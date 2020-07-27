Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FUTURE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY SAIYYED AKABARALI MOHAMMAD BE (CIVIL), PGPM (NICMAR)
  2. 2. • BHARATMALA PROJECT: DEVELOPMENT OF ROAD • CORRIDOR PROJECT: DEVELOPMENT OF RAILWAYS • SAGARMALA PRJECT: DEVELOPMENT OF WATERBASE • SMART CITY • MUMBAI DEVELOPMENT PLAN Future Construction Industry
  3. 3. Future Construction Industry During the Budget 2020 presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of infrastructure projects across different sectors. (Feb 1, 2020, 05:08 PM IST) • Rs 100 lakh crore will be invested on infrastructure in the next five years. • Construction of 13,500 km road along with delhi-mumbai express by 2023. https://www.dnaindia.com/business/report-budget-2020-here-is-how-the-government- plans-to-develop-infrastructure-2811701
  4. 4. The shipping ministry is planning to undertake works worth Rs 2.35 lakh crore under the Sagarmala project in Maharashtra, Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (Oct 20, 2018, 08:41 PM) https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/infrastructure/rs-2-35-lakh- crore-worth-works-under-sagarmala-in-maharashtra-nitin- gadkari/articleshow/66296633.cms Future Construction Industry
  5. 5. Infrastructure is a growth driver for the country. In the Smart City Mission that aims 100 cities, 99 smart cities have been selected and to be allocated Rs 2.04 lakh crore, Jaitley informed the Parliament. Union Budget 2018-19 (Feb 01, 2018, 12:57 PM IST) waste management, energy management, smart parking, cctv & scanner https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/infrastructure/budget-2018- arun-jaitley-allocates-rs-2-04-lakh-crore-for-99-smart- cities/articleshow/62735947.cms?from=mdr Future Construction Industry
  6. 6. First the good news — the Mumbai Development Plan (DP) for 2034 speaks about creating 1 million affordable houses and 8 million jobs in the city. The DP envisages creating theatres, museums, parks, playgrounds, theme gardens, old age homes and shelters for the homeless https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/industry/services/property-/- cstruction/new-development-plan-for-mumbai-unveiled-city-to-get-more-land- for-housing/articleshow/63915163.cms?from=mdr Future Construction Industry
  7. 7. Augmented reality systems for use in structural engineering and architectural application i. BIM ii. Virtual walk iii. Design on simulation Future Construction Industry
  8. 8. 33 million workers are expected to join construction sector, over 5 years. Around 83% of construction workforce are unskilled Mismatched between industry requirement and education needs to be addressed. Future Construction Industry
