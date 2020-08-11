Successfully reported this slideshow.
Biscayne Bay Sailing Academy facilitates the Couples Cruising Catamarans courses for incredible sailing training experiences. Reach us at 9542434078.

  1. 1. About Us Biscayne Bay Sailing Academy of Sailing Ventures International Inc. offers top-notch sailing courses for individuals and groups. Our American Sailing Association (ASA) certified instructors offer high- quality sailing lessons in a variety of courses. SVI Inc. also specializes in sailboat yacht broker services for boat sellers. Feel free to contact us via 954-243-4078.
  2. 2. Basic Coastal Cruising Get a basic coastal cruising certification by ASA, only at Biscayne Bay Sailing Academy. Starting from navigation-understanding charts to dealing with the emergencies, learn it all in here.
  3. 3. Sailing Courses In Florida The Biscayne Bay Sailing Academy offers customized sailing courses in Florida for aspiring skippers. Have a question in mind? Dial (954) 243-4078.
  4. 4. Contact Us Biscayne Bay Sailing Academy 2711 Madison St (14,667.88 km) 33020 Hollywood, Florida USA +1 954-243-4078 tonysailventures@gmail.com

