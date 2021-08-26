Little Traveler Board Book Set Paperback Edition

"New Series Introduce your little traveler to landmarks, food, animals, and vehicles from around the world with Mudpuppy's Little Traveler Board Book Set. The Board Book Set includes 4 mini board books, 8 pages per book, packaged together in a slipcase box. The 4 board books feature Food, Vehicles, Landmarks, and Animals from countries around the world:- Food: Germany, Mexico, Japan, Italy- Vehicles: England, United States of America, Barbados, Thailand- Landmarks: France, Egypt, India, United States of America- Animals: Madagascar, Iceland, Galápagos, Australia• Package in a slipcase: 4 cube• 8 pages per book, 32 pages total• Greyboard contains 90% recycled paper. Printed with nontoxic inks.• Ages 0-5 "