Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market

Automotive rain sensor is a type of innovative technology that is used to detect the water droplets on the windscreens of a vehicle, subsequently resulting in the operations of wipers so that the driver does not have to start the wipers. This autonomous operations of the wipers is based on the automotive rain sensor technology, which on detection of higher intensity of rain increases the power of the wipers.
