WE ARE PROVIDING GIVING AWAY . JUST JOIN OUR GIVW AWAYS . HOW TO JOIN GIVE AWAYS ? YOU JUST SIGN UP THAT LINKS WITH YOUR COUNTRY BASED .AFTER YOU WILL GET GIVE AWAYS .ONLY DO THIS .IM NOT JOKING ITS REALLY TAKEN ONLY 2 MINT . ALSO SHARE THIS PDF OR PDF SLIDESHARE LINK TO OTHER PEOPLES .THATS ENOUGH