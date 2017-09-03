Hsk 4013-dessert or else pencuci mulut

PENCUCI MULUT
DEFINISI PENCUCI MULUT • Pencuci mulut (makanan), makanan ringan seperti manisan dan lain-lain yang dihidangkan pada akhir...
• Mempunyai banyak nutrien seperti karbohidrat, lemak, zat galian. • Kurang protein dan vitamin • Terdapat 2 jenis pencuci...
FUNGSI PENCUCI MULUT • MERUPAKAN HIDANGAN TERAKHIR Hidangan pencuci mulut akan dihidangkan selepas hidangan utama. • MEMP...
• PELBAGAI RASA PERASA UNTUK MENGHILANGAN RASA MUAK SELEPAS HIDANGAN UTAMA  Hidangan pencuci mulut terdiri daripada pelba...
• BERGANTUNG PADA CUACA  Biasanya dimakan pada musim panas kerana rasanya yang sejuk dan menyegarkan.
KLASIFIKASI PENCUCI MULUT PENCUC I MULUT PANAS SEJUK KUKUS GORENG REBUS ASAS KASTARD ASAS KRIM PUDING
PENCUCI MULUT PANAS • Pencuci mulut panas hendaklah segera dihidangan sebaik sahaja ia disediakan kerana akan terjejas ras...
PENCUCI MULUT SEJUK • Terdiri dari kastard, jelly, puding, mouesse, tart dan kek • Pencuci mulut seperti puding, kastard, ...
• Suhu pencuci mulut sejuk adalah 5-10 c • Produk tenusu jika dibiarkan pada suhu yang tidak sesuai, rasa dan tekstur akan...
PENCUCI MULUT KUKUS • Pencuci mulut yang dimasak menggunakan kaedah mengukus • Kaedah masakan yang membuatkan pencuci mulu...
• Memerlukan perhatian semasa memasak supaya air kukusan sentiasa cukup dan menddih. • Makanan kelihatan pucat dan kurang ...
PENCUCI MULUT GORENG • Pencuci mulut yang dimasak menggunakan kaedah memasak dalam minyak atau lemak yang telah dipanaskan...
• Makanan cepat masak berbanding dengan kaedah mengukus dan membakar. • Garing dan berbau wangi • Banyak menggunakan minya...
PENCUCI MULUT REBUS • Pencuci mulut jenis rebus merupakan satu teknik menggunakan air pada tahap suhu yang tinggi dengan m...
CARA PENYIMPANAN PENCUCI MULUT • Pencuci mulut panas perlu dihidang pada hari yang disediakan. • Disimpan di dalam bekas y...
• Pencuci mulut sejuk boleh disimpan di dalam peti sejuk • Perlu dibalut dengan plastik pembalut supaya melindungi tekstur...
×