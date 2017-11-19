Ayla, one of the most remarkable and beloved heroines in contemporary fiction, continues to explore the world and the peop...
GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Jean M. Auel ●Narrated By: Sandra Burr ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date:...
Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No cat...
Instant access to download The Land of Painted Caves Audiobook
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Land of Painted Caves by Jean M. Auel free audiobooks online streaming

6 views

Published on

[AUDIOBOOK FREE] The Land of Painted Caves by Jean M. Auel free audiobooks online streaming

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

The Land of Painted Caves by Jean M. Auel free audiobooks online streaming

  1. 1. Ayla, one of the most remarkable and beloved heroines in contemporary fiction, continues to explore the world and the people around her with curiosity, insight, and, above all, courage. As the story opens, Ayla, Jondalar, and their infant daughter, Jonayla, are living with the Zelandonii in the Ninth Cave - a shelter of stone. Ayla has been chosen as an acolyte and has embarked on the arduous task of training to become a spiritual leader. The wisdom that Ayla gained from her struggles as an orphaned child, alone in a hostile environment, strengthen her as she moves closer to leadership of the Zelandonia. Whatever the obstacles, Ayla's inventive spirit produces new ways to lessen the difficulties of daily life: searching for wild edibles to make delicious meals, experimenting with techniques to ease the long journeys the Zelandoni must take, honing her skills as a healer and a leader. And then, there are the Sacred Caves, the caves that Ayla's mentor - the Donier, the First of the Zelandonia - takes her to see. These caves are filled with remarkable art - paintings of mammoths, lions, aurochs, rhinoceros, reindeer, bison, bear. The powerful, mystical aura within these caves sometimes overwhelms Ayla and the rituals of initiation bring her close to death. But through those rituals, Ayla gains A Gift of Knowledge so important that it will change the world. Spellbinding drama, meticulous research, fascinating detail, and superb narrative skill combine to make The Land of Painted Caves a captivating, utterly believable creation of a long ago civilization and serves as an astonishing end to this beloved saga. LINK IN PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD BOOK The Land of Painted Caves | Free Online Audio Books The Land of Painted Caves best audiobook ever The Land of Painted Caves best audiobook of all time The Land of Painted Caves favorite audiobook The Land of Painted Caves best audiobooks all time The Land of Painted Caves audiobook voice over The Land of Painted Caves favorite audiobooks The Land of Painted Caves best long audiobooks
  2. 2. GO TO PAGE 4 TO listen OR DOWNLOAD ●Written By: Jean M. Auel ●Narrated By: Sandra Burr ●Publisher: Brilliance Audio ●Date: March 2011 ●Duration: 34 hours 56 minutes
  3. 3. Fill in your details and sign up For Free 30-Day Trial. (Don't worry.You can cancel your subscription at any point.No catch!) DOWNLOAD as many books as you like (Personal use). Enjoy your Free Audibook!. Join Over 100.000 Happy Listeners. How to download? Enjoy Books in a whole new way. Greats narrators make a story come alive Be more productive. Transform your commute,workout or chores into listening time Listen anytime,anywhere . Listen on your laptop,smartphone or tablet.Listen in your car,on a run,in the office,in the gym... Why Audiobooks? Link in page 4 to listen or download book
  4. 4. Instant access to download The Land of Painted Caves Audiobook

×