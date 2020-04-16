Construction and waste demolition

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. V. SAI KSHITENDRA REDDY ROLL NO : 1602-17-732-031
  2. 2. ? Waste generated from any construction activity such as, building roads, bridges, fly over, subway, remodelling etc and demolition of old structures is called construction and demolition waste. It consists mostly of inert and non-biodegradable material. These wastes are heavy, having high density, often bulky and occupy considerable storage space either on the road or communal waste bin/container. It is not uncommon to see huge piles of such waste, which is heavy as well, stacked on roads especially in large projects, resulting in traffic congestion and various other hazards.
  3. 3. Construction and demolition [C & D ] Waste SOURCES Bulk generators •Roads •Bridges •Flyovers •Flats •Parks •Malls Small generators Houses Small buildings Small construction works Remodeling
  4. 4. ▪ Every structure has it’s own life span. ▪ To replace a existing structure with a multistory building, to meet the growing demand. ▪ When there is a natural calamity like floods, earthquake's etc. ▪ Due to human errors in various aspects. Causes of C and D waste
  5. 5. ▪ There is a percentage wastage in construction. ▪ Due to poor quality of construction. E.g : roads ▪ To make way for new developments. ▪ Lack of coordination between various Government departments.
  6. 6. 25% 35% 30% 5% 2% 1% 2% COMPOSITION OF C & D WASTE IN INDIA CONCRETE SAND & GRAVEL BRICK & MASONARY METALS BITUMEN WOOD OTHERS
  7. 7. ▪ Infrastructure contributes 10-12 % of the G.D.P ▪ To achieve the target of $5trillion economy set by our honorable PM out of which $1 trillion is from infrastructure, the waste generated will also be more. ▪ Building material requirement of the housing sector indicate a shortage of aggregates to the extent of about 55,000 million cu.m. An additional 750 million cu.m. aggregates would be required for achieving the targets of the road sector. Recycling of aggregate material from construction and demolition waste may reduce the demand-supply gap in both these sectors. ▪ While retrievable items such as wood, metal are recycled, the concrete, brick and masonry waste, accounting for more than 60% of the waste from construction and demolition activities, are not being currently recycled in India. ▪ According to a study commissioned by Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council(TIFAC), 70% of the construction industry is not aware of recycling techniques.
  8. 8. It does not allow water to penetrate through the soil. Concrete waste does not allow growth of vegetation. It occupies a lot of land space. Fines particles contaminate air and water. It posses environmental hazard as most of the waste is Non-Biodegradable and hazardous. It affects the economy as additional resources are required for recycling. Illegal dumping on footpaths causes traffic and untoward accidents.
  9. 9. RECONDITIONING METHODS OF C&D WASTE MATERIALS 1. Landfills 2. Transfer stations 3. Material Recovery Station (MRS)
  10. 10. Reduce Reuse Recycle Energy recovery Landfill
  11. 11. BENEFITS FROM C&D WASTE RECYCLE 1. Reduce Costs 2. Marketing Opportunity 3. Tax benefits 4. Reduce the Building’s Environmental Impact 5. Design with standard sizes for all building materials 6. Design spaces to be flexible and adaptable to changing uses 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 Bricks Wooden frame Door and windows Steel Pipes Marbles Comparision of prices Price of recycled items Price of new items
  12. 12. CASE STUDY AND APPLICATIONS C&D WASTE DISPOSAL STRATEGY IN DELHI In Delhi the three existing landfill sites having exhausted their capacity some time ago, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has given the permission for the formation of a sanitary landfill facility at Narela- Bawana in northwest Delhi. The Rs 700 million ($15.5 million) integrated solid waste management facility is being developed to meet Delhi's garbage disposal needs for the next 20 years. The site is spread over 150 acres. Around 50 acres will be reserved for disposing of C&D wastes. The landfill site will handle C&D waste from Rohini and Civil Lines zones, MCD has also approved out a feasibility study on use of C&D waste in road and embankment construction.
  13. 13. CONCLUSION • Separation of C & D waste should be promoted at source and an institutional mechanism for waste collection should be established. • Charges should be levied on huge C & D waste generators. • In the coming years earth will come to saturation point where it can no longer handle the waste we produce or provide us with any resources, we need take responsibility in limiting, recycling the waste so that our future can sustain. • We have only one planet to live on as of now, let’s safe guard it.
  14. 14. THANK YOU REFERENCES: 1. TIFAC [Technology Information, Forecasting and Assessment Council], E. (2000). “Utilization of waste from Construction Industry”. New Delhi: Department of Science & Technology. 2. URL-http://www.waste-management-world.com/articles/print/volume-12/issue 5/features/rebuilding-c-d-waste-recycling-efforts-in-india.html. 3. EPA, U. (2002, March). US Environmental Protection Agency. Retrieved from Benefits of waste minimization: http://www.epa.gov/epawaste/index.h 4. Dr A. K. Mullick “Management of Construction and Demolition Waste- Current Status,” (2014), Indian Building Congress.

