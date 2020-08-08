Successfully reported this slideshow.
The acid control market is expected to grow in the coming years with its widespread application as a preservative, enhancer and flavour enhancer. The growth in the use of acidity regulators such as bakeries, confectionery, sauces, spices and dressings in the food and beverage industry and in food preservatives to increase the shelf life and also they are used to stabilize and regulate the pH balance of food

  Global Acidity Regulators Market- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Acidity Regulators Market By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Tartaric acid, Calcium acetate, Others), By Application (Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
  Acidity Regulators Market accounted to 4.1 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Acidity regulators are used for altering and controlling the acidity or alkalinity of the food product during the manufacturing process. Acidity regulators performs various functions such as it acts as antioxidants, thickening agent, flavoring agent among others.
  Major Key Players

Some of the major players operating in this market are : American Tartaric Products Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. Bartek Ingredients Inc. Brenntag Pacific Inc. Caremoli S.P.A. Cargill Celrich Products Chemelco International B.V. Fbc Industries Inc. Fuerst Day Lawson Ltd.
  Market Segmentation

• By Type (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Malic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Tartaric acid, Calcium acetate, Others) • By Application (Sauces, Dressings & Condiments, Processed Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages, Others) • By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)
  Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the market is segmented into five geographical regions  North America  Europe  Asia-Pacific  South America  Middle East  Africa
