Testing Tools and Standards Presents by: Amit Sagu PhD Scholar MDU Rohtak
Testing Tools Software testing can be performed by either using Manually testing Tool or using Automated testing tools
Testing Tools Static Testing Tools Dynamic Testing Tools
Testing Tools Static Testing Tools: These testing tools test the software without executing it, rather they are concerned...
Testing Tools Dynamic Testing Tools: These tools interact with the software execution and help the tester by providing us...
Testing Tools Classification of Tools (based on several parameter):- The purpose of the tools The activity that are supp...
Testing Standards
Testing Standards ISO/IEC/IEEE having number 29119 is intended for software testing acts as an internationally approved c...
Testing Standards Five standards are there within this international software testing standard:- • ISO/IEC 29119-1: Deals ...
Testing Standards The Popular ISO/IEC 9126 This is a popular software testing standard that deals with below- mentioned ch...
Testing Standards Miscellaneous Software Testing Standards:- IEEE 829 This standard is used for proper document formatting...
Testing tools and standards
Testing tools and standards

  1. 1. Testing Tools and Standards Presents by: Amit Sagu PhD Scholar MDU Rohtak
  2. 2. Testing Tools Software testing can be performed by either using Manually testing Tool or using Automated testing tools
  3. 3. Testing Tools Static Testing Tools Dynamic Testing Tools
  4. 4. Testing Tools Static Testing Tools: These testing tools test the software without executing it, rather they are concerned with analyzing the code/documentation for syntax checking Static tools examine the source code of program and highlight the wrong syntax, undefined symbol or variable. They also check for flaws in logic flow of program
  5. 5. Testing Tools Dynamic Testing Tools: These tools interact with the software execution and help the tester by providing useful information about the program at different events. Information may include the number of time some statements is executed. Wheter all the branches of decision point have been exercised .
  6. 6. Testing Tools Classification of Tools (based on several parameter):- The purpose of the tools The activity that are supported within tool The type/level of testing it support The kind of licensing (open source,freeware) The technology used
  7. 7. Testing Standards
  8. 8. Testing Standards ISO/IEC/IEEE having number 29119 is intended for software testing acts as an internationally approved collection of standards in software testing which is followed for any SDLC model in developing software for any organization When we implement the standards, we adopt the internationally- recognized and approved testing standards that will eventually offer organization a quality approach for testing
  9. 9. Testing Standards Five standards are there within this international software testing standard:- • ISO/IEC 29119-1: Deals with concepts and definitions of software • ISO/IEC 29119-2: Deals with test processes in a product • ISO/IEC 29119-3: Deals with test documentation of the product • ISO/IEC 29119-4: Deals with testing techniques and strategies • ISO/IEC 29119-5: Deals with keyword-based software testing
  10. 10. Testing Standards The Popular ISO/IEC 9126 This is a popular software testing standard that deals with below- mentioned characteristics for determining the product quality in the testing phase: • Modelling Quality • Inner metrics • External metrics • Quality in the usage of metrics
  11. 11. Testing Standards Miscellaneous Software Testing Standards:- IEEE 829 This standard is used for proper document formatting and is practiced in different stages of software testing IEEE 1061 It has the technique to establish better quality and validating the software with the quality metrics IEEE 1059 Supports in guiding software verification and validation IEEE 1008 Standard which supports proper unit testing IEEE 1012 Standard that supports Verification and Validation of product

