Hemoglobin & jaundice

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hemoglobin Dr. Sai Sailesh Kumar G Associate Professor Department of Physiology RDGMC
Learning objectives  List the steps in the biosynthesis of hemoglobin  Describe the fate of hemoglobin  List the normal...
Introduction  Synthesis of hemoglobin begins in the pro- erythroblasts and continues even into the reticulocyte stage of ...
Formation of hemoglobin 1. Succinyl-CoA, formed in the Krebs metabolic cycle, binds with glycine to form a pyrrole molecul...
Formation of hemoglobin  There are several slight variations in the different sub- unit hemoglobin chain  The variation ...
Hemoglobin binding with oxygen  Each hemoglobin chain has a heme prosthetic group containing an atom of iron  There are ...
Binding affinity of hemoglobin  The types of hemoglobin chains in the hemoglobin molecule determine the binding affinity ...
Sickle cell anemia  Sickle cell anemia, the amino acid valine is substituted for glutamic acid at one point in each of th...
Inherited disorders of hemoglobin Condition Mutation Functional abnormality Hb S (Sickle cell anemia) Val - Glu Shortened ...
Combination of Hb with oxygen  Hb has ability to combine loosely and reversibly with oxygen  Combines with oxygen in the...
Iron metabolism  Iron is important in the formation of Hb  Also important in the formation of other essential elements o...
Iron metabolism  0.1 % is combined with the protein transferrin in the plasma  15-30% stored for later use, mainly in th...
Transport and storage of iron  Iron is absorbed from the small intestine  In blood it binds with beta globulin, apotrans...
Transport and storage of iron  In the cell cytoplasm, iron combines with apoferritin to form ferritin  The iron stored a...
Transport and storage of iron  When plasma iron content decreases  Iron in the ferritin pool is removed easily and trans...
Transport and storage of iron  After 120 days life span of RBC  RBC’s are destroyed  Hb is released from the cells  In...
Transport and storage of iron
Daily loss of iron  0.6 mg of iron is lost in the feces each day  Additional loss occurs when bleeding occurs  For a wo...
Absorption of iron from intestinal tract  Iron is absorbed from all the parts of small intestine  Liver secretes moderat...
Absorption of iron from intestinal tract  Iron absorption from the intestines is extremely slow  Maximum rate of few mil...
Fate of hemoglobin  Old RBC’s are destroyed in the reticulo endothelial system especially in spleen  Spleen – Graveyard ...
Fate of hemoglobin  In tissue macrophages, Hb is breaks to heme and globin  Globin is degraded into amino acids, which e...
Fate of hemoglobin  Biliverdin is acted upon by NADPH-dependet biliverdin reductase to form bilirubin  When 1 gram of HB...
Fate of hemoglobin
Fate of hemoglobin  Bilirubin enters circulation where it combines with albumin and transported to liver  In liver, upta...
Fate of hemoglobin
Fate of hemoglobin  In intestine, BDG is acted upon by bacterial enzymes in the terminal ileum and large intestine to for...
Fate of hemoglobin  Conjugated bilirubin is water soluble and is excreted through urine  Unconjugated bilirubin is insol...
Fate of hemoglobin
Jaundice  Define jaundice  Classify different types of jaundice  Describe the biochemical tests done to investigate  J...
Jaundice  Jaundice refers to yellowish tint to the body tissues, including a yellowness of the skin and deep tissues  Th...
Jaundice  The skin usually begin to appear jaundiced when the concentration rises to about three times normal  That is a...
Common cause of Jaundice  Increased destruction of RBC, with rapid release of bilirubin into the blood – Hemolytic jaundi...
Hemolytic Jaundice  Function of liver is not impaired  No Obstruction of the bile ducts  RBC’s are hemolyzed so rapidly...
Obstructive Jaundice  Obstruction of bile ducts  Most often occurs when a gall stone or cancer blocks the common bile du...
Obstructive Jaundice  Conjugated bilirubin returned to the blood  How??  Probably by rupture of congested bile canalicu...
Obstructive Jaundice  Obstruction of bile ducts  No bilirubin can reach intestine  No urobilinogen to be absorbed into ...
Hepatic Jaundice  Damage of hepatic cells which occurs in hepatitis  RBC’s are hemolyzed normally  Rate of formation of...
Diagnosis of Jaundice  Clinical laboratory tests can be used to differentiate unconjugated and conjugated bilirubin in th...
Diagnosis  Conjugated bilirubin is water soluble and is excreted through urine  Unconjugated bilirubin is insoluble and ...
Tests for jaundice  Serum unconjugated bilirubin (indirect Van den Bergh test)  Serum conjugated bilirubin (direct Van d...
THANK YOU
Hemoglobin & jaundice
Hemoglobin & jaundice
Hemoglobin & jaundice
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hemoglobin & jaundice

