Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Listen to Gone Country and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad o...
mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica She's a little bit country, and he's...not. Rough Riders, Book 14. Arizona busi...
mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Rebecca Estrella Publisher: Insatiable ...
mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Download Full Version Gone Country Audio OR Listen now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica

4 views

Published on

Listen to Gone Country and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any mp3 adult stories FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica

  1. 1. mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Listen to Gone Country and mp3 adult stories new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any mp3 adult stories FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica She's a little bit country, and he's...not. Rough Riders, Book 14. Arizona businessman and long-lost McKay love child Gavin Daniels has been awarded sole custody of his teenage daughter Sierra for one year. In order to steer Sierra back on track after a brush with the law, he pulls up stakes and heads to Wyoming, looking for support from his ranching family...even if he isn't sure where they fit in the McKay dynamic. He's prepared for every contingency with the move: the less-than-enthusiastic response from his daughter, learning to run his corporation remotely, but he's thrown for a loop when his new housemate, Rielle, is a whole lot sexier, funnier and sassier than he remembered. Rielle Wetzler has finally overcome the stigma of having hippie parents and being a young single mother. In the two years since she sold her ailing B&B to Gavin Daniels, she's become financially stable running the homespun businesses she loves. But now Gavin is in Sundance to claim the house that's rightfully his. Although Rielle knew this day would come, she isn't prepared to leave the home she built for herself and her now-grown daughter. And to further complicate matters, her long-dormant libido is definitely not ready to live with this newly buff Gavin-who isn't a cowboy, but has the take- charge attitude to prove he's all McKay. Sharing a roof, their troubles and their triumphs is too much temptation, and before long, Gavin and Rielle are sharing a bed. But sharing their hearts and lives forever? That's a whole 'nother ball of wax. Warning: Contains a feisty, independent heroine who doesn't need a man to take care of her needs outside the bedroom and a sweet, sexy and bossy hero who's up to the challenge of proving her wrong.
  3. 3. mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Written By: Lorelei James. Narrated By: Rebecca Estrella Publisher: Insatiable Press Date: January 2015 Duration: 15 hours 35 minutes
  4. 4. mp3 adult stories : Gone Country | Erotica Download Full Version Gone Country Audio OR Listen now

×