 33 Gotcha Noun gimmick, hitch, joker, land mine, pitfall, snag. an unexpected usually disconcerting challenge, revelation, or catch. The program has a few gotchas in store for unsuspecting computer users. 34 Shriveling Verb Shriveled, Shriveles, Shriveling. dehydrate, desiccate, dry, parch, scorch, sear. to draw into wrinkles especially with a loss of moisture. plants shriveling in the heat. 35 Jealousy Noun malice, maliciousnes s, spitefulness. Covetousness, enviousness, envy, green- eyed. a jealous disposition, attitude, or feeling. He was driven crazy with jealousy. 36 Crying Noun acute, burning, clamant, compelling, critical. Calling for notice. A cryacute, burning, clamant, compelling, critical. 37 Uncomfortab le Adjective uncomfort ably. awkward, clumsy, gauche, graceless. causing discomfort or annoyance. I was uncomfortable about talking to them. 38 Embarrassm ent Noun balk, bar, block, chain, clog, cramp, crimp. the state of being embarrassed: such as. She couldn't hide her embarrassment.
  7. 7. 7 39 Reporters Noun correspondent, intelligencer, journalist. : a person who broadcasts news. She's a reporter for one of the major networks. 40 Artificial Adjective backhanded, counterfeit, double. having existence in legal, economic, or political theory. the world's first artificial heart. 41 Whisper Noun Canard, story, tale. to make a sibilant sound that resembles. She leaned over and whispered to the girl next to her. 42 Consumed Verb exhaust, expend, spend. absorb, burn, deplete, devour, drain. to eat or drink especially in great quantity. The new lights consume less electricity. 43 Worries Verb worrier agitate, ail, alarm bother. to shake or pull at with the teeth. Don't make your parents worry. 44 Secrets Adjective secretly. backstairs, behind-the- scenes, clandestine. designed to elude observation or detection. The message was written in secret code. 45 Straightened Verb straightened, straightening, straightener. unbend, uncurl, unkink. to make straight —usually used with up or out. He straightened the bent antenna. 46 Damp Noun Damped, damping, damps. dampness, humidity, moistness, moisture. To diminish the activity or intensity of. The boxes were left outside in the damp. 47 Gotcha Noun Gimmick, hitch, joker, land mine, pitfall, snag. an unexpected usually disconcerting challenge, revelation, or catch. The program has a few gotchas in store for unsuspecting computer users. 48 Shriveling Verb withdraw compress, condense, constrict, contract, shrink. To draw into wrinkles especially with a loss of moisture. plants shriveling in the heat. 49 Pillows Noun pillowed, pil lowing, pil lows. pillowy. a support for the head of a reclining person. At night you sleep on the softesr pilow every and both sides of the pilowsocase are cool. 50 Crying Adjective demanding, extreme, immediate. bawling, blubbering, blubbing, sobbing, weeping. a crying need for more activities for young people in this town. a crying need for more activities for young people in this town. 51 Uncomfortab le Adjective uncomfort ably. awkward, clumsy, gauche, graceless, inelegant. causing discomfort or annoyance. I was uncomfortable about talking to them.