16 views

Published on

Hemoglobin & jaundice

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hemoglobin & jaundice

  1. 1. Hemoglobin Dr. Sai Sailesh Kumar G Associate Professor Department of Physiology RDGMC
  2. 2. Learning objectives  List the steps in the biosynthesis of hemoglobin  Describe the fate of hemoglobin  List the normal and abnormal hemoglobins  Jaundice
  3. 3. Introduction  Synthesis of hemoglobin begins in the pro- erythroblasts and continues even into the reticulocyte stage of the RBC.  When reticulocytes leave the bone marrow and pass through the blood stream, they continue to form minute quantities of hemoglobin for another day or so until they become mature RBC
  4. 4. Formation of hemoglobin 1. Succinyl-CoA, formed in the Krebs metabolic cycle, binds with glycine to form a pyrrole molecule. 2. Four pyrroles combine to form protoporphyrin IX 3. Protoporphyrin IX then combines with iron to form heme molecule 4. Each heme molecule combine with long poly peptide chain, a globin synthesized by ribosomes, forming a sub unit of hemoglobin called hemoglobin chain 5. Each chain has molecular weight of about 16000 6. Four of these in turn bind together loosely to form the whole hemoglobin molecule
  5. 5. Formation of hemoglobin  There are several slight variations in the different sub- unit hemoglobin chain  The variation depends on the amino acid combination of the poly peptide portion  The different types of chains are designated alpha chains, beta chains, gamma chains and delta chains  The most common form of hemoglobin in the adult human being, hemoglobin A  Hemoglobin A is the combination of two alpha chains and two beta chains  Hemoglobin A has molecular weight of 64,458
  6. 6. Hemoglobin binding with oxygen  Each hemoglobin chain has a heme prosthetic group containing an atom of iron  There are four hemoglobin chains in each hemoglobin molecule  Each of these can bind loosely with one molecule of oxygen  Total four molecules of oxygen (8 oxygen atoms) can be transported by each hemoglobin molecule
  7. 7. Binding affinity of hemoglobin  The types of hemoglobin chains in the hemoglobin molecule determine the binding affinity of hemoglobin for oxygen  Abnormalities of chains can alter the physical characteristics of the hemoglobin molecule as well  Sickle cell anemia, the amino acid valine is substituted for glutamic acid at one point in each of the two beta chains
  8. 8. Sickle cell anemia  Sickle cell anemia, the amino acid valine is substituted for glutamic acid at one point in each of the two beta chains  When this type of hemoglobin is exposed to low oxygen, it forms elongated crystals inside the RBC that are some times 15 micro meters in length  This makes it almost impossible for the cells to pass through many small capillaries  Spiked ends of these crystals rupture the cell membrane
  9. 9. Inherited disorders of hemoglobin Condition Mutation Functional abnormality Hb S (Sickle cell anemia) Val - Glu Shortened survival Hb C Lys - Glu Shortened survival Hb E Glu - Lys Microcytosis Hb M Tyr - His Methemoglobin formation Alfa- Thalassemia Reduced or no production of alpha globin chain Dysfunctional Hb Beta- Thalassemia Reduced or no production of beta globin chain Unstable RBC membrane
  10. 10. Combination of Hb with oxygen  Hb has ability to combine loosely and reversibly with oxygen  Combines with oxygen in the lungs  Releases oxygen in the peripheral tissue capillaries  Oxygen does not become ionic oxygen but is carried as molecular oxygen (composed of two oxygen atoms)
  11. 11. Iron metabolism  Iron is important in the formation of Hb  Also important in the formation of other essential elements of the body (myoglobin, cytochromes etc)  Total quantity of iron in the body is 4-5 g  65% of this iron is in the form of Hb  4% is in the form of myoglobin  1% in the form of various heme compounds that promote intracellular oxidation
  12. 12. Iron metabolism  0.1 % is combined with the protein transferrin in the plasma  15-30% stored for later use, mainly in the reticulo-endothelial system and liver  The storage form of iron is ferritin
  13. 13. Transport and storage of iron  Iron is absorbed from the small intestine  In blood it binds with beta globulin, apotransferrin to form transferrin  Transferrin is transported in plasma  Iron is loosely bound in transferrin  So iron can be released to any tissue cell at any point in the body  Excess iron in the blood is deposited especially in the liver hepatocytes and less in reticulo endothelial cells of the bone marrow
