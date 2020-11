FINAL VOLUME. The epic fantasy series concludes here, as Wizord, Margaret and the entire gang fight an epic battle that will take our dark heroes from our world to the Hole World and back again. Will Sizzajee be vanquished? Will our little family of evil wizards ever find happiness and stop being so dang evil? LET'S FIND OUT!Collects CURSE WORDS #21-25 and the SPRING HAS SPRUNG SPECIAL.