Automotive
Jan. 08, 2022
Farmtrac 60 power maxx tractor in india features &amp; price

Automotive
Jan. 08, 2022
44 views

Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor will fully meet your expectations and produce satisfactory results. A farmer will never refuse to buy it because of its enormous and attractive features. What does the customer mainly look for in a tractor? Specifications, price, design, durability and more. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor would be an excellent choice for you.

  1. 1. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx Tractor in India - Features & Price
  2. 2. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor will fully meet your expectations and produce satisfactory results. A farmer will never refuse to buy it because of its enormous and attractive features. What does the customer mainly look for in a tractor? Specifications, price, design, durability and more. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor would be an excellent choice for you. It will meet all your demands and requirements as per the region. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor is the best tractor for the farmers who need to develop their agricultural productivity with remarkable features.
  3. 3. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx Features • Farmtrac 60 Powermax new model tractor has an Independent/Dual Clutch, which provides easy and smooth functioning. • The steering type is Balanced Power Steering which is easy to control and provides a fast response with absolute stability. • This powerful tractor has Oil Immersed Brakes that help maintain proper grip and minimise slippage. In addition, these brakes make this tractor safe for drivers.
  4. 4. • It has a hydraulic lifting capacity of 2500 KG, and mileage is economical in every field. Moreover, these options make the tractor viable for carrying agricultural implements like rotavator, cultivator plough, planter etc. • The weight of Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx tractor is 2500 KG, and its wheelbase is 2090mm. It has 16 forward gears and 4 rear gears, which provide smooth operation. • It is loaded with a fuel-efficient tank capacity of 60 litres and is suitable for demanding heavy- duty applications like loading etc.
  5. 5. • The dry type air filter improves engine performance, and the cooling system maintains engine temperature. Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx Price in India Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx Price in India 2022 starts from Rs 7.20 Lakh* and goes up to Rs 7.55 Lakh*. This is because the company of Farmtrac fit the Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx model price according to the farmer's budget. For more information regarding Farmtrac 60 PowerMaxx in India, Mini Tractor, Used Tractor stay tuned with us.
  6. 6. THANK YOU