  14. 14. Transport and storage of iron  In the cell cytoplasm, iron combines with apoferritin to form ferritin  The iron stored as ferritin is called storage iron  If the body capacity to store ferritin is exhausted  Then extra iron will be stored in the form of hemosiderin  Hemosiderin collects in the cells as large clusters that can be visible microscopically  In contrast, ferritin particles are so small and dispersed and visible only with electron microscope
  15. 15. Transport and storage of iron  When plasma iron content decreases  Iron in the ferritin pool is removed easily and transported in the form of transferrin  Transferrin binds with the receptors on the erythroblasts membrane in the bone marrow  Then it is ingested into the erythroblasts by endocytosis  There transferrin delivers iron directly to mitochondria  Heme is synthesized in mitochondria  People with low transferrin levels – hypochromic anemia (less Hb in the RBC)
  16. 16. Transport and storage of iron  After 120 days life span of RBC  RBC’s are destroyed  Hb is released from the cells  Ingested by monocyte-macrophage cells  Iron is liberated and stored in ferritin pool  Used as needed for formation of new hemoglobin
  17. 17. Transport and storage of iron
  18. 18. Daily loss of iron  0.6 mg of iron is lost in the feces each day  Additional loss occurs when bleeding occurs  For a women, additional menstrual loss of the blood brings long-term iron loss to an average of about 1.3 mg/day
  19. 19. Absorption of iron from intestinal tract  Iron is absorbed from all the parts of small intestine  Liver secretes moderate amounts of apotransferrin into the bile  Bile flows through bile duct into duodenum  In duodenum apotransferrin binds with free iron and other iron compounds such as hemoglobin and myoglobin from meat  This combination is called transferrin  It binds with the receptors of the intestinal epithelial cell membranes  Absorbed into epithelial cells by pinocytosis  Released into the blood capillaries as plasma transferrin
  20. 20. Absorption of iron from intestinal tract  Iron absorption from the intestines is extremely slow  Maximum rate of few milligrams per day  Even when tremendous quantities of iron is present in the food  Only small proportions can be absorbed
  21. 21. Fate of hemoglobin  Old RBC’s are destroyed in the reticulo endothelial system especially in spleen  Spleen – Graveyard of RBC’s  Old RBC’s become fragile due to decrease in the NADPH activity  The fragile membrane of old RBC ruptures when they pass through small capillaries  Release of hemoglobin  Hb is taken by reticulo endothelial cells (tisue macrophages)
  22. 22. Fate of hemoglobin  In tissue macrophages, Hb is breaks to heme and globin  Globin is degraded into amino acids, which enters into amino acid pool of plasma  Heme is acted upon by microsomal oxygenase  Iron and carbon monoxide liberated (only step that release CO) and product formed is biliverdin  Iron is released into the circulation and carried to bone marrow and other tissues.  Storage form of iron - ferritin
  23. 23. Fate of hemoglobin  Biliverdin is acted upon by NADPH-dependet biliverdin reductase to form bilirubin  When 1 gram of HB is destroyed, 35 mg of bilirubin is formed  Normal bilirubin is 0.2-0.8 mg/100mL of blood  When it becomes more than 2 mg/100mL of blood, the condition is called Jaundice
  24. 24. Fate of hemoglobin
  25. 25. Fate of hemoglobin  Bilirubin enters circulation where it combines with albumin and transported to liver  In liver, uptake, conjugation and excretion steps 1. Uptake - Bilirubin splits from albumin and enters liver cells 2. Conjugation – bilirubin is conjugated with 2 molecules of glucuronic acid to form birubin diglucuronide (glucuronyl transferase) Bilirubin glucuronide is water soluble conjugated bilirubin 3. Excretion – Bilirubin diglucuronide is extreted into intestine through bile ducts
  26. 26. Fate of hemoglobin
  27. 27. Fate of hemoglobin  In intestine, BDG is acted upon by bacterial enzymes in the terminal ileum and large intestine to form urobilinogen  Some of the urobilinogen enters portal circulation and reaches the liver. This is known as enterohepatic circulation of bile pigments  Some urobilinogen escapes into general circulation and is excreted through urine as urobilinogen  Rest of the urobilinogen present in the large intestine is converted to stercobilinogen and excreted through feces  This gives golden yellow color to feces
