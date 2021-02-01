How to perform hard reset the foscam cameras

Technically advanced cameras like foscam have some of the other technical damage that would demand instant troubleshooting services.

One of the most common troubleshooting steps to factory reset your device helps forget every old setting that could eventually solve any minor digital error.



Steps for a hard reset of Foscam:



● First, you need to search for the reset button, which is present in your security camera's control.

● After you get the reset button, you need to push it in for 20 to 40 seconds.

● You will know that the camera has started rebooting as soon as it turns off.

● After few moments, the camera will automatically turn on, which means that all the old settings have been erased and new settings are to be made.



So this is the procedure of hard reset on foscam cameras. For more such instant information or resolution, you need to visit the live chat section of foscam.

