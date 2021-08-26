Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 26, 2021
Anne Boleyn: 500 Years of Lies Paperback Edition

Aug. 26, 2021
A bold new analysis of one of history’s most misrepresented women.History has lied.Anne Boleyn has been sold to us as a dark figure, a scheming seductress who bewitched Henry VIII into divorcing his queen and his church in an unprecedented display of passion. Quite the tragic love story, right?Wrong.In this electrifying exposé, Hayley Nolan explores for the first time the full, uncensored evidence of Anne Boleyn’s life and relationship with Henry VIII, revealing the shocking suppression of a powerful woman.So leave all notions of outdated and romanticised folklore at the door and forget what you think you know about one of the Tudors’ most notorious queens. She may have been silenced for centuries, but this urgent book ensures Anne Boleyn’s voice is being heard now.#TheTruthWillOut
  DETAIL Author : Hayley Nolan ● Pages : 332 pages ● Publisher : Little A ● Language : ● ISBN-10 : 1542041120 ● ISBN-13 : 9781542041126
