Sentiment analysis of pre elections tweets (general elections)

By Saheeba Javeed Enrollement no. 17083110015 In partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of degree of MASTERS...
 INTRODUCTION  LITERATURE SURVEY  RESEARCH AIM  METHODOLOGY  RESULTS & ANALYSIS  PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS  CONCLUSION ...
 Sentiment analysis is the computational study of people’s opinions, attitudes, and emotions towards entities, events, is...
Author Murphy Choy et al. [US presidential election 2012 prediction using census corrected Twitter model ] Skoric et. al. ...
Author Veps ̈al ̈ainen T, Li H, Suomi R. [Facebook likes and public opinion: Predicting the 2015 Finnish parliamentary ele...
 Words related to different contexts convey different meanings. Some words appear to be positive in one particular situat...
 Designing Sentiment analysis system using Twitter data capable of predicting the sentiment of elections related tweets. ...
 Analyze and draw meaningful inferences from the tweets collected throughout the duration of elections.  Test the feasib...
 Indian General Elections 2019 • Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha • Total Seats: 543 • Number of Registered Voters: 900 m...
World Cloud for 2019 Elections Streaming
 Data is collected from Twitter using Streaming API from 1 January 2019 until 15 May 2019  12 lakh tweets were collected...
• Set of 25,000 Tweets were annotated manually by 3 annotators. • Tweets were labeled into 5 classes CP (congress +VE),CN(...
PARTY NAME SCORE CP (CONGRESS +VE) 5000 CN (CONGRESS -VE) 5000 BP (BJP +VE) 5000 BN (BJP -VE) 5000 N (NEUTRAL) 5000
By using SVM classifier the validation accuracy was 77.88%.
By using RNN classifier the validation accuracy was 82.97%.
Number of tweets per hour (a) NDA (b) UPA on 11 April ( 1st Phase of Election ) (a) (b)
Created_at Number of Tweets
Number of Tweets User ID Graphs of some selected users and the tweets generated by them for NDA
Graphs of some selected users and the tweets generated by them for UPA User ID
 Collected & Evaluated 12 Lakh Election related tweets  Classified tweets using SVM (Support Vector Machine) and RNN (Re...
 To work on Multi-party system.  Introduce Multi languages like Hindi and other to provide sentiment analysis to more la...
[1]Celli F, Stepanov E, Poesio M, Riccardi G. Predicting Brexit: Classifying agreement is better than sentiment and pollst...
[7]Khan, F. H., Bashir, S., & Qamar, U. (2014). TOM: Twitter opinion mining framework using hybrid classification scheme. ...
[12]DiGrazia J, McKelvey K, Bollen J, Rojas F. More tweets, more votes: Social media as a quantitative indicator of politi...
[20]M. Skoric, N. Poor, P. Achananuparp, E-P. Lim, and J. Jiang. Tweets and Votes: A Study of the 2011 Singapore General E...
May. 11, 2021

Sentiment analysis of pre elections tweets (general elections)

Sentiment Analysis

Sentiment analysis of pre elections tweets (general elections)

