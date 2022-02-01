Farmtrac 60 Tractor in India - Specifications and Price

Farmtrac 60 is one of the best tractor models in India, which is suitable for farming. This tractor model is reliable and durable for the farmers as it comes with a robust engine and innovative features. Farmtrac 60 is a heavy-duty, 50 HP tractor. It is loaded with a fuel-efficient 3 cylinder engine. The Tractor is powered by a 3147 CC engine producing 2200 engine rated RPM.