  28. 28. Fate of hemoglobin  Conjugated bilirubin is water soluble and is excreted through urine  Unconjugated bilirubin is insoluble and hence not excreted through urine  The reason is unconjugated bilirubin is bound to albumin and so it is not filtered by kidneys.  Severe obstructive jaundice, significant amounts of conjugated bilirubin appears in urine  This can be demonstrated by shaking the urine and observing the foam, which turns an intense yellow.
  29. 29. Fate of hemoglobin
  30. 30. Jaundice  Define jaundice  Classify different types of jaundice  Describe the biochemical tests done to investigate  Jaundice and how they can be interpreted
  31. 31. Jaundice  Jaundice refers to yellowish tint to the body tissues, including a yellowness of the skin and deep tissues  The usual cause of jaundice is large quantities of bilirubin in the ECF (either conjugated or unconjugated bilirubin)  Normal plasma concentration of bilirubin (almost entirely unconjugated form) averages 0.5 mg/dL  In abnormal conditions, this can raise to 40 mg/dL and much of it become conjugated form
  32. 32. Jaundice  The skin usually begin to appear jaundiced when the concentration rises to about three times normal  That is above 1.5 mg/dL  The common cause of jaundice are ???
  33. 33. Common cause of Jaundice  Increased destruction of RBC, with rapid release of bilirubin into the blood – Hemolytic jaundice  Obstruction of the bile ducts (Obstructive jaundice)  Damage to the liver cells (Hepatic Jaundice)  so that even usual amounts of bilirubin can not be excreted into GIT
  34. 34. Hemolytic Jaundice  Function of liver is not impaired  No Obstruction of the bile ducts  RBC’s are hemolyzed so rapidly  Hepatic cells can not excrete the bilirubin as quickly as it is formed  Plasma concentration of free bilirubin raises above normal levels (unconjugated bilirubin increases)  Rate of formation of urobilinogen in the intestine increases  Much of this is absorbed into the blood and later excreted in urine
  35. 35. Obstructive Jaundice  Obstruction of bile ducts  Most often occurs when a gall stone or cancer blocks the common bile duct  RBC’s are hemolyzed normally  Rate of formation of bilirubin is normal  Unconjugated bilirubin enters liver cells and becomes conjugated bilirubin  But conjugated bilirubin formed can not pass from the blood into the intestines  Conjugated bilirubin returned (regurgiteted) to the blood  Plasma conjugated bilirubin increases  Urine bilirubin increases
  36. 36. Obstructive Jaundice  Conjugated bilirubin returned to the blood  How??  Probably by rupture of congested bile canaliculi and direct emptying of bile into the lymph leaving the liver
  37. 37. Obstructive Jaundice  Obstruction of bile ducts  No bilirubin can reach intestine  No urobilinogen to be absorbed into blood  No urine urbilinogen  Urobilinogen in urine negative  Stools become clay colored due to lack of stercobilinogen and other bile pigments  Steatorrhea – increased fat excretion in the stools due to absence of bile pigments
  38. 38. Hepatic Jaundice  Damage of hepatic cells which occurs in hepatitis  RBC’s are hemolyzed normally  Rate of formation of bilirubin is normal  Liver function is abnormal  All the three phases of liver are effected  Decreased uptake – increase in plasma unconjugated hemoglobin  Decreased excretion – conjugated bilirubin regurgitates into blood  Both conjugated and unconjugated bilirubin increases in blood.  Steatorrhea is present
  39. 39. Diagnosis of Jaundice  Clinical laboratory tests can be used to differentiate unconjugated and conjugated bilirubin in the plasma  In hemolytic jaundice, almost all the bilirubin is unconjugated form  In obstructive jaundice, it is mainly in the conjugated form  In hepatic jaundice, both conjugated and unconjugated forms
  40. 40. Diagnosis  Conjugated bilirubin is water soluble and is excreted through urine  Unconjugated bilirubin is insoluble and hence not excreted through urine  The reason is unconjugated bilirubin is bound to albumin and so it is not filtered by kidneys.  Severe obstructive jaundice, significant amounts of conjugated bilirubin appears in urine  This can be demonstrated by shaking the urine and observing the foam, which turns an intense yellow.
  41. 41. Tests for jaundice  Serum unconjugated bilirubin (indirect Van den Bergh test)  Serum conjugated bilirubin (direct Van den Bergh test)  Urine urobilinogen  Liver function tests  Serum 1. Alanine Transaminases 2. Aspartate Transaminases 3. Alkaline phosphatase 4. Gamma- glutamyl transpeptidase  Coagulation tests 1. Prothrombin time
  42. 42. THANK YOU

×