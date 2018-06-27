Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub
Book details Author : Daniel J. Levitin Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Dutton 2017-03-07 Language : English ISBN-10 : 11019...
Description this book Previously Published as A Field Guide to LiesWeâ€™re surrounded byÂ fringe theories, fake news, and ...
passive gullibility and cynical rejection. As Levitin attests: Truth matters. A post-truth era is an era of willful irrati...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Clik here to Download this book [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Le...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub

5 views

Published on

Synnopsis :
Previously Published as A Field Guide to LiesWe’re surrounded by fringe theories, fake news, and pseudo-facts. These lies are getting repeated. New York Times bestselling author Daniel Levitin shows how to disarm these socially devastating inventions and get the American mind back on track. Here are the fundamental lessons in critical thinking that we need to know and share now. Investigating numerical misinformation, Daniel Levitin shows how mishandled statistics and graphs can give a grossly distorted perspective and lead us to terrible decisions. Wordy arguments on the other hand can easily be persuasive as they drift away from the facts in an appealing yet misguided way. The steps we can take to better evaluate news, advertisements, and reports are clearly detailed. Ultimately, Levitin turns to what underlies our ability to determine if something is true or false: the scientific method. He grapples with the limits of what we can and cannot know. Case studies are offered to demonstrate the applications of logical thinking to quite varied settings, spanning courtroom testimony, medical decision making, magic, modern physics, and conspiracy theories.This urgently needed book enables us to avoid the extremes of passive gullibility and cynical rejection. As Levitin attests: Truth matters. A post-truth era is an era of willful irrationality, reversing all the great advances humankind has made. Euphemisms like “fringe theories,�? “extreme views,�? “alt truth,�? and even “fake news�? can literally be dangerous. Let s call lies what they are and catch those making them in the act.

Author : Daniel J. Levitin
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-5
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Daniel J. Levitin ( 4✮ )
Link Download : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=1101983825

Published in: Business
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub

  1. 1. [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub
  2. 2. Book details Author : Daniel J. Levitin Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Dutton 2017-03-07 Language : English ISBN-10 : 1101983825 ISBN-13 : 9781101983829
  3. 3. Description this book Previously Published as A Field Guide to LiesWeâ€™re surrounded byÂ fringe theories, fake news, and pseudo-facts. These lies are getting repeated. New York Times bestselling author Daniel Levitin shows how to disarm these socially devastating inventions and get the American mind back on track. Here are the fundamental lessons in critical thinking that we need to know and share now. Investigating numerical misinformation, Daniel Levitin shows how mishandled statistics and graphs can give a grossly distorted perspective and lead us to terrible decisions. Wordy arguments on the other hand can easily be persuasive as they drift away from the facts in an appealing yet misguided way. The steps we can take to better evaluate news, advertisements, and reports are clearly detailed. Ultimately, Levitin turns to what underlies our ability to determine if something is true or false: the scientific method. He grapples with the limits of what we can and cannot know. Case studies are offered to demonstrate the applications of logical thinking to quite varied settings, spanning courtroom testimony, medical decision making, magic, modern physics, and conspiracy theories.This urgently needed book enables us to avoid the extremes of
  4. 4. passive gullibility and cynical rejection. As Levitin attests: Truth matters. A post-truth era is an era of willful irrationality, reversing all the great advances humankind has made. Euphemisms like â€œfringe theories,â€ â€œextreme views,â€ â€œalt truth,â€ and even â€œfake newsâ€ can literally be dangerous. Let s call lies what they are and catch those making them in the act.Click Here To Download https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=1101983825 Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Book Reviews,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub PDF,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Reviews,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Amazon,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Audiobook ,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Book PDF ,Download fiction [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub ,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Ebook,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Hardcover,Download Sumarry [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub ,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Free PDF,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub PDF Download,Read Epub [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Daniel J. Levitin ,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post- Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Audible,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Ebook Free ,Download book [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub ,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Audiobook Free,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Book PDF,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub non fiction,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub goodreads,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub excerpts,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub test PDF ,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Full Book Free PDF,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub big board book,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Book target,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub book walmart,Read [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Preview,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub printables,Download [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Contents, Previously Published as A Field Guide to LiesWeâ€™re surrounded byÂ fringe theories, fake news, and pseudo-facts. These lies are getting repeated. New York Times bestselling author Daniel Levitin shows how to disarm these socially devastating inventions and get the American mind back on track. Here are the fundamental lessons in critical thinking that we need to know and share now. Investigating numerical misinformation, Daniel Levitin shows how mishandled statistics and graphs can give a grossly distorted perspective and lead us to terrible decisions. Wordy arguments on the other hand can easily be persuasive as they drift away from the facts in an appealing yet misguided way. The steps we can take to better evaluate news, advertisements, and reports are clearly detailed. Ultimately, Levitin turns to what underlies our ability to determine if something is true or false: the scientific method. He grapples with the limits of what we can and cannot know. Case studies are offered to demonstrate the applications of logical thinking to quite varied settings, spanning courtroom testimony, medical decision making, magic, modern physics, and conspiracy theories.This urgently needed book enables us to avoid the extremes of passive gullibility and cynical rejection. As Levitin attests: Truth matters. A post-truth era is an era of willful irrationality, reversing all the great advances humankind has made. Euphemisms like â€œfringe theories,â€ â€œextreme views,â€ â€œalt truth,â€ and even â€œfake newsâ€ can literally be dangerous. Let s call lies what they are and catch those making them in the act.
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Clik here to Download this book [MANY SOLD] Weaponized Lies: How to Think Critically in the Post-Truth Era by Daniel J. Levitin Epub Click this link : https://blazerldscagasgrwsa34.blogspot.ru/?book=1101983825 if you want to download this book OR

×