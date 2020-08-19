Successfully reported this slideshow.
Automotive rain sensor is a type of innovative technology that is used to detect the water droplets on the windscreens of a vehicle, subsequently resulting in the operations of wipers so that the driver does not have to start the wipers. This autonomous operations of the wipers is based on the automotive rain sensor technology, which on detection of higher intensity of rain increases the power of the wipers.

Published in: Business
  Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
  Global Automotive Rain Sensor Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.47 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 7.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.64% in the forecast period of 2020-2026 Automotive rain sensor is a type of innovative technology that is used to detect the water droplets on the windscreens of a vehicle, subsequently resulting in the operations of wipers so that the driver does not have to start the wipers. This autonomous operations of the wipers is based on the automotive rain sensor technology, which on detection of higher intensity of rain increases the power of the wipers.
  Major Key Players Some of the major players operating in this market are : HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Aleo Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. KG ZF Friedrichshafen AG Tesla Shanghai Baolong Automotive Corporation Robert Bosch GmbH DENSO CORPORATION Vishay Intertechnology Melexis
  • By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) • By Distribution Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) • By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) Market Segmentation
  Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa Regional Analysis
  About Data Bridge Market Research An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today! Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