  8. 8. 8 52 Embarrass Verb embarrass able, embar rassed, em barrassing, embarrasses. clog, cramp, encumber, fetter, hamper. to cause to experience a state of self- conscious distress. I would never do anything to embarrass my family. 53 Supposed Adjective Alleged, claimed, professed, purported. apparent, assumed, evident, ostensible. made or fashioned by intent or design. this new computer program is a supposed improvement over the old one. 54 Artificial Adjective backhanded, counterfeit, double, double- dealing. having existence in legal, economic, or political theory. the world's first artificial heart. 55 Whisper Verb whispered, whispering. bruit (about), circulate, noise (about or abroad), rumor. to make a sibilant sound that resembles whispering. He whispered in my ear. 56 Nostalgia Noun nostalgist. the state of being homesick. He was filled with nostalgia for his college days. 57 Suitcase Noun baggage, bags, luggage. portmanteau, traveling bag, wallet. a portable case designed to hold a traveler's clothing and personal articles. She packed her suitcases the night before she left. 58 Imminent Adjective imminently. approaching, coming, forthcoming, impending. often used of something bad or dangerous seen as menacingly near. We are awaiting their imminent arrival. 59 Consumed Verb consummed, consuming. absorb, burn, deplete, devour, drain. To eat or drink especially in great quantity. The new lights consume less electricity. 60 Encourage Verb encouraged, encouraging arouse, excite, impassion, incite, instigate, move, pique, provoke,spark, stimulate, stir. to inspire with courage, spirit, or hope. They encouraged us in our work. 61 Wrapped Verb Wrapped, wrapping bosom, bower, circumfuse, cocoon, embosom. to cover especially by winding or folding. He wrapped tape around the bat's handle. 62 Consultation Noun argument, argumentation, argy-bargy. a deliberation between physicians on a case or its treatment. Many accountants offer a free consultation before charging for their work.
  9. 9. 9 63 Sessions Noun sessional. I'm going to take classes during the summer session. 64 Comfront Verb confronted, confronting, confronts. beard, brave, brazen, breast, dare, defy, to cause to meet bring face-to- face. I confronted her with the evidence. 65 Replace Verb replaced, re placing, re places. cut out, displace, displant, relieve, substitute, supersede, supplant. to restore to a former place or position. Will computers ever completely replace books? 66 Compass Verb compassed, compassing, compasses, compassable. appreciate, apprehend, assimilate, behold, catch. to devise or contrive often with craft or skill. attempting more than his modest abilities could compass. 67 Forearms Verb forearmed, forearming, forearms brace, fortify, nerve, poise. to arm in advance. forearmed themselves for the championship game with the help of a sports psychologist. 68 Bounce Verb Bounced, Bouncing. banish, boot (out), cast out, chase, dismiss. to cause to rebound or be reflected. The children love to bounce on the bed. 69 Returned Verb Returned, returning, returns. answer, come back, rejoin, reply, respond. to go back or come back again. We waited for you to return. 70 Reception Noun affair, bash, binge, blast, blowout, do. the act or action or an instance of receiving: such as. The school held a reception for the new students and their families. 71 Producers Noun impresario, stage manager director, regisseur, stage director. one that grows agricultural products or manufactures crude materials into articles of use. The country is the world's leading oil producer. 72 Noticeably Adjective arresting, bodacious, bold, brilliant, catchy. worthy of notice. a noticeable change in the weather. 73 Maintain Verb maintained, maintaining, maintains. affirm, allege, assert, aver, avouch, avow, claim, contend, declare, insist, profess, protest. to keep in an existing state (as of repair, efficiency, or validity) : preserve from failure or decline. He has found it difficult to maintain a healthy weight.
