Types of Variables Independent | Dependent | Extraneous Intervening | Moderator
  1. 1. Types of Variables Independent | Dependent | Extraneous Intervening | Moderator
  2. 2. Sahin Sahari Asst. Professor (Belda College) Ex-Asst. Professor of ABS Academy (Post Graduate Dept. of Education.) Ex-Guest Teacher of WBNSOU(Muragacha Govt. College) Ex-Guest Teacher of Jonepur High School B.A (Education). M.A(Education). B.Ed. NET(Education). SET(Education) Ph. D in Education(Contd..)
  3. 3. What is Variable ? • Variables is “a quantity that may have a number of different values.” • Which is Measurable, Changeable or Unstable • A variable is something that has at least two values • It is also important that the all values of the variable be observable. • Variable is a property that takes on different values (person to person, subject to subject) • It is also a logical grouping of attributes. Attributes are characteristics or qualities that describe an object.
  4. 4. Types of Variables • Independent Variable • Dependent Variable • Intervening/Mediating Variable • Extraneous Variable • Moderator variable
  5. 5. Independent Variable • Variable that is presumed to influence other variable • It is the presumed cause, whereas the dependent variable is the presumed effect.
  6. 6. Dependent Variable • Variable affected by the independent variable • It responds to the independent variable.
  7. 7. Example 1 “How stress affects mental state of human beings?” • Independent variable ----- Stress • Dependent variable ---- mental state of human • beings You can directly manipulate stress levels in your human subjects and measure how those stress levels change mental state.
  8. 8. Other Names for Dependent & Independent Variables Dependent Variable Independent Variable Explained Explanatory Predictand Predictor Regressand Regressor Response Stimulus Outcome Covariate Controlled Control
  9. 9. Intervening/Mediating Variable • It is a variable whose existence is inferred but it cannot be measured.
  10. 10. Example “Higher education typically leads to higher income” • Higher education----(independent variable) • Higher income----(dependent variable) • Better occupation---- intervening variable • It is causally affected by education and itself affects income.
  11. 11. Extraneous Variable • Extraneous variables are undesirable variables that influence the relationship between the variables an experimenter is examining.
  12. 12. Example • “An educational psychologist has developed a new learning strategy and is interested in examining the effectiveness of this strategy” • The experimenter randomly assigns students into two groups. All of the students study text materials on a biology topic for thirty minutes. • One group uses the new strategy and the other uses a strategy of their choice. • Then all students complete a test over the materials. • Extraneous variable ------ pre-knowledge of the biology topic
  13. 13. Moderator variable • It is a type of an independent variable that may not be the main focus of the study • It is a characteristics of individuals or of treatment variables that may result in an interaction between an independent variable and other variables • It may modify the relationship between the independent variable and the dependent variable
  14. 14. Example • when dealing with any research question, gender may affect them.