  1. 1. By Saheeba Javeed Enrollement no. 17083110015 In partial fulfillment of the requirement for the award of degree of MASTERS OF TECHNOLOGY IN COMPUTER SCIENCES (M.Tech. CS) Under the supervision of Dr. Muheet Ahmad Butt SCIENTIST D, Post Graduate Department of Computer Sciences, University of Kashmir, Hazratbal, Srinagar
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  LITERATURE SURVEY  RESEARCH AIM  METHODOLOGY  RESULTS & ANALYSIS  PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS  CONCLUSION  LIMITATIONS AND FUTURE WORK
  3. 3.  Sentiment analysis is the computational study of people’s opinions, attitudes, and emotions towards entities, events, issues, topics and their attributes.  Sentiment analysis has far reaching applications:  Stock Market Prediction  Businesses  Health  Elections and Politics, etc.  An Election is the most important part in democracy which are conducted to view the public opinion.  Opinion polls and surveys are the bridge between public opinion and politicians.
  4. 4. Author Murphy Choy et al. [US presidential election 2012 prediction using census corrected Twitter model ] Skoric et. al. Tweets and votes: A study of the 2011 Singapore general election Sven Rill et al. Politwi: Early detection of emerging political topics on twitter and the impact on concept-level sentiment analysis. Year 2012 2012 2013 Approach CORPUS BASED CLASSIFICATION LEXICON BASED MODEL SENTIMENT HASHTAGS BASED
  5. 5. Author Veps ̈al ̈ainen T, Li H, Suomi R. [Facebook likes and public opinion: Predicting the 2015 Finnish parliamentary elections] Elvyna Tunggawan et al. [Twitter-based prediction on 2016 US presidential election] Pritee Salunkhe et al. [Twitter Based Election Prediction and Analysis 2016] Year 2015 2016 2016 Approach COUNT BASED MODEL BAYESIAN MODEL LEXICON BASED, BAYESIAN MODEL
  6. 6.  Words related to different contexts convey different meanings. Some words appear to be positive in one particular situation and may appear to contradict in other situation.  People may write about a Party/Candidate only to criticize  More tweets implies more votes.  To capture the context of a particular statement in a more comprehensive manner.  Political tweets are not collected on geographic basis.
  7. 7.  Designing Sentiment analysis system using Twitter data capable of predicting the sentiment of elections related tweets.  Creating a dataset which will be used in future studies.
  8. 8.  Analyze and draw meaningful inferences from the tweets collected throughout the duration of elections.  Test the feasibility of developing a classification model to define the twitter user’s political orientation based on tweet content and other user-based characteristics.  Developing a system for daily analysis and monitoring of election-related tweets.  Create a training data that will be a helpful resource for future studies in analyzing the sentiment of election related tweets.
  9. 9.  Indian General Elections 2019 • Elections for the 17th Lok Sabha • Total Seats: 543 • Number of Registered Voters: 900 million • Major parties battling it out: – Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) – Indian National Congress (INC) • Internet Users in India: 627 million • Facebook Users: 241 million • Twitter Users: more than 500 million
  10. 10. World Cloud for 2019 Elections Streaming
  11. 11.  Data is collected from Twitter using Streaming API from 1 January 2019 until 15 May 2019  12 lakh tweets were collected until May 15 2019
  12. 12. • Set of 25,000 Tweets were annotated manually by 3 annotators. • Tweets were labeled into 5 classes CP (congress +VE),CN(Congress -VE),BP(BJP +VE),BN(BJP -VE) and N (Neutral) using Majority Rule. • The data set is balanced by annotating equal number of tweets for each class.
  13. 13. PARTY NAME SCORE CP (CONGRESS +VE) 5000 CN (CONGRESS -VE) 5000 BP (BJP +VE) 5000 BN (BJP -VE) 5000 N (NEUTRAL) 5000
  14. 14. By using SVM classifier the validation accuracy was 77.88%.
  15. 15. By using RNN classifier the validation accuracy was 82.97%.
  16. 16. Number of tweets per hour (a) NDA (b) UPA on 11 April ( 1st Phase of Election ) (a) (b)
  17. 17. Created_at Number of Tweets
  18. 18. Number of Tweets User ID Graphs of some selected users and the tweets generated by them for NDA
  19. 19. Graphs of some selected users and the tweets generated by them for UPA User ID
  20. 20.  Collected & Evaluated 12 Lakh Election related tweets  Classified tweets using SVM (Support Vector Machine) and RNN (Recurrent Neural Network) for sentiment analysis.  Observed that the number of tweets increased as elections came closer  Created a training data for sentiment analysis of election related tweets, that will be a helpful resource for future study
  21. 21.  To work on Multi-party system.  Introduce Multi languages like Hindi and other to provide sentiment analysis to more languages.  To provide state wise analysis.
