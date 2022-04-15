Pet Grooming Market.pdf

The global market for pet grooming is expected to grow from $ 2,587.5 million in 2021 to $ 3,578.5 million in 2026. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period (2021-2026). Some of the market's key participants are Ancol Pet Products, Andis Company, Beaphar, Bio-Groom, Cardinal Laboratories, Central Garden & Pet Company, Chris Christensen Systems, Coastal Pet Products, Davis Manufacturing, Earthbath, Ferplast S.p.A., Geib Buttercut, Hartz, Jarden Consumer Solutions, Lambert Kay (PBI-Gordon), Millers Forge, Miracle Care, Pet Champion, Petmate, Rolf C. Hagen, Rosewood Pet Products, Spectrum Brands, SynergyLabs, TropiClean, Wahl Clipper Corporation. This report intends to identify significant growth areas and to explore relevant market strategies. This in-depth analysis delves into the global market for pet grooming. The primary goal of this research is to examine the potential growth areas, significant trends, and the market's impact on the industry. The report also reviews the adoption of pet grooming in both established and emerging markets.