  10. 10. 10 74 Deceive Verb deceived, deceiving. bamboozle, beguile, bluff, buffalo, burn, catch, con. to cause to accept as true or valid what is false or invalid. He was accused of deceiving the customer about the condition of the car. 75 Shrugge Verb Shrugged, shrugging to raise or draw in the shoulders especially to express aloofness, indifference, or uncertainty. I asked if he wanted to go out to dinner, and he just shrugged. 76 Particular Adjective Hyperfastidio us, overdemandi ng, ultrafastidiou s. choosy (or choosey), dainty, delicate, demanding. relating to, or being a single person or thing. The computer program will be of particular interest to teachers. 77 Suffer Verb Suffered, suffering endure, experience, feel, have, know, pass, see, sustain, taste, undergo. to submit to or be forced to endure. He died instantly and did not suffer. 78 Suddenly Adjective suddened abrupt, unanticipated, unexpected, unforeseen, unlooked-for. happening or coming unexpectedly. His death was very sudden. 79 Adjusted Adjective readapted, readjusted customized, geared, matched, modeled. acclimated, acclimatized, accommodated, adapted, accommodated to suit a particular set of circumstances or requirements. He smoothed his heir and Adjusted his tie. 80 Whispere Verb Whispered, Whispering. bruit (about), circulate, noise (about or abroad), rumor. to speak softly with little or no vibration of the vocal cords especially to avoid being overheard. She leaned over and whispered to the girl next to her. 81 Grabbed Verb Grabbed, grabbing bag, capture, catch, collar, cop [slang], corral, get, glom, grapple. obtain without consideration of what is right or wrong. I'll grab a taxi and meet you there. 82 Shoveled Verb Shoveled, shoveled, shoveling, Shoveling. dig, excavate. To throw or convey roughly or in a mass as if with a shovel. He is outside shoveling snow. 83 Pretend Verb Pretended, pretending pretends, act, affect, assume, bluff, counterfeit, dissemble, fake, To give a false appearance of being, He had a big stain on his shirt, but I
  11. 11. 11 feign, pass (for), profess, put on, sham, simulate. possessing, or performing pretended not to notice. 84 Ignoring Verb Ignored, Ignoring. Overlook, overpass, paper over, pardon. to refuse to take notice of. I'll ignore that last remark. 85 Magazines noun book, bulletin, diurnal, gazette, journal, mag. similar section of a newspaper usually appearing on Sunday. She subscribes to several gardening magazines. 86 Affection Noun attribute, attribution, character, characteristic. feeling of liking and caring for someone or something : tender attachment. He shows great affection for his grandchildren. 87 Embrace Verb Embraced, embracing bosom, bower, circumfuse, cocoon, embosom. to take up especially readily or gladly. They embraced one last time before going their separate ways. 88 Atmosphere Noun flavor, halo, karma, mood, nimbus, note, odor, patina, smell, temper, vibration. the gaseous envelope of a celestial body (such as a planet). Experts have noticed changes in the atmosphere. 89 Returned Verb Returned, returning, returns answer, come back, rejoin, reply, respond. to go back or come back again. We waited for you to return. 90 Escaping Verb Escaped, escaping, escaper avoid, dodge, duck, elude, eschew, evade, finesse. to avoid a threatening evil. He succeeded in escaping punishment for many years. 91 Circumstanc es Noun affair, episode, event, hap, happening, incident, occasion, occurrence, thing the sum of essential and environmental factors (as of an event or situation). I can't imagine a circumstance in which I would do that. 92 Hatched Verb Hatched, hatching, hatches. Brood, incubate, set, sit to produce young by incubation. I had hatched over laptop while he had gone there. 93 Incredibly Adverb achingly, almighty, archly, awful, awfully, badly. in an incredible manner. the entrance exam to the elite prep school was incredibly difficult. 94 Terrible Adjective threatening, troubling, trying, unnerving. bad, bargain- basement, bum, cheap, cheapjack. notably unattractive or objectionable. Traffic was held up by a terrible accident.
  12. 12. 12 95 Thickened Verb Thickening, thickened, thickener. To become concentrated in numbers, mass, or frequency. I thickened the gravy with flour. 96 Pushed Verb Pushed, pushing, pushes. bore, bull, bulldoze, crash, elbow, jam, jostle. to press against with force in order to drive or impel. Do you want to push the shopping cart? 97 Businesslike Adjective gnified, distinguished, elevated, serious-minded. exhibiting qualities believed to be advantageous in business. His businesslike approach to the dispute was very helpful. 98 Scribbled Verb Scribbled, scribbling, scribbles author, pen, scratch (out), write. to write or draw hastily or carelessly. He scribbled down his phone number. 99 Protecting Verb Protected, protecting, protects. bulwark, cover, defend, fence, fend. to cover or shield from exposure, injury, damage, or destruction. He had no raincoat to protect himself from the rain. 100 Approach Verb Approached, approaching, approaches. belly up, close, close in, come up, draw on, near, nigh. to make advances to especially in order to create a desired result. The cat approached the baby cautiously. 101 102 103 104 105 106 107 108 109 110 111 112 113 114 115 116 117